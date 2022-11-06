Bulls 49, Raptors 55: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (5-5) play against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 6, 2022
Chicago Bulls 49, Toronto Raptors 55 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Trailing by nine after 1Q, Raps going into the half leading Bulls 55-49 led by three Fred VanVleet triples and six 2Q Bulls turnovers. NBA’s newest 20,000 pt scorer DeMar DeRozan held to six in the first half. – 7:10 PM
Trailing by nine after 1Q, Raps going into the half leading Bulls 55-49 led by three Fred VanVleet triples and six 2Q Bulls turnovers. NBA’s newest 20,000 pt scorer DeMar DeRozan held to six in the first half. – 7:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
That was the best half Koloko’s played as a pro. He’s finished on the roll (7 points), been active on the glass (5 rebounds), and blocked 5 shots in 17 minutes – a big reason why the Bulls are shooting 8-for-21 (!!) in the paint. – 7:09 PM
That was the best half Koloko’s played as a pro. He’s finished on the roll (7 points), been active on the glass (5 rebounds), and blocked 5 shots in 17 minutes – a big reason why the Bulls are shooting 8-for-21 (!!) in the paint. – 7:09 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Double teaming DeMar is paying dividends for the Raptors.
Toronto has held DeRozan to 6 points. – 7:09 PM
Double teaming DeMar is paying dividends for the Raptors.
Toronto has held DeRozan to 6 points. – 7:09 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kidd on Luka’s hook vs. Toronto Fri: “I like the baby hook that he had. Thats better than the one-leggers, because we haven’t really seen that one. But that was beautiful and naturally only he can make it look so easy. He’s in a different place right now, which is cool to watch.” – 7:08 PM
Kidd on Luka’s hook vs. Toronto Fri: “I like the baby hook that he had. Thats better than the one-leggers, because we haven’t really seen that one. But that was beautiful and naturally only he can make it look so easy. He’s in a different place right now, which is cool to watch.” – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Thad Young played the last 9:17 of the second quarter and was a plus-17. I don’t put a ton of stock in individual plus-minus but he absolutely had an impact – 7:08 PM
Thad Young played the last 9:17 of the second quarter and was a plus-17. I don’t put a ton of stock in individual plus-minus but he absolutely had an impact – 7:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Battling at the half.
Vooch: 10pts/7rbs/4ast/1blk pic.twitter.com/uui1OPoxjE – 7:07 PM
Battling at the half.
Vooch: 10pts/7rbs/4ast/1blk pic.twitter.com/uui1OPoxjE – 7:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Strong close to the half. With a 32-13 run, the Raptors went from trailing by 13 early in the 2nd Q to leading by 6 at halftime. After starting 0-for-3 from 3, VanVleet’s gone 3-of-5 and leads the Raps in points (15) and assists (5). Looking more like himself after a slow start – 7:07 PM
Strong close to the half. With a 32-13 run, the Raptors went from trailing by 13 early in the 2nd Q to leading by 6 at halftime. After starting 0-for-3 from 3, VanVleet’s gone 3-of-5 and leads the Raps in points (15) and assists (5). Looking more like himself after a slow start – 7:07 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s Koloko blocking Patrick Williams three times in two minutes. pic.twitter.com/TeQWbJyUAh – 7:06 PM
Here’s Koloko blocking Patrick Williams three times in two minutes. pic.twitter.com/TeQWbJyUAh – 7:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Raptors 55, Bulls 49
Toronto’s defensive activity has limited DeRozan (6 pts, 2 FGA) and discombobulated Bulls, at large
Nine turnovers (six via Raptors steals) in first half. Six of those came in a 2nd quarter Toronto won 34-19 – 7:05 PM
Halftime: Raptors 55, Bulls 49
Toronto’s defensive activity has limited DeRozan (6 pts, 2 FGA) and discombobulated Bulls, at large
Nine turnovers (six via Raptors steals) in first half. Six of those came in a 2nd quarter Toronto won 34-19 – 7:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps’ defence turns up, Bulls cool down from 3, and the Raps up 55-49 at half. VanVleet has 15 and 5, Barnes has 11-4-3. DeRozan has taken just two field goals and two free throws thanks to Raps’ schemes. – 7:04 PM
Raps’ defence turns up, Bulls cool down from 3, and the Raps up 55-49 at half. VanVleet has 15 and 5, Barnes has 11-4-3. DeRozan has taken just two field goals and two free throws thanks to Raps’ schemes. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Really good second quarter offensively for the Raptors, now up 55-49 at the break – 7:04 PM
Really good second quarter offensively for the Raptors, now up 55-49 at the break – 7:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Raptors 55, Bulls 49 at half
Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists
Williams 9 pts, 10 FGAs (!)
