Jazz vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Utah Jazz are spending $20,619,698 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $38,460,094 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday November 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KTLA

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Gabriele Procida is another Italian star in the making 🌟

He sat down with BasketNews to talk about the draft night experience, Paolo Banchero, conversations with Simone Fontecchio, and Vasilije Micic’s words:

basketnews.com/news-180357-ga… – 3:43 AM Gabriele Procida is another Italian star in the making 🌟He sat down with BasketNews to talk about the draft night experience, Paolo Banchero, conversations with Simone Fontecchio, and Vasilije Micic’s words: