Jazz 10, Clippers 8: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (7-3) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday November 6, 2022
Utah Jazz 10, Los Angeles Clippers 8 (Q1 09:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the most red I’ve seen from the Clippers in a long time – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No Vanderbilt really hurts the Jazz tonight in trying to guard Paul George – 10:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Bout that time!
#GiveNoQuarter pic.twitter.com/cbocQfAplF – 10:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Cool of the Clippers to dedicate this season’s motto to the 3rd Amendment pic.twitter.com/U2zOrP4bpp – 10:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ MIKE ✨
✨ JC ✨
✨ MALIK ✨
✨ LAURI ✨
✨ KELLY ✨
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/P9vb9TT2MG – 10:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Looks like the Jazz are starting Malik Beasley in place of Jarred Vanderbilt tonight. – 9:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Keep an eye on this tonight for @Utah Jazz v. Clippers
Paul George off the bounce three point shooting 14 of 34 is great but…..
Reggie Jackson 1 for 13 this season
John Wall 0 for 9
Norman Powelll 0 for 6 – 9:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Jazz
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley – 9:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight’s matchup by the numbers.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ty Lue on Kawhi:”We knew coming off an ACL, it wouldn’t be a straight line. We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well & we’re going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We have to be smart about the situation, but he is progressing.” – 9:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Malik Beasley will start tonight for Jarred Vanderbilt against the Clippers – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Will Hardy and Kawhi Leonard began their NBA careers with the San Antonio Spurs. Hardy praised Leonard as a player who “impacts winning as much as any player that I’ve ever been around on both ends of the floor” pic.twitter.com/WlTpwXguiI – 9:01 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lue also didn’t shed any light on Luke Kennard’s chest discomfort. Said Kennard will go through more testing tomorrow. – 8:59 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty Lue said there isn’t a timetable for Kawhi’s return. It a day-to-day thing. – 8:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Kawhi Leonard played two consecutive games, Black Widow was still a month away from its theatrical release – 8:50 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
TMann, PG, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr and Zubac are the starters tonight. Covington is available to play.” – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Clippers coach Ty Lue: “Ty is one of the best coaches in the NBA.” – 8:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Robert Covington is out of health and safety protocols and will play tonight. – 8:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue acknowledges that Terance Mann having to be this team’s EveryMann has taken away from his aggressiveness and production. Says he has been thinking too much.
But Lue says that Mann will be fine tonight. Maybe because he’s playing the Jazz, idk pic.twitter.com/OaBzisX3Gt – 8:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jarred Vanderbilt is out tonight with right adductor soreness for the Utah Jazz – 8:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers tonight. – 8:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Luke Kennard will continue to undergo testing on his chest discomfort and they hope to know more soon. He said he isn’t sure if Kennard’s discomfort came from a physical hit during the game or not. – 8:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is “progressing well” according to Ty Lue. Lue said Kawhi has been able to do some individual workouts but they will continue to follow medical’s lead on Kawhi. He said there is no timeframe when asked if Kawhi is considered week to week now. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Kawhi Leonard has been “progressing well” but didn’t give any timetable on when he’ll return. He hasn’t done any on-court work with teammates since team hasn’t practiced since trip in Houston and San Antonio. – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann returns to Clippers starting lineup in place of Luke Kennard. Robert Covington is back in second unit – 8:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I’ll be on @NBATV tonight at 6:15 talking the 7-3 @Utah Jazz and their inspiring start. – 7:20 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Patrick Beverley will not travel with the team for Monday’s game in Utah because of the illness he is dealing with. – 6:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Patrick Beverley missed this game with non-Covid illness, and Ham said he won’t travel to Utah tonight, which will have him miss a second straight game. – 6:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Patrick Beverley will not travel with the Lakers to Utah, per Darvin Ham. – 6:33 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers outscored by 20pts in the 2nd half, lose to the Cavs, 114-100…
Lakers now 2-7 on the season, brutal start and it won’t get any easier…Got the Jazz in Utah tomorrow night – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Cavs 114, Lakers 100
The Lakers fall to 2-7. A six-point halftime lead turned into a 14-point loss. LeBron James had 27 points and 7 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists.
Up next: at Utah tomorrow. – 6:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the recent road games in Utah, Dillon Brooks played 59 minutes and travelled 4.10 miles at an average of 4.30 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XxcIuX4Cgf – 4:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s officials in Jazz-Clippers are Pat Fraher, Tyler Ford, Matt Kallio – 4:40 PM
