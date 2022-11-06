Donte DiVincenzo may return on Friday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With quotes from Steve Kerr and Kevon Looney, wrote about Donte DiVincenzo’s “hopeful” return date, and what it means for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced today but no live contact. He won’t play Monday against the Kings, targeting a Friday return against Cleveland, per Steve Kerr. – 3:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincenzo practiced with the team today, but didn’t do anything live. He won’t play tomorrow against the Kings but the Warriros hope he’ll be available against the Cavs on Friday. – 3:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced today. He won’t play tomorrow but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” Donte could play Friday. – 3:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo practiced today. He won’t play tomorrow vs. the Kings. The Warriors are hopeful he can play Friday vs. the Cavs – 3:45 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors PR: Donte DiVincenzo injury update: pic.twitter.com/J2RUt4aRY2 -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / November 1, 2022
Mike Curtis: Klay Thompson (injury management), Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) are out tonight against the #Pistons. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / October 30, 2022
Anthony Slater: Donte DiVincenzo is “unlikely” to play on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Steve Kerr. “Hamstrings are tricky.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 27, 2022
