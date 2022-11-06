Damian Lillard could play on Monday after missing last four games

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat:
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (R Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (L Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (R Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard now questionble for Monday at Heat.
Blazers injury report:
Payton II (Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:27 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
If Crosby, Tae, and Waller get tf out of Vegas I wouldn’t be mad at em.. this bad – 4:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful. – 4:45 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TS% leaders among players to avg 20+ minutes on a 20+ USG%:
1. Nikola Jokić: 23.3 USG%, 71.0 TS%
Christian Wood: 26.3, 68.3
Bojan: 21.7. 67.9
Lillard: 33.0, 67.1
Sengun: 22.3, 66.3
Steph: 29.6, 66.2
Tatum: 30.2, 65.6
Durant: 33.6, 65.4
Fox: 31.6, 64.8
MPJ: 20.8, 63.7 – 1:10 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers shooting 34.8% from the floor and outrebounded in the first half. Whatever happens in the second half, they did what they needed to do and got a split in Phoenix with Lillard and Simons out. Just write this one off and get ready for Miami on Monday. – 11:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
For two months it felt like it was just a matter of time for Clemson. Syracuse should’ve gotten them but the orange caught lemon booty. Notre Dame didn’t – 10:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Watching Notre Dame absolutely dominate Clemson in person has been a top five sports experience for me. What an amazing night. pic.twitter.com/7PF9kKgh1O10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said he’s sticking with same starting lineup as Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) are out again tonight.
“No timeline, both guys are getting better every day.” #Suns8:34 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Who was Zurdo Fighting to be 44-0? This easy for Bivol – 6:35 PM

Jamie Hudson: Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight: Damian Lillard (Right Calf; Strain), Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist; Sprain) are Out. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) – OUT Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) – OUT -via Twitter @JamieHudson_ / November 4, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Zach LaVine last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 5-11 3P LaVine scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, the sixth 20-point fourth quarter of his career. The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (8), Damian Lillard (8), and Russell Westbrook (7). pic.twitter.com/u9vdOtt0ED -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 2, 2022

