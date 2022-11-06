Donovan Mitchell will return against Lakers

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell is playing today.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has 14 of the team’s 19 first-quarter points thus far. Unsurprisingly, he is the dude who looks most cozy on this stage. – 3:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine are impressed with Donovan Mitchell’s fit early on in Cleveland
Hear Cavs vs Lakers right now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
#LetEmKnow | @Cleveland Cavaliers | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/r0ipITTuLZ – 3:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starting lineup vs. LA Lakers
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
@Cleveland Cavaliers Live getting you set for this Sunday matinee NOW on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow – 3:03 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
It’s a Sunday matinee and DG and Don are back in the starting lineup!
Cavs Starters vs. Lakers:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Tip-off at 3:30PM EST on @BallySportsCLE – 3:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Am I the last one to realize that Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz will both be playing in the same arena today? Cavs-Lakers at 1:30 MT and Jazz-Clippers at 8. Fun! – 2:16 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game here in LA. – 8:43 PM
Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (left ankle sprain) and Darius Garland (left knee sprain) have been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game against LA Lakers. -via HoopsHype / November 5, 2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022
With the All-Star backcourt unavailable, the Cavs will move Caris LeVert to point guard and re-insert Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade into the starting lineup, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 4, 2022