Caruso 5 assists, 6 rebs, 2 blocks
DeRozan 2 FGAs (Raptors trapping him every touch)
VanVleet 15 pts, 5 assists
Barnes 11 pts, 3 assists
Koloko 7 pts, 5 blocks – 7:03 PM
Raptors 55, Bulls 49 at half
Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists
Williams 9 pts, 10 FGAs (!)
Caruso 5 assists, 6 rebs, 2 blocks
DeRozan 2 FGAs (Raptors trapping him every touch)
VanVleet 15 pts, 5 assists
Barnes 11 pts, 3 assists
Koloko 7 pts, 5 blocks – 7:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet comes off two more screens for a catch and shoot 3
He’s got 15 and Toronto’s ahead by 3 – 7:01 PM
VanVleet comes off two more screens for a catch and shoot 3
He’s got 15 and Toronto’s ahead by 3 – 7:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bulls offense stabilized once Caruso returned. He’s thrown a couple of fantastic passes vs the Raptors scrambling defense. – 6:59 PM
Bulls offense stabilized once Caruso returned. He’s thrown a couple of fantastic passes vs the Raptors scrambling defense. – 6:59 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation…what’s up? @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio. @audacy. Bulls 42-41 5:06 left left 2nd. Vucevic 8-6-4. Dragic 7. – 6:55 PM
Bulls Nation…what’s up? @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio. @audacy. Bulls 42-41 5:06 left left 2nd. Vucevic 8-6-4. Dragic 7. – 6:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bulls now 5/13 at the rim. Those misses are almost as good as a turnover for the Raptors running game. – 6:55 PM
Bulls now 5/13 at the rim. Those misses are almost as good as a turnover for the Raptors running game. – 6:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dragic dancing with it. 🐉
@Goran Dragic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/dyGxS73ER8 – 6:54 PM
Dragic dancing with it. 🐉
@Goran Dragic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/dyGxS73ER8 – 6:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet 3 off great dish from Anunoby, Raptors within 1 and killing the non-DeRozan minutes – 6:53 PM
VanVleet 3 off great dish from Anunoby, Raptors within 1 and killing the non-DeRozan minutes – 6:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Classic Raptors rim protection igniting a bit of a comeback with DeMar on the bench. – 6:52 PM
Classic Raptors rim protection igniting a bit of a comeback with DeMar on the bench. – 6:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps zone defence is is working better than their trapping defence, but they just gave up two offensive rebounds to Goran Dragic, so there are flaws. – 6:48 PM
Raps zone defence is is working better than their trapping defence, but they just gave up two offensive rebounds to Goran Dragic, so there are flaws. – 6:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
An early item on how the Raptors might try to make things work
(Spoiler alert: If you want a greater role and more time, play well when you get it)
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:47 PM
An early item on how the Raptors might try to make things work
(Spoiler alert: If you want a greater role and more time, play well when you get it)
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 6:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Thad Young minutes; figured he’d set asked to pick up some of the Siakam slack – 6:43 PM
Thad Young minutes; figured he’d set asked to pick up some of the Siakam slack – 6:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Every trip home is special for Bulls GM Marc Eversley.
But this one proved extra special when his hometown of Brampton, Ontario dedicated a court in his name.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:40 PM
Every trip home is special for Bulls GM Marc Eversley.
But this one proved extra special when his hometown of Brampton, Ontario dedicated a court in his name.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 6:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good start in the North.
Nikola Vucevic: 8pts/6rbs/4ast
DeMar DeRozan: 6pts
Javonte Green: 6pts/2rbs pic.twitter.com/HYKxUqOK0J – 6:39 PM
Good start in the North.
