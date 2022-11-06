Kevin Durant interested in joining Washington Commanders' ownership group

Kevin Durant, a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders, says he is hopeful that he can be part of the organization’s new ownership group if the opportunity ever presented itself. The Brooklyn Nets star forward follows the Commanders religiously and is waiting to see what happens with owner Dan Snyder’s potential sale of the team.
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kevin Durant is a lifelong fan of the Washington Commanders. He would love to be part of the next ownership group for the team if the opportunity presents itself. Like many longtime D.C. fans, he is surprised Dan Snyder is on the verge of selling. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… – 11:07 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP standings, Nov. 6 edition*:
1. Kevin Durant: 24.4
2. DeMar DeRozan: 19.7
3. Lauri Markkanen: 18.8
4. Tyrese Maxey: 17.2
5. Karl-Anthony Towns: 16.8
6. Nikola Vucevic: 14.7
7. Paolo Banchero: 14.6
8. Anthony Edwards: 13.7
9. Tobias Harris: 13.3
10. Tyler Herro: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/WNyN5FypuM – 10:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30+ PPG that are below .500:
— Steph Curry
— Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/HhXGjSSehU – 8:32 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast Friday w/ @Bobby Marks: Kyrie fall out, the potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if the Nets ever reach that point), and the rollicking Cleveland Cavaliers:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 8:18 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
TS% leaders among players to avg 20+ minutes on a 20+ USG%:
1. Nikola Jokić: 23.3 USG%, 71.0 TS%
Christian Wood: 26.3, 68.3
Bojan: 21.7. 67.9
Lillard: 33.0, 67.1
Sengun: 22.3, 66.3
Steph: 29.6, 66.2
Tatum: 30.2, 65.6
Durant: 33.6, 65.4
Fox: 31.6, 64.8
MPJ: 20.8, 63.7 – 1:10 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant leads #Nets rally: “We lost 3 or 4 games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanting to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character. It’s good for energy and team to fight through adversity.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:31 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on the win: “I just think we rallied around each other. It was a tough week for us. And it’s always good to just get back to the game. Once the ball is tipped all the bull**** goes out the window.” – 11:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and the rest of the Nets were fired up to get this win.
Showed some serious fight in that late comeback. pic.twitter.com/rtRFt1pTnj – 10:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “Once the ball is tipped, all the bullsh1t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. We also lost 3 or 4 games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanted to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character.” #Nets – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nets were down by 12 in the fourth.
KD came in and the Nets went on a 23-7 run and won.
Elite. pic.twitter.com/EyXxWkjknL – 9:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD carries the Nets back for a win
They deserve a lot of credit for crawling back and closing this one. KD was pumped at final buzzer. He emphatically high-fived each of his teammates. After one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent league history — the Nets close with 2 wins. – 9:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Can Thomas had the chance to get the ball to Durant there. Absolutely need to make that pass. – 9:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hornets essentially choosing to not guard Kevin Durant on an inbounds pass was a move. – 9:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Cam getting to their spots down the stretch.
And it all comes from making quick decisions. Trust the offense to flow back to you. – 9:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I don’t understand what role Mason Plumlee plays offensively in this lineup when they seem to go through PJ. He was just standing in the corner as if he was a floor spaced, Durant standing inside the paint ignoring him – 9:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets look like they’re running out of gas on the second night of a back to back. They’ve scored just 23 points in the second half. The offense has stalled. KD coming back in for the final 6:30 in regulation. – 9:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has scored 302 points through 10 games.
That marks the most points scored by Durant through the first 10 games of a season in his career and the most in Nets franchise history. – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has scored 302 points through 10 games.
That marks the most points scored by Durant through 10 games in his career and the most in Nets franchise history. – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has now made 53 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), breaking his career mark. #Nets – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has set a career-long streak of 53-straight made free throws. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets tonight at Charlotte:
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 6:33 PM
Same starters for Nets tonight at Charlotte:
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Simmons is a shadow, Kyrie’s suspended, and the clock’s ticking on the next KD trade demand.
Time for Nets to admit the obvious: It’s over. Bring on the wrecking ball.
si.com/nba/2022/11/04… – 5:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Looks like Daniel Gafford is taking the viral Kevin Durant crossover in stride. pic.twitter.com/2fPODrJQwg – 3:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat, and the Cavs are who we thought they were.
Welcome to the Weekend Wrap-Up: D’Angelo Russell’s struggling in Minnesota, Kevin Durant caught a body, Russ for 6MOY, and more
Let’s dig in: #NBA
trib.al/IkenVxV – 2:40 PM
“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant told ESPN. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.” A person with knowledge of the situation told ESPN’s John Keim that Bezos has interest in the team, with multiple reