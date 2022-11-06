Joel Embiid back on Monday?

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers said he hopes to have Joel Embiid back tomorrow. Mentioned there’s a 75 percent chance he’ll play. Danuel House did not practice today #Sixers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers put chances of Joel Embiid playing tomorrow at 75%. He just wrapped up full-court work w/ staffers.
No House Jr. (illness) at prax. Rivers said medical staffers, coaches have been sick, too.
Harden’s been in a walking boot, away from team due to a personal matter. – 2:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Post-practice full-court work for Joel Embiid with Sixers staffers: pic.twitter.com/oQ11P9CSS6 – 2:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said there’s a 75% chance that Joel Embiid plays tomorrow vs. the #Suns. – 1:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said he hopes to have Joel Embiid back tomorrow. Mentioned there’s a 75 percent chance he’ll play.
Danuel House did not practice today #Sixers – 1:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says they’re hopeful that Embiid plays tomorrow night. Asked to put a percentage on it, he says 75%. – 1:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid playing some full-court pickup after practice today. pic.twitter.com/bkE4e5rbPr – 1:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid getting in some post-practice work. He missed the #Sixers last three games with the flu. pic.twitter.com/kKr1sWhpBP – 1:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Joel Embiid work after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OqSWeSCTLN – 1:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than
Bam
Embiid
Gobert
Vucevic
Sabonis
The only rookie with a 20/10 game. pic.twitter.com/O6RafFCGo7 – 6:53 PM
Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid, who has missed the past three games with a non-COVID illness, is at Sixers practice today. He’s getting up and down the court right now against the PD coaches. -via Twitter @ginamizell / November 6, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Montrezl Harrell will start in place of Joel Embiid tonight for the 76ers, who remains out for a third straight game with an illness. De’Anthony Melton will start in place of James Harden, as expected. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 4, 2022
Per Second Spectrum, when Maxey shares the court with Harden and Joel Embiid he averages 16.7 shots per 100 possessions. When he’s out there with just Embiid that number nearly doubles to 32.3. “It’s amazing how he’s in year three now and he’s confident, he’s running his team, he’s playing like an All-Star,” Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said Wednesday after beating Maxey and the 76ers. “He’s super talented and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier.” -via ESPN / November 4, 2022
