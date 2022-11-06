Evan Fournier on bench demotion: 'It is what it is, I'm in year 11'

The 30-year-old Fournier had started in all 80 of his appearances with the Knicks last season, and the first seven games this year ahead of Friday’s benching. Former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker similarly was replaced in the starting unit with Alec Burks in late November of last season. “It is what it is. I’m in Year 11. So I know a lot of things can happen,” Fournier said after Friday’s win. “We see it every year. Last year with Kemba. So I’m going to do the best with what I have, try to impact winning and be a good teammate. That’s all you can ask for. Just do my best. Be a pro and take it from there…By doing your job. “Nothing really changes for the approach of the game. You have the same approach. You have to do the best with what’s given. That’s it.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I can’t imagine these #Celtics without Malcolm Brogdon. And I can’t imagine Evan Fournier not killing this team. – 8:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – November 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
New York – Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari New York: Grimes, Robinson pic.twitter.com/OKmHsPdSzX – 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The headliner among #Celtics killers last night — Evan Fournier. Coming off the bench now for #Knicks in favor of Quentin Grimes. pic.twitter.com/qwmX6WPYN7 – 6:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Demotion sends Evan Fournier to the Knicks bench for the first time: ‘I’m going to do the best with what I have’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:30 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes in and Fournier out of Knicks’ starting lineup
With Quentin Grimes healthy again, Tom Thibodeau has an opportunity to see what he brings to the team. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:31 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Grimes in and Fournier out of Knicks’ starting lineup
With Quentin Grimes healthy again, Tom Thibodeau has an opportunity to see what he brings to the team. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:22 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau going with Randle and Toppin together — with Brunson, Quickley and Fournier. – 8:59 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
There will be many nights when the Knicks’ lack of shooting stands out. This is one of them. They’re 6-29 from deep. The only high-volume 3-point shooters in the rotation (Grimes & Fournier) are a combined 0-3. Brunson can shoot but chucking isn’t his game. Tough to win that way. – 8:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau makes change to starting lineup: Quentin Grimes in, Evan Fournier out newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
First sub off the bench: Immanuel Quickley.
Gonna be tough for Fournier to see much time in this rotation. – 7:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is in the NYK starting lineup tonight, replacing Evan Fournier. This is the lineup that some within NYK were in favor of when the club signed Jalen Brunson, as we’ve noted. Grimes is healthy after missing most of training camp & reg season due to foot soreness. – 6:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks make it official – Grimes starting in place of Fournier tonight. – 6:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Q Grimes will replace Evan Fournier in the starting lineup tonight – 6:26 PM
More on this storyline
The 6-foot-7 Fournier is guaranteed $18 million this season and another $18.9 million next year, with the Knicks also controlling a $19 million team option for 2024-25. “I thought we were doing OK [as a starting unit]. The problem wasn’t starting the game at all compared to last year. Honestly I thought we were doing well,” Fournier added. “But QG is back healthy. I think [Thibodeau] wanted to give him an opportunity.” -via New York Post / November 6, 2022
Stefan Bondy: Quentin Grimes is starting for the Knicks instead of Evan Fournier -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 4, 2022
Fred Katz: We have a late submission for quote of the Knicks preseason. Evan Fournier has played for the French national team every summer since 2017. Asked how long he’s gonna continue to play over the summers, he responds, “Until we can beat y’all mother fuckers.” Says he wants a gold. -via Twitter @FredKatz / October 18, 2022
