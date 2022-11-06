CJ McCollum on Kyrie Irving: 'You have to be careful about what you post'

“He reposted something that I’m under the impression that he didn’t watch, that he wasn’t truly aware of what he posted,” McCollum said. “I think that was the situation. I don’t think he came out and said anything antisemitic.” McCollum added, “You have to be careful about what you post. You have to know exactly what it is, and you have to do your research and educate yourself on all religions, all backgrounds, all races so that you’re comfortable speaking to that. I think it is an unfortunate situation that a lot of people were affected by, a lot of people were harmed by.”
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast Friday w/ @Bobby Marks: Kyrie fall out, the potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if the Nets ever reach that point), and the rollicking Cleveland Cavaliers:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 8:18 AM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast Friday w/ @Bobby Marks: Kyrie fall out, the potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if the Nets ever reach that point), and the rollicking Cleveland Cavaliers:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 8:18 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“My hope is that Kyrie is being sincere & this is the beginning of a positive path forward…This is a time to build bridges.”
Mike Dube, who wore ‘FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM’ shirt at Barclays, sees potential for growth, understanding after last week’s events: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:30 AM
“My hope is that Kyrie is being sincere & this is the beginning of a positive path forward…This is a time to build bridges.”
Mike Dube, who wore ‘FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM’ shirt at Barclays, sees potential for growth, understanding after last week’s events: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving must complete 6 action items, including meeting face-to-face with Jewish leaders, to be reinstated: report nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:18 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving must complete 6 action items, including meeting face-to-face with Jewish leaders, to be reinstated: report nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets deliver Irving six items he must complete to return to team
sportando.basketball/en/nets-delive… – 2:42 AM
Nets deliver Irving six items he must complete to return to team
sportando.basketball/en/nets-delive… – 2:42 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
After Kyrie’s suspension, NBPA President CJ McCollum said players need to be more mindful of what they post on social media.
“You have to know exactly what it is, and you have to do your research.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:33 AM
After Kyrie’s suspension, NBPA President CJ McCollum said players need to be more mindful of what they post on social media.
“You have to know exactly what it is, and you have to do your research.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:33 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Williamson, McCollum each score 29 points, but Pelicans suffer another OT loss, falling 124-121 to Hawks https://t.co/wpK5mwHcyR pic.twitter.com/sqYWHPYlMK – 12:19 AM
Williamson, McCollum each score 29 points, but Pelicans suffer another OT loss, falling 124-121 to Hawks https://t.co/wpK5mwHcyR pic.twitter.com/sqYWHPYlMK – 12:19 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we make of how the NBA & the Nets handled Kyrie Irving? Breaking it all down with @Aaron_Torres & @JMartRadio on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 11:08 PM
What should we make of how the NBA & the Nets handled Kyrie Irving? Breaking it all down with @Aaron_Torres & @JMartRadio on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 8:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 11:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final (OT): Hawks 124, Pelicans 121
Williamson 29 pts, 8 rebs
McCollum 29 pts, 10 rebs
Jones 19 pts, 9 rebs
Pels fall to 0-3 in OT games, 5-4 for the season. After looking sluggish most of the night, NOLA fought to make this a game in the end. They just didn’t have enough. – 10:15 PM
Final (OT): Hawks 124, Pelicans 121
Williamson 29 pts, 8 rebs
McCollum 29 pts, 10 rebs
Jones 19 pts, 9 rebs
Pels fall to 0-3 in OT games, 5-4 for the season. After looking sluggish most of the night, NOLA fought to make this a game in the end. They just didn’t have enough. – 10:15 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Brooklyn Nets have asked Kyrie Irving to perform certain tasks in order to be accepted to the team.
The franchise’s list includes various apologies, meetings & a special training the player has to undergo 🤔
basketnews.com/news-180474-br… – 10:00 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have asked Kyrie Irving to perform certain tasks in order to be accepted to the team.
The franchise’s list includes various apologies, meetings & a special training the player has to undergo 🤔
basketnews.com/news-180474-br… – 10:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum ties things up with fourth 3-pointer of the night. 105-105.
Strap in, this ones unexpectedly going down to the wire. – 9:43 PM
CJ McCollum ties things up with fourth 3-pointer of the night. 105-105.
Strap in, this ones unexpectedly going down to the wire. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets are 2-0 without Kyrie.
First back-to-back wins of the season. pic.twitter.com/MkyqjavnGL – 9:28 PM
The Nets are 2-0 without Kyrie.
