Bradley Beal out tonight due to health and safety protocols

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game at the Grizzlies nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:50 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game at Memphis.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bradley Beal enters NBA’s health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/bradley-bea… – 10:15 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will not play in tonight’s game in Memphis, the Wizards announced. Beal was in the protocols once during the preseason, but that illness turned out to be a case of strep throat. – 9:17 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols, Wizards announce. – 9:05 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tonight’s game at Memphis.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will miss tonight’s game in Memphis due to health and safety protocols, the Wizards announce. – 9:00 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Morning from Memphis. Bradley Beal is in health and safety protocols according to the Wizards injury report. He’s listed as OUT for tonight’s Grizzlies game. – 8:35 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is listed as OUT at Grizzlies on Sunday due to health and safety protocols. – 3:38 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are averaging career-highs in efficiency. The Wizards seem to have decent scoring depth.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is talking about how he looks forward to 1-on-1 matchups.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks: “I’m thinking about Bradley Beal right now. How I’m going to stop him. How I’m going to guard him.”
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Brad Beal, on the loss vs. Brooklyn, said, “Let down and step back on the defensive end; no pride on that end of the floor. [defensive side] – 10:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Brooklyn Nets and drop to (4-5).
#NetsWorld 128
#DCAboveAll 86
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86
Brooklyn shot 55.6% fg. Durant had 28p, 9r, 11a
Beal: 20p
Porzingis: 14p, 10r
Kuzma: 19p
The Wizards are 4-5 – 9:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Nets 128, Wizards 86
Beal: 20p, 3r, 3a
Kuzma: 19p, 5r, 2a
Durant: 28p, 9r, 11a
FG%: Nets 56%, Wizards 37%
3-pointers: Nets 14/28, Wizards 8/33 – 9:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With the Wizards trailing by 23 points late in the third quarter, Wes Unseld Jr. just experimented with a Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill and Rui Hachimura lineup. (Then Kispert, on a minute restriction, was replaced by WIll Barton.) – 8:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Down 23 late in the third quarter, Wes Unseld Jr. goes small
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Anthony Gill
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura – 8:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Nets 69, Wizards 57
Durant: 19p, 4r, 8a
Kuzma: 16p, 3r, 1a
Beal: 12p, 1r, 2a
Porzingis: 14p, 4r, 1a
3-pointers: Nets 9/16, Wizards 8/20 – 8:08 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Brooklyn Nets at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 57
#NetsWorld 69
The Wizards Big 3 leading the way in scoring with Kuzma 16, Porzingis 14 and Beal 12. Durant leads all scorers with 19. – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal just forced the Nets’ first turnover of the game with 4:35 left in the first half, he poked the ball away from Durant. The Wizards promptly gave the ball right back – 7:59 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal continuing his nifty reverse layup finishes from Wednesday. – 7:17 PM
Per Second Spectrum, when Maxey shares the court with Harden and Joel Embiid he averages 16.7 shots per 100 possessions. When he’s out there with just Embiid that number nearly doubles to 32.3. “It’s amazing how he’s in year three now and he’s confident, he’s running his team, he’s playing like an All-Star,” Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said Wednesday after beating Maxey and the 76ers. “He’s super talented and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier.” -via ESPN / November 4, 2022
Following Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal acknowledged Maxey’s growth in the game. “It’s amazing how he’s in year three now, and he’s confident,” said Beal regarding Maxey. “He’s running his team. He’s playing like an All-Star. He’s super talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 4, 2022
“Teams gotta make a choice, man. If a big is gonna switch out on me, I can go by the big, I can get whatever shot I want. And if a small is gonna be on him, he can literally stand over you and shoot the ball, so like Doc [Rivers] said, man, we’re gonna be a duo to reckon with.” -via NBC Sports / November 3, 2022