Nikola Vucevic: 8pts/6rbs/4ast
DeMar DeRozan: 6pts
Javonte Green: 6pts/2rbs pic.twitter.com/HYKxUqOK0J – 6:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 30-21. Vucevic: 8pts 6 reb. 4 assists. Green: 6pts DeRozan: 6pts Raps: 5 block shots. ( Koloko-4) – 6:38 PM
Bulls 30-21. Vucevic: 8pts 6 reb. 4 assists. Green: 6pts DeRozan: 6pts Raps: 5 block shots. ( Koloko-4) – 6:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bulls up 30-21 after a quarter
Chicago’s shooting 48 per cent; Raptors shooting 31 per cent
An analytic tale – 6:36 PM
Bulls up 30-21 after a quarter
Chicago’s shooting 48 per cent; Raptors shooting 31 per cent
An analytic tale – 6:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Raptors are playing a lot of mismatch bully ball. They need to learn not to try that with Alex Caruso. He is just taking their money. – 6:34 PM
The Raptors are playing a lot of mismatch bully ball. They need to learn not to try that with Alex Caruso. He is just taking their money. – 6:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So if Goran sticks around last season, no way Raptors get the PG experience that both Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam needed, let alone Banton
Methinks the boos are, well, foolish – 6:33 PM
So if Goran sticks around last season, no way Raptors get the PG experience that both Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam needed, let alone Banton
Methinks the boos are, well, foolish – 6:33 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Six more blocks and Christian Koloko will set a new Raptors rookie record for a game. Marcus Camby swatted 9 as a rook and also 7 in another game – 6:32 PM
Six more blocks and Christian Koloko will set a new Raptors rookie record for a game. Marcus Camby swatted 9 as a rook and also 7 in another game – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ball movement for the rook 😤
@Dalen Terry | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xmmVqajOY7 – 6:31 PM
Ball movement for the rook 😤
@Dalen Terry | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xmmVqajOY7 – 6:31 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors fans still hate Goran Dragic 😂 pic.twitter.com/B88uzu2F5A – 6:31 PM
Raptors fans still hate Goran Dragic 😂 pic.twitter.com/B88uzu2F5A – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
With Zach LaVine and Coby White out, Dalen Terry receives a first quarter rotation turn. His first three possessions:
* Stripped OG Anunoby on a drive, forcing turnover
* Cut for layup on back-end of DeRozan double-team
* Drew offensive foul on Chris Boucher drive – 6:30 PM
With Zach LaVine and Coby White out, Dalen Terry receives a first quarter rotation turn. His first three possessions:
* Stripped OG Anunoby on a drive, forcing turnover
* Cut for layup on back-end of DeRozan double-team
* Drew offensive foul on Chris Boucher drive – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Otto Porter Jr makes his Toronto debut, first sub, along with Boucher – 6:24 PM
Otto Porter Jr makes his Toronto debut, first sub, along with Boucher – 6:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Christian Koloko with three blocks in six minutes and no fouls, imagined or deserved. – 6:23 PM
Christian Koloko with three blocks in six minutes and no fouls, imagined or deserved. – 6:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Christian Koloko has blocked Patrick Williams three times already at the rim in the early going, two on dunk attempts.
Koloko looks solid. – 6:23 PM
Christian Koloko has blocked Patrick Williams three times already at the rim in the early going, two on dunk attempts.
Koloko looks solid. – 6:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Patrick Williams is going to be seeing Christian Koloko in his nightmares. Koloko has blocked him 3 times already, two of them dunk attempts that were completely stuffed. – 6:22 PM
Patrick Williams is going to be seeing Christian Koloko in his nightmares. Koloko has blocked him 3 times already, two of them dunk attempts that were completely stuffed. – 6:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bulls by 4 at first timeout; Raptors look a bit disorganized, which is to be expected early in the non-Siakam period – 6:22 PM
Bulls by 4 at first timeout; Raptors look a bit disorganized, which is to be expected early in the non-Siakam period – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This should be a home-and-home sweep for the Bulls. Toronto without its best player … easy pickings. – 6:20 PM
This should be a home-and-home sweep for the Bulls. Toronto without its best player … easy pickings. – 6:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse’s 98 second challenge is successful. DeRozan gets two points but a VanVleet foul is saved. – 6:16 PM
Nurse’s 98 second challenge is successful. DeRozan gets two points but a VanVleet foul is saved. – 6:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Well, this might be the earliest challenge I’ve seen. 98 seconds into the game, Nurse is challenging a foul call on VanVleet, which led to a DeRozan 3-point play opportunity under the rim. – 6:14 PM
Well, this might be the earliest challenge I’ve seen. 98 seconds into the game, Nurse is challenging a foul call on VanVleet, which led to a DeRozan 3-point play opportunity under the rim. – 6:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse is challenging a VanVleet foul on a DeRozan and-1, which seems silly to me, regardless of whether or not it saves a point. – 6:13 PM
Nick Nurse is challenging a VanVleet foul on a DeRozan and-1, which seems silly to me, regardless of whether or not it saves a point. – 6:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
FVV scores his first basket starting off the ball and sprinting off screens to grab a hand-off from ball-handler Scottie Barnes. – 6:12 PM
FVV scores his first basket starting off the ball and sprinting off screens to grab a hand-off from ball-handler Scottie Barnes. – 6:12 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Without Zach LaVine, Raptors defensive gameplan already on display … throw the sink at DeMar and make someone else beat them. – 6:11 PM
Without Zach LaVine, Raptors defensive gameplan already on display … throw the sink at DeMar and make someone else beat them. – 6:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s always great when some of the most memorable Raptors come back to Toronto. Welcome back, Goran!
