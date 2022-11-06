Fred VanVleet will return against Chicago

Michael Grange: Pascal Siakam (groin) is out vs. Bulls. Fred VanVleet is back in lineup. Khem Birch is also out.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Busy pre-game period catching up with people
Newsy stuff: VanVleet’s back, Birch is out, Koloko stays in the starting lineup.
And DeMar, how’s it feel to go over 20,000 points?
“Feels like I’m old, man.” – 5:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As expected, Koloko is in for Siakam. VanVleet slides back into the starting 5. – 5:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Koloko remains in the starting lineup with Siakam out. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Koloko vs Chicago. – 5:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby, Barnes, VanVleet, Trent Jr., Koloko to start for Raptors vs. Bulls. – 4:35 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet will return tonight vs. Bulls, Raptors say. Birch out (Siakam ruled out for a while earlier). – 4:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (lower back stiffness) returns to the lineup after missing three games. Khem Birch is still out with knee soreness. – 4:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet will play vs Chicago tonight. Birch remains out. – 4:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet will play tonight, Khem Birch is out. – 4:20 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Khem Birch is out. Fred VanVleet will play – 4:20 PM