First back-to-back wins of the season. pic.twitter.com/MkyqjavnGL – 9:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Hawks 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts
Williamson 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Ingram 12 pts (5-14 FG)
Pels are showing some life after falling behind by as much as 12 at one point. They’ve gotta figure out Trae Young (32 pts, 7 assts) tho. He’s living in the paint. – 9:17 PM
End of the 3rd: Hawks 88, Pelicans 85
McCollum 23 pts
Williamson 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Ingram 12 pts (5-14 FG)
Pels are showing some life after falling behind by as much as 12 at one point. They’ve gotta figure out Trae Young (32 pts, 7 assts) tho. He’s living in the paint. – 9:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The box score says that CJ McCollum has missed five shots, but we may need a recount. – 9:14 PM
The box score says that CJ McCollum has missed five shots, but we may need a recount. – 9:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full story at @TheAthletic on the Brooklyn Nets delivering Kyrie Irving six action items he must complete in order to return from suspension: theathletic.com/3766435/2022/1… – 8:50 PM
Full story at @TheAthletic on the Brooklyn Nets delivering Kyrie Irving six action items he must complete in order to return from suspension: theathletic.com/3766435/2022/1… – 8:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:
– Apologize/condemn movie
– $500K donation to anti-hate causes
– Sensitivity training
– Antisemitic training
– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders
– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding – 8:46 PM
Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:
– Apologize/condemn movie
– $500K donation to anti-hate causes
– Sensitivity training
– Antisemitic training
– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders
– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding – 8:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Hawks 60, Pelicans 52
McCollum 15 pts (7-11 FG)
Williamson 12 pts
Ingram 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Pels getting outscored in the paint (38-28) and in transition (13-2). Hawks are just bringing the fight to them on both ends. Pels have to find a way to respond – 8:33 PM
End of the 1st half: Hawks 60, Pelicans 52
McCollum 15 pts (7-11 FG)
Williamson 12 pts
Ingram 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 assts
Pels getting outscored in the paint (38-28) and in transition (13-2). Hawks are just bringing the fight to them on both ends. Pels have to find a way to respond – 8:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans trailed by as many as eight points, but the deficit is a single point at the end of the first quarter.
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 18 of the Pels’ 28 points. Brandon Ingram’s off to a slow start, connecting on just 1 of 7 from the field. – 8:06 PM
The Pelicans trailed by as many as eight points, but the deficit is a single point at the end of the first quarter.
CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson combined for 18 of the Pels’ 28 points. Brandon Ingram’s off to a slow start, connecting on just 1 of 7 from the field. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
End of the 1st: Hawks 29, Pelicans 28
McCollum 11 pts (5-6 FG)
Williamson 7 pts
Ingram 2 pts (1-7 FG), 5 rebs, 3 assts
Pels are keeping it close despite shooting 39 percent from the field. Containing Trae Young (10pts, 4 assts) has also been an issue. – 8:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
CJ McCollum has chopped up the Hawks’ drop coverage early. Keeps using a big pick from Valanciunas and snaking into a soft spot from 17 feet.
Hawks have done well taking away other stuff to this point. – 7:57 PM
CJ McCollum has chopped up the Hawks’ drop coverage early. Keeps using a big pick from Valanciunas and snaking into a soft spot from 17 feet.
Hawks have done well taking away other stuff to this point. – 7:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks have been good at stopping everyone but CJ McCollum tonight. He’s got 11 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor.
They’ve been solid at not letting the Pelicans in the paint. The Hawks have held them to 4-13 overall shooting in the paint w/ 3:31 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
The Hawks have been good at stopping everyone but CJ McCollum tonight. He’s got 11 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor.
They’ve been solid at not letting the Pelicans in the paint. The Hawks have held them to 4-13 overall shooting in the paint w/ 3:31 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum in his bag. That’s four straight buckets for the point guard and he’s singlehandedly keeping the Pelicans with striking distance of the Hawks.
New Orleans trails Atlanta, 18-12 – 7:48 PM
CJ McCollum in his bag. That’s four straight buckets for the point guard and he’s singlehandedly keeping the Pelicans with striking distance of the Hawks.
New Orleans trails Atlanta, 18-12 – 7:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to, among other tasks, apologize publicly, meet with Jewish leaders before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai before being allowed to return to play sports.yahoo.com/sources-kyrie-… – 7:22 PM
Sources: Nets want Kyrie Irving to, among other tasks, apologize publicly, meet with Jewish leaders before meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai before being allowed to return to play sports.yahoo.com/sources-kyrie-… – 7:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:06 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks guard Trae Young is playing. He will start. – 7:05 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have been thinking a lot about how little we’ve heard around the league from players taking a hard stand against Kyrie and blatantly denouncing antisemitism.
Thank you, @LeBron James. You words last night really mattered. – 6:14 PM
I have been thinking a lot about how little we’ve heard around the league from players taking a hard stand against Kyrie and blatantly denouncing antisemitism.
Thank you, @LeBron James. You words last night really mattered. – 6:14 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/the sagacious @Stan Van Gundy on:
* Pleasant surprises of the early season
* Fallout from the Kyrie saga
* And can the Nets be salvaged?
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/UUnodECBnh – 5:31 PM
Crossover pod, w/the sagacious @Stan Van Gundy on:
* Pleasant surprises of the early season
* Fallout from the Kyrie saga
* And can the Nets be salvaged?
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/UUnodECBnh – 5:31 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Don’t Put It All On Kyrie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:24 PM
Don’t Put It All On Kyrie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier —Ira Winderman: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
basketnews.com/news-180471-de… – 5:04 PM
Deni Avdija, the only active Jewish player in the NBA, spoke about Kyrie Irving’s social media post about an antisemitic film and book.
“There need to be consequences for the actions that players do” 🇮🇱
basketnews.com/news-180471-de… – 5:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Deni Avdija, #NBA‘s lone Jewish player, on Kyrie Irving: ‘No room for words like that’ nypost.com/2022/11/05/den… via @nypostsports – 4:07 PM
Deni Avdija, #NBA‘s lone Jewish player, on Kyrie Irving: ‘No room for words like that’ nypost.com/2022/11/05/den… via @nypostsports – 4:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Errick McCollum described how an altercation with a car owner in Izmir over a parking spot ended up with the American guard having to confront an armed man.
“I thought I was going to have to kill him” 😱
basketnews.com/news-180469-he… – 3:35 PM
Errick McCollum described how an altercation with a car owner in Izmir over a parking spot ended up with the American guard having to confront an armed man.
“I thought I was going to have to kill him” 😱
basketnews.com/news-180469-he… – 3:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Avdija about Kyrie Irving situation: There’s no room for words like that eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:32 PM
Avdija about Kyrie Irving situation: There’s no room for words like that eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Regarding Amazon/Kyrie Irving debate.
Amazon is beholden to federal regulations regarding content/censorship.
Irving is beholden to the NBA/Nets.
Irving is free to tweet and say whatever. And the NBA/NETS are free to impose employee policies.
Cannot compare Irving to Amazon. – 2:50 PM
Regarding Amazon/Kyrie Irving debate.
Amazon is beholden to federal regulations regarding content/censorship.
Irving is beholden to the NBA/Nets.
Irving is free to tweet and say whatever. And the NBA/NETS are free to impose employee policies.
Cannot compare Irving to Amazon. – 2:50 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Will Kyrie finish the season with the Nets? Are the Eagles as good as their 8-0 record suggests? #NFL Week 9 picks & more! Guests: @shaunalexander @AnthonyLGargano
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
Will Kyrie finish the season with the Nets? Are the Eagles as good as their 8-0 record suggests? #NFL Week 9 picks & more! Guests: @shaunalexander @AnthonyLGargano
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:31 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Came across this old interview I did with Kyrie Irving in 2018, which is a lifetime ago, and this was a pretty revealing answer in hindsight:
https://t.co/lVLWvDZwFL pic.twitter.com/LYO7zmXSun – 1:11 PM
Came across this old interview I did with Kyrie Irving in 2018, which is a lifetime ago, and this was a pretty revealing answer in hindsight:
https://t.co/lVLWvDZwFL pic.twitter.com/LYO7zmXSun – 1:11 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Kyrie Irving (2:14)
🔘 Josh Primo (18:08)
🔘 Miles Bridges (24:20)
🔘 James Harden injury (28:43)
🔘 Knicks/Thibs (37:34)
🔘 Kristaps Porzingis (48:36)
🎧 https://t.co/iAP284kRt1
🍎 https://t.co/xIYdJf1T8R
✳️ https://t.co/9UjUqdCGmI pic.twitter.com/GrKHWyaWaq – 1:09 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Kyrie Irving (2:14)
🔘 Josh Primo (18:08)
🔘 Miles Bridges (24:20)
🔘 James Harden injury (28:43)
🔘 Knicks/Thibs (37:34)
🔘 Kristaps Porzingis (48:36)
🎧 https://t.co/iAP284kRt1
🍎 https://t.co/xIYdJf1T8R
✳️ https://t.co/9UjUqdCGmI pic.twitter.com/GrKHWyaWaq – 1:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is this the end of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he thinks a breakup is rapidly approaching. pic.twitter.com/sycMO0AzUj – 1:00 PM
Is this the end of Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?