Raps-Bulls is next. – 5:58 PM
It’s always great when some of the most memorable Raptors come back to Toronto. Welcome back, Goran!
Raps-Bulls is next. – 5:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC into the line up in Toronto.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/05AZ2TqI9D – 5:33 PM
AC into the line up in Toronto.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/05AZ2TqI9D – 5:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Busy pre-game period catching up with people
Newsy stuff: VanVleet’s back, Birch is out, Koloko stays in the starting lineup.
And DeMar, how’s it feel to go over 20,000 points?
“Feels like I’m old, man.” – 5:29 PM
Busy pre-game period catching up with people
Newsy stuff: VanVleet’s back, Birch is out, Koloko stays in the starting lineup.
And DeMar, how’s it feel to go over 20,000 points?
“Feels like I’m old, man.” – 5:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
I’m livin every 24 like Kobe did 🐍🎶
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/vUIoeOUW9p – 5:25 PM
I’m livin every 24 like Kobe did 🐍🎶
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/vUIoeOUW9p – 5:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As expected, Koloko is in for Siakam. VanVleet slides back into the starting 5. – 5:19 PM
As expected, Koloko is in for Siakam. VanVleet slides back into the starting 5. – 5:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis shot much better in his 2nd game with the Go-Go in a win vs. Raptors 905:
23 min, 17 pts, 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 4 reb, 3 blk, 6 TO
espn.com/nba-g-league/b… – 5:15 PM
Johnny Davis shot much better in his 2nd game with the Go-Go in a win vs. Raptors 905:
23 min, 17 pts, 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 4 reb, 3 blk, 6 TO
espn.com/nba-g-league/b… – 5:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Koloko remains in the starting lineup with Siakam out. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Koloko vs Chicago. – 5:15 PM
Koloko remains in the starting lineup with Siakam out. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Koloko vs Chicago. – 5:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Raptors 905, 125-107 and move to (1-1)
Go-Go had 7 in double figures and shot 54.2%.
Kris Dunn 19
Jordan Schakel 19
Johnny Davis 17
Vernon Carey Jr. 15
Quenton Jackson 13
Devon Dotson & Isaiah Todd each had 12 – 5:06 PM
The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Raptors 905, 125-107 and move to (1-1)
Go-Go had 7 in double figures and shot 54.2%.
Kris Dunn 19
Jordan Schakel 19
Johnny Davis 17
Vernon Carey Jr. 15
Quenton Jackson 13
Devon Dotson & Isaiah Todd each had 12 – 5:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Reggie Perry of Raptors 905 was ejected on a foul to Jordan Schakel. Jordan hit the free throw. – 4:57 PM
Reggie Perry of Raptors 905 was ejected on a foul to Jordan Schakel. Jordan hit the free throw. – 4:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis has 3 blocks in the Go-Go game vs. Raptors 905 today. Here are two of them. pic.twitter.com/Gtes8uwZNL – 4:43 PM
Johnny Davis has 3 blocks in the Go-Go game vs. Raptors 905 today. Here are two of them. pic.twitter.com/Gtes8uwZNL – 4:43 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
This is the Juve we want! Grande Juve! #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine – 4:39 PM
This is the Juve we want! Grande Juve! #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine – 4:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at the end of three 88-77. Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 19.
*Go-Go are shooting 51.6% – 4:36 PM
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905 at the end of three 88-77. Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 19.
