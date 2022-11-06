Damian Lillard could play on Monday after missing last four games

Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful.
Source: Twitter @highkin
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat:
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (R Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (L Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (R Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard now questionble for Monday at Heat.
Blazers injury report:
Payton II (Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:27 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Sean Highkin @highkin
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TS% leaders among players to avg 20+ minutes on a 20+ USG%:
1. Nikola Jokić: 23.3 USG%, 71.0 TS%
Christian Wood: 26.3, 68.3
Bojan: 21.7. 67.9
Lillard: 33.0, 67.1
Sengun: 22.3, 66.3
Steph: 29.6, 66.2
Tatum: 30.2, 65.6
Durant: 33.6, 65.4
Fox: 31.6, 64.8
MPJ: 20.8, 63.7 – 1:10 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said he’s sticking with same starting lineup as Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) are out again tonight.
“No timeline, both guys are getting better every day.” #Suns – 8:34 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Lillard remains out with a right calf strain. Simons is out with foot inflammation. -via Oregonian / November 5, 2022
Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight: Damian Lillard (Right Calf; Strain), Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist; Sprain) are Out. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) – OUT Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) – OUT -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / November 4, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Zach LaVine last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 5-11 3P LaVine scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, the sixth 20-point fourth quarter of his career. The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (8), Damian Lillard (8), and Russell Westbrook (7). pic.twitter.com/u9vdOtt0ED -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 2, 2022
