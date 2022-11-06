Kevin Durant after 98-94 win vs. Hornets: 'Once the ball is tipped, all the bullshit goes out the window'

The Nets stormed back from behind in the fourth quarter and grinded out a 98-94 gut-check victory over the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. “We rallied around each other,” Kevin Durant said. “It was a tough week for us, and it’s always good to just get back to the game. Once the ball is tipped, all the bulls–t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. “We also lost three or four games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanting to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character. It’s good for energy and team to fight through adversity.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast Friday w/ @Bobby Marks: Kyrie fall out, the potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if the Nets ever reach that point), and the rollicking Cleveland Cavaliers:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TS% leaders among players to avg 20+ minutes on a 20+ USG%:
1. Nikola Jokić: 23.3 USG%, 71.0 TS%
Christian Wood: 26.3, 68.3
Bojan: 21.7. 67.9
Lillard: 33.0, 67.1
Sengun: 22.3, 66.3
Steph: 29.6, 66.2
Tatum: 30.2, 65.6
Durant: 33.6, 65.4
Fox: 31.6, 64.8
MPJ: 20.8, 63.7 – 1:10 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets rally: “We lost 3 or 4 games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanting to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character. It’s good for energy and team to fight through adversity.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:31 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on the win: “I just think we rallied around each other. It was a tough week for us. And it’s always good to just get back to the game. Once the ball is tipped all the bull**** goes out the window.” – 11:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and the rest of the Nets were fired up to get this win.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “Once the ball is tipped, all the bullsh1t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. We also lost 3 or 4 games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanted to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character.” #Nets – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets were down by 12 in the fourth.
KD came in and the Nets went on a 23-7 run and won.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD carries the Nets back for a win
They deserve a lot of credit for crawling back and closing this one. KD was pumped at final buzzer. He emphatically high-fived each of his teammates. After one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent league history — the Nets close with 2 wins. – 9:30 PM
KD carries the Nets back for a win
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Can Thomas had the chance to get the ball to Durant there. Absolutely need to make that pass. – 9:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets essentially choosing to not guard Kevin Durant on an inbounds pass was a move. – 9:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Cam getting to their spots down the stretch.
And it all comes from making quick decisions. Trust the offense to flow back to you. – 9:24 PM
KD and Cam getting to their spots down the stretch.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I don’t understand what role Mason Plumlee plays offensively in this lineup when they seem to go through PJ. He was just standing in the corner as if he was a floor spaced, Durant standing inside the paint ignoring him – 9:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets look like they’re running out of gas on the second night of a back to back. They’ve scored just 23 points in the second half. The offense has stalled. KD coming back in for the final 6:30 in regulation. – 9:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has scored 302 points through 10 games.
That marks the most points scored by Durant through the first 10 games of a season in his career and the most in Nets franchise history. – 8:20 PM
Kevin Durant has scored 302 points through 10 games.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has scored 302 points through 10 games.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has now made 53 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), breaking his career mark. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has set a career-long streak of 53-straight made free throws. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight at Charlotte:
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:33 PM
Same starters for Nets tonight at Charlotte:
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looks like Daniel Gafford is taking the viral Kevin Durant crossover in stride. pic.twitter.com/2fPODrJQwg – 3:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the offense we saw from the Nets last night. Simple, quick decisions. Making the easy pass, taking what the defense gives you.
Washington’s defense was awful, but teams are going to get undisciplined when KD is hot. Brooklyn took advantage and generated wide-open looks. pic.twitter.com/vhj5rjAZVn – 2:15 PM
This is the offense we saw from the Nets last night. Simple, quick decisions. Making the easy pass, taking what the defense gives you.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Very little positive for the Wizards yesterday, but this rainbow turnaround fadeaway by Kyle Kuzma over Kevin Durant was a beauty pic.twitter.com/G0DuwzjFl3 – 1:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kevin Durant break Daniel Gafford’s ankles with double-crossover nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/05/wat… – 12:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander …
• 3rd in scoring (32.3)
• 18th in assists (6.3)
• 2nd in steals (2.4)
• 30th in blocks (1.1)
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan last night:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 5 AST
✅ 13-23 FG
✅ 20-22 FT
It’s the 59th time DeRozan has made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 11 AST
Durant is the 11th player in NBA history to open a season with nine straight 25-point games (16th instance).
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Of the NBA, Kyrie, hate and hope while walking in Memphis. . . . Or Irving could have put this on his social media. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Durant, Nash, Brown, Vincent, schedule, more. – 9:02 AM
More on this storyline
Saturday’s win was Brooklyn’s second straight. Like many within the Nets’ traveling party, star forward Kevin Durant smiled proudly at the postgame podium while noting this week was “probably going to be the toughest thing we deal with as a group.” “It was a unique experience for sure,” Durant said after the game. “But a lot of guys been through different things in this league before, and a lot of guys have been through some adversity in this league off the court. Having to lock back in and focus solely on the game, I think that we all get a little bit of solace in doing that, just playing the game of basketball, getting that camaraderie, that fellowship with your teammates, I think that was able to get us through.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
Durant was asked if this was the most challenging week of his career. “I’ve had some weeks — we’ve fired coaches before, guys got injured. It was just a tough week,” Durant said. “But yeah, I’ve been through some tough weeks before. I don’t want to act like this is some anomaly. There’s a lot of s— that goes on in the NBA. It’s a chaotic league. And we’re with each other every day, it’s a six-month, seven-month season. Something is going to happen. “So it’s really all about how you bounce back, and I’m glad we were able to bounce back, get two wins. But we got to keep pushing, keep building. That’s the thing.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
Clutch Points: KEVIN DURANT FOR THE LEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/yRBWGhXTew -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.