*Go-Go are shooting 51.6% – 4:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Injury Update: Zach LaVine (left knee management) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/w4JjOJ6siD – 4:36 PM
Injury Update: Zach LaVine (left knee management) is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/w4JjOJ6siD – 4:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Raps @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 4:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/Ilp32c4Kjh – 4:35 PM
Bulls- Raps @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 4:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/Ilp32c4Kjh – 4:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby, Barnes, VanVleet, Trent Jr., Koloko to start for Raptors vs. Bulls. – 4:35 PM
Anunoby, Barnes, VanVleet, Trent Jr., Koloko to start for Raptors vs. Bulls. – 4:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Andre Drummond has improved but he’s unlikely to play Monday vs. Raptors. – 4:33 PM
Billy Donovan said Andre Drummond has improved but he’s unlikely to play Monday vs. Raptors. – 4:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Zach LaVine is out for rest vs. Raptors. First night of back-to-back. – 4:31 PM
Zach LaVine is out for rest vs. Raptors. First night of back-to-back. – 4:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Load management. LaVine wants to play, and is feeling good out of 3 in 4 nights. – 4:31 PM
Load management. LaVine wants to play, and is feeling good out of 3 in 4 nights. – 4:31 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet will return tonight vs. Bulls, Raptors say. Birch out (Siakam ruled out for a while earlier). – 4:25 PM
Fred VanVleet will return tonight vs. Bulls, Raptors say. Birch out (Siakam ruled out for a while earlier). – 4:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam (groin) is out vs. Bulls. Fred VanVleet is back in lineup. Khem Birch is also out. – 4:21 PM
Pascal Siakam (groin) is out vs. Bulls. Fred VanVleet is back in lineup. Khem Birch is also out. – 4:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) returns to the lineup after missing three games. Khem Birch is still out with knee soreness. – 4:21 PM
Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) returns to the lineup after missing three games. Khem Birch is still out with knee soreness. – 4:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At halftime the Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905, 56-53.
Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 12. Vernon Carey Jr, Isaiah Todd and Johnny all have 7 points. – 3:55 PM
At halftime the Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905, 56-53.
Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 12. Vernon Carey Jr, Isaiah Todd and Johnny all have 7 points. – 3:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At the end of one quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 33-28
Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Jordan Schakel has 6 and Vernon Carey Jr has 5.
* Go-Go shot 45.5% in Q1. – 3:28 PM
At the end of one quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 33-28
Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Jordan Schakel has 6 and Vernon Carey Jr has 5.
* Go-Go shot 45.5% in Q1. – 3:28 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 2:56 PM
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 2:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bears are coming on.. take notice NFL if I’m an agent I’m sending players to Chicago. – 1:38 PM
The Bears are coming on.. take notice NFL if I’m an agent I’m sending players to Chicago. – 1:38 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Grading the Chicago Bulls after a 123-119 loss on Friday in Boston. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:00 PM
Grading the Chicago Bulls after a 123-119 loss on Friday in Boston. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 1:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Greetings from The 6.
5 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/W0Ur6hCNgB – 12:36 PM
Greetings from The 6.
5 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/W0Ur6hCNgB – 12:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sunday work.
Pacers have 3️⃣ home games this week.
Mon: Pelicans
Wed: Nuggets
Saturday: Raptors pic.twitter.com/USXrvacsLN – 12:33 PM
Sunday work.
Pacers have 3️⃣ home games this week.
Mon: Pelicans
Wed: Nuggets
Saturday: Raptors pic.twitter.com/USXrvacsLN – 12:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam to this point:
9GP 24.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 7.7 AST
51.9% 2PT 34.2% 3PT 72.5% FT
1.16 pts/trans vs 1.11 in ’21-22
1.02 pts/iso vs 0.90
1.00 pts/post-up vs 0.92
1.05 ast:usg vs 0.82
9.8% TO% vs 11.2
It was a truly fantastic start to the season. Get well soon, P. – 12:24 PM
Pascal Siakam to this point:
9GP 24.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 7.7 AST
51.9% 2PT 34.2% 3PT 72.5% FT
1.16 pts/trans vs 1.11 in ’21-22
1.02 pts/iso vs 0.90
1.00 pts/post-up vs 0.92
1.05 ast:usg vs 0.82
9.8% TO% vs 11.2
It was a truly fantastic start to the season. Get well soon, P. – 12:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Toronto Raptors rule out Pascal Siakam for at least two weeks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:01 PM
Toronto Raptors rule out Pascal Siakam for at least two weeks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Raptors announce Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks with adductor muscle strain.
➡️ https://t.co/XmYiuG8ud9 pic.twitter.com/MFcLtV5qMO – 12:00 PM
Raptors announce Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks with adductor muscle strain.
➡️ https://t.co/XmYiuG8ud9 pic.twitter.com/MFcLtV5qMO – 12:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.