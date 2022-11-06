Bulls will rest Zach LaVine on Sunday

Chicago: Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against Toronto.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Zach LaVine is out for rest vs. Raptors. First night of back-to-back. – 4:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Load management. LaVine wants to play, and is feeling good out of 3 in 4 nights. – 4:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The bad news? Bulls have downgraded Andre Drummond and Coby White to out vs. Raptors and Zach LaVine remains questionable with his knee management plan.
The good news? The schedule is about to slow considerably. Next B2B is Dec. 10-11.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball, Drummond, White-Out. LaVine: Questionable-left knee game management. Jones Jr.-Probable-left thumb. Raptors: Siakam: Doubtful- groin. VanVleet: Questionable-back. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call Sunday 4:45 @670TheScore – 4:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine was as transparent as he’s been on Friday, when discussing his left knee and the unknowns surrounding it. Can he live up to max money as is? Hard no. But playing and evolving are first good steps.
Read it:
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For those who think officials are ALWAYS OUT FOR THE BULLS, L2M report from Bulls-Celtics has 3 missed calls. All went against Celtics.
League says DeRozan (34.9 seconds) and LaVine (8.4) should’ve been called for traveling. LaVine got away with uncalled foul on Brown at 30 sec – 1:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From late Friday in Boston:
On the power of DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake: bit.ly/3FL6T3K
And Zach LaVine’s quest to balance lift and longevity: bit.ly/3DHDepk – 11:30 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine was his typical honest and transparent self when asked whether his lift and explosion are where he wants them to be following knee surgery.
It’s clear his game is evolving and he’s taking the long view.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine, on if he feels he has his same lift and explosion on drives yet: “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming. I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.” – 11:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine admitted after the game that he’s still working through some things with the knee. – 11:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan postgame: Rued missed rebound that Smart kept alive. Thought LaVine made right pass to Williams and Williams was open. Celtics defense is so elite, it may have been best shot they got. Disappointed by L but believes Bulls are competing better against upper-echelon teams – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 123-119
Tatum – 36/12/6, 17-20 FTs
Brogdon – 25 points
Brown – 16 points
Horford – 11/5/5
Celtics – 49.4% FGs
Celtics – 9-31 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
DeRozan – 46 points, 20-22 FTs
Vucevic – 24/12
LaVine – 16 points
Bulls – 51.8% FGs
Bulls – 11-28 3Ps
Bulls – 17 TOs – 10:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics hold on for a 123-119 run over game #Bulls club. Tatum 36 (17-20 FT), Brogdon 25, Brown 16, Smart 12, Horford 11; DeRozan 44 (20-22 FT). Vucevic 24 (4-5 3pt), LaVine 16, Dosunmu 11 (5-8 FG, 32-38 career vs. BOS). – 10:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Celtics 123, Bulls 119
DeRozan: 46 pts, 20-22 FT
Vucevic: 24 pts, 12 reb
LaVine: 16 pts
Tatum: 36-12-6
Bulls are 5-5. At Toronto on Sunday – 10:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 123, Bulls 119
DeRozan 44 pts, 20-22 FTs, 5 assists
Vucevic 24 pts, 12 rebs, 3 assists
LaVine 16 pts, 7 rebs
Tatum 36 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assists
Brogdon 25 pts, 9-10 FGs – 10:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams misses a quick 3 following LaVine’s steal and then fouls out. – 10:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Unsuccessful Mazzulla challenge on White’s foul on LaVine. #Bulls right in this down 112-107. Not sure if they can pile enough stops on the #Celtics though. – 10:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Three games in four nights is not working well for LaVine tonight. – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good challenge by Joe Mazzulla. Looked like White went straight up and took the elbow from LaVine down low. – 10:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine going to the FT line for the second straight possession. They’re the first non-DeRozan FTs attempted all night.
Celtics are challenging this call though. – 10:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
That was the most Zach LaVine thing Zach LaVine has done tonight. – 10:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spinning layup AND ONE for Brogdon going past LaVine.
He’s 9/10 FG with 21 points and 4 AST.
#Celtics up 111-103 and he’s going to the line for one more. – 9:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Same set in the 76ers game … but this time LaVine passed it to the Vooch for the three. – 9:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A LaVine sighting in the second half! Scores attacking the baseline – first basket in the second half. – 9:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine needs to keep attacking, especially if Hauser is the matchup! – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-87 after three
Tatum – 25/9/5
Brogdon – 19 points
Brown – 16 points
Smart – 12 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 6-21 3Ps
Celtics – 9 turnovers
DeRozan – 35 points
Vucevic – 13/11/3
LaVine – 10 points
Bulls – 51.6% FGs
Bulls – 8-22 3Ps
Bulls – 12 turnovers – 9:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine getting ready to check in to start the fourth … after this in the third … pic.twitter.com/ywq2pLt1Kf – 9:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine didn’t attempt a shot within 10 feet of the basket in the first half and didn’t get to the FT line. Seven of his 8 FGAs were from 20 feet or longer. – 9:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 63-57 at the half
Tatum – 18/6/4
Brogdon – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
Celtics – 57.5% FGs
Celtics – 5-12 3Ps
Celtics – 5 turnovers
DeRozan – 19 points
Vucevic – 11 points
LaVine – 10 points
Bulls – 51.1% FGs
Bulls – 6-14 3Ps
Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine’s first half shot chart, with a big hole in the middle
Jumpers are falling, but tonight continues trend of LaVine appearing to lack typical pop + comfort on drives. Entered play shooting an uncharacteristic 44.1% in restricted area pic.twitter.com/hyBOcm9Uye – 8:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 63, Bulls 57
DeRozan 19 pts
Vucevic 11 pts
LaVine 10 pts
Tatum 18 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists
Celtics 57.5% FG
Bench scoring: Celtics 21-5 – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser did a nice job staying with LaVine on defense and then worked a pretty give-and-go with Kornet to get the big man a couple of free throws. That was a good sequence for Hauser. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 31-26 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Smart – 5 points
Brogdon – 5 points
Horford – 4 assists
Celtics – 52.6% FGs
Celtics – 2-5 3Ps
Celtics – 4 turnovers
DeRozan – 13 points
Vucevic – 7 points
LaVine – 5 points
Bulls – 50% FGs
Bulls – 4-8 3Ps
Bulls – 1 turnover – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Impressive start for Bulls, who lead Celtics 31-26 after Q1
DeRozan (13), Vucevic (7) and LaVine (5) combined for 25 of 31 points. Team shot 50 percent and scored 6 points off 4 turnovers – 8:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back-to-back-to-back breakout 3s for the #bulls out of timeout. Dosunmu, Vucevic and LaVine. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Chicago: Drummond, White, Ball pic.twitter.com/CIalzZXsCf – 7:19 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha… – 6:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zach LaVine from DEEP 🎯
(via @Chicago Bulls) pic.twitter.com/0YvKDaMHJv – 2:34 PM
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable vs. Raptors for left knee management. Derrick Jones Jr. is probable with thumb sprain. Andre Drummond and Coby White are out. Pascal Siakam (groin) is doubtful and Fred VanVleet and Khem Birch are questionable for Toronto. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 5, 2022
Asked directly if he yet feels if he has his normal lift and explosion while attacking the rim, LaVine answered with transparency. “Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming,” LaVine said. “I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.” -via NBC Sports / November 5, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Andre Drummond (shoulder) out and Coby White (quad contusion) doubtful vs. Celtics. Zach LaVine isn’t on injury report and will be playing third game in four nights. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 3, 2022