@Stephen A. Smith tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he thinks a breakup is rapidly approaching. pic.twitter.com/sycMO0AzUj – 1:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija told media allowed in the locker room on Friday similar things to what he told @Yoav_Modai on Wednesday regarding Kyrie Irving
1. There should be consequences for promoting antisemitism
2. Kyrie is a role model for many who will also be misinformed
3. Love don’t hate – 12:40 PM
Deni Avdija told media allowed in the locker room on Friday similar things to what he told @Yoav_Modai on Wednesday regarding Kyrie Irving
1. There should be consequences for promoting antisemitism
2. Kyrie is a role model for many who will also be misinformed
3. Love don’t hate – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Kyrie Irving shared an unfortunate, hurtful viewpoint on Black-Jewish relations. The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel offers one better utilized. How a trip to Memphis opened eyes. We explain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Ira Winderman: Kyrie Irving shared an unfortunate, hurtful viewpoint on Black-Jewish relations. The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel offers one better utilized. How a trip to Memphis opened eyes. We explain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks Kyrie Irving’s apology doesn’t mean the Nets star guard has decided to be more responsible in his future takes.
“It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like” 🍲
basketnews.com/news-180459-ka… – 12:34 PM
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks Kyrie Irving’s apology doesn’t mean the Nets star guard has decided to be more responsible in his future takes.
“It’s not an all-you-can-eat buffet from which you can pluck just the dishes you like” 🍲
basketnews.com/news-180459-ka… – 12:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.
Yeesh.
A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.
ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM
Lakers fans wanted Kyrie bad this past offseason. Imagine if that had happened.
Yeesh.
A column containing wisdom from LeBron — and my Dutch Jewish grandma, who survived the Holocaust in hiding, not far from Anne Frank and her family.
ocregister.com/2022/11/05/swa… – 11:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”
LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM
“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”
LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: ocregister.com/2022/11/05/leb… – 11:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/nik… – 11:00 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:58 AM
Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Charlotte:
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:58 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for Charlotte: Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:51 AM
Nets status report for Charlotte: Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Simmons (left knee soreness) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 10:51 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:35 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards took their worst home loss in franchise history last night to a Nets team missing Kyrie Irving. Here is the recap from @theTylerByrum: ift.tt/NRVfqFu – 9:43 AM
The Wizards took their worst home loss in franchise history last night to a Nets team missing Kyrie Irving. Here is the recap from @theTylerByrum: ift.tt/NRVfqFu – 9:43 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija last night was asked to address Kyrie Irving’s actions this week. Avdija, who is Jewish, provided thoughtful answers.
Avdija said: “I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it.”
theathletic.com/3764906/2022/1… – 9:09 AM
Deni Avdija last night was asked to address Kyrie Irving’s actions this week. Avdija, who is Jewish, provided thoughtful answers.
Avdija said: “I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it.”
theathletic.com/3764906/2022/1… – 9:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija answered questions for around five minutes about Kyrie Irving last night.
“I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:27 AM
Deni Avdija answered questions for around five minutes about Kyrie Irving last night.
“I think it needs to be known that there’s no room for words like that.”washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:27 AM
More on this storyline
Irving’s actions have cost him important sponsorships. On Friday, Nike ended its partnership with him. Nike also said it would not issue the Kyrie 8 sneaker, which was supposed to be released Nov. 8. “You have to vet everything that you post,” McCollum said. I think this is a situation that you can use as a learning experience.” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / November 6, 2022
“I think the important part was he did apologize,” McCollum said, referencing the apology Irving posted on Instagram hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s displayed empathy now. I think this is a learning experience in which I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it. I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
“I had conversations behind the scenes similar to what I’m having now,” McCollum said. “I’m speaking to the league. I’m speaking to people in positions in power. I’m speaking to people with a Jewish background to gain more information, more knowledge personally. “This is an ongoing situation, so I don’t feel comfortable speaking to certain things yet as I didn’t feel comfortable speaking to certain things regarding Sarver because I was still gathering information and they were still deliberating on what decisions to be made.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.