Joel Embiid back on Monday?

Per Second Spectrum, when Maxey shares the court with Harden and Joel Embiid he averages 16.7 shots per 100 possessions. When he’s out there with just Embiid that number nearly doubles to 32.3. “It’s amazing how he’s in year three now and he’s confident, he’s running his team, he’s playing like an All-Star,” Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said Wednesday after beating Maxey and the 76ers. “He’s super talented and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier.” -via ESPN / November 4, 2022