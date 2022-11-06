Donovan Mitchell will return against Lakers

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has 14 of the team’s 19 first-quarter points thus far. Unsurprisingly, he is the dude who looks most cozy on this stage. – 3:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Meanwhile Donovan Mitchell has 14 of Cleveland’s 19 points … – 3:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine are impressed with Donovan Mitchell’s fit early on in Cleveland
Hear Cavs vs Lakers right now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
#LetEmKnow | @Cleveland Cavaliers | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/r0ipITTuLZ3:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starting lineup vs. LA Lakers
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
@Cleveland Cavaliers Live getting you set for this Sunday matinee NOW on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow3:03 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
It’s a Sunday matinee and DG and Don are back in the starting lineup!
Cavs Starters vs. Lakers:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Tip-off at 3:30PM EST on @BallySportsCLE3:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is playing today. – 2:14 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
JB Bickerstaff says he’s not sure yet if Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will play today. Said in an earlier question that he thought Garland’s energy was good. Cavs still beat Detroit on Friday without both All-Stars. – 2:05 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Am I the last one to realize that Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz will both be playing in the same arena today? Cavs-Lakers at 1:30 MT and Jazz-Clippers at 8. Fun! – 2:16 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Happy for Dusty Baker!! – 11:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game here in LA. – 8:43 PM

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022

