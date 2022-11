Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return on Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT tonight, per Mike Budenholzer.He was listed as questionable with left knee soreness and did not go through warmups at his normal pregame time. – 6:19 PM

Giannis is out tonight vs OKC.SGA can pass Giannis for #2 on the scoring list with 36 points tonight. – 6:34 PM

a lot like giannis — that little right shoulder fade in the lane is gonna be a big counter for zion to add when teams load up and wall up – 9:46 PM

