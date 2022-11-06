Jimmy Butler officially upgraded to available for Monday's game

Miami: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) and Nikola Jovic (nasal contusion) have been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Portland. Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Blazers:
Victor Oladipo (Left Knee Tendinosis) Out
Ömer Yurtseven (Left Ankle Impingement) Out
Tyler Herro (Left Ankle Sprain) Questionable
Both Jimmy Butler (hip) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) who had been on previous injury report are not listed. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have both been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Trail Blazers.
Jimmy Butler returned to practice today. – 12:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Duncan Robinson again the first three players off the Heat’s bench tonight.
Erik Spoelstra shortened the rotation to eight players a few nights ago. Will he do it again with Jimmy Butler out? – 7:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I said it a lot last game, but Kyle Lowry paint touches change the offense
Plus it’s so heavily needed without Jimmy Butler – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro on NBA saying his game-winner against the Kings shouldn’t have counted, “I really don’t care.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Injury updates on Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo. Plus, rookie Jamal Cain about to attempt an Indiana-Iowa back-to-back. – 12:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With Jimmy Butler out (along with Oladipo and Jovic), Jamal Cain is on his way to Indianapolis to join the Heat for tomorrow night’s game against the Pacers. – 10:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday at Indiana:
Questionable:
Bam Adebayo, Right Knee; Contusion
Out:
Jimmy Butler, Left Hip; Tightness
Jamal Cain, G League – Two-Way
Nikola Jovic, Nasal; Contusion
Victor Oladipo, Left Knee; Tendinosis
Omer Yurtseven, Left Ankle; Impingement – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces that Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), and Nikola Jović (nasal contusion) are not traveling with the team to Indiana for tomorrow night’s game vs. Pacers. – 3:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Victor Oladipo, who has not played this season due to a knee injury, is not traveling with the Heat to Indy for this one-off game.
And neither is Jimmy Butler (hip).
Oladipo has not played or traveled to Indy since being dealt away. – 3:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Miami Heat announces Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Nikola Jovic are not traveling. Insert your own jokes. pic.twitter.com/XmbHSXv6FB – 3:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler not traveling with the team to Indiana
So another night for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to take the reigns
Unless we get another Kyle Lowry big time step up – 3:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (hip) did not travel with Heat. Also not traveling: Oladipo (knee) and Jovic (nasal contusion). – 3:11 PM
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler will be good to go tomorrow night Tyler Herro questionable Oladipo and Yurtseven still out -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 6, 2022
Ira Winderman: Per Heat: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 2, 2022
