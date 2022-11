Evan Fournier on bench demotion: 'It is what it is, I'm in year 11'

The 30-year-old Fournier had started in all 80 of his appearances with the Knicks last season, and the first seven games this year ahead of Friday’s benching. Former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker similarly was replaced in the starting unit with Alec Burks in late November of last season. “It is what it is. I’m in Year 11. So I know a lot of things can happen,” Fournier said after Friday’s win. “We see it every year. Last year with Kemba. So I’m going to do the best with what I have, try to impact winning and be a good teammate. That’s all you can ask for. Just do my best. Be a pro and take it from there…By doing your job. “Nothing really changes for the approach of the game. You have the same approach. You have to do the best with what’s given. That’s it.”Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post