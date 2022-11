Kevin Durant after 98-94 win vs. Hornets: 'Once the ball is tipped, all the bullshit goes out the window'

The Nets stormed back from behind in the fourth quarter and grinded out a 98-94 gut-check victory over the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. “We rallied around each other,” Kevin Durant said. “It was a tough week for us, and it’s always good to just get back to the game. Once the ball is tipped, all the bulls–t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing . “We also lost three or four games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanting to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character. It’s good for energy and team to fight through adversity.”Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post