Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return on Monday

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Monday’s game against Atlanta.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pssst.
The #Bucks won their NINTH straight & without Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
✔️⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:10 PM
Pssst.
The #Bucks won their NINTH straight & without Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
✔️⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks win ninth straight by beating Thunder 108-94 without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
💰Spreading the wealth on office.
🛑 on SGA.
🥇Start for the rookie.
⚕️Middleton, Connaughton, Giannis info.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:48 AM
#Bucks win ninth straight by beating Thunder 108-94 without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
💰Spreading the wealth on office.
🛑 on SGA.
🥇Start for the rookie.
⚕️Middleton, Connaughton, Giannis info.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:48 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great win tonight!! #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/vpY4A7M6ZH – 12:11 AM
Great win tonight!! #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/vpY4A7M6ZH – 12:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis without Giannis:
12 PTS
21 REB
Most rebounds of his career. pic.twitter.com/HOltRleHHt – 10:18 PM
Bobby Portis without Giannis:
12 PTS
21 REB
Most rebounds of his career. pic.twitter.com/HOltRleHHt – 10:18 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
a lot like giannis — that little right shoulder fade in the lane is gonna be a big counter for zion to add when teams load up and wall up – 9:46 PM
a lot like giannis — that little right shoulder fade in the lane is gonna be a big counter for zion to add when teams load up and wall up – 9:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is missing Poku more than the Bucks are missing Giannis. – 9:37 PM
OKC is missing Poku more than the Bucks are missing Giannis. – 9:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.
SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM
Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.
SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 6:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ruled out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 6:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to put up 15 PTS and 7 REB in a half this season:
— Paolo
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/RwNaetoT13 – 6:04 PM
Players to put up 15 PTS and 7 REB in a half this season:
— Paolo
— Giannis pic.twitter.com/RwNaetoT13 – 6:04 PM
More on this storyline
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable, left knee soreness) will not play tonight vs. the #Thunder. It will be the first game he’s missed this season. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 5, 2022
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City. -via HoopsHype / November 5, 2022
The Bucks are the NBA’s last unbeaten team and became the first team to start the season 8-0 since 2015-16 when the Golden State Warriors began the year 24-0 en route to an NBA record 73 regular-season wins. “Great to be a part of it,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after Friday’s win. “You can never take it for granted. I’m very, very happy to be a part of it and being able to have a team that we’re able to start the season 8-0. But at the end of the day I’m happy that we are building good habits.” -via ESPN / November 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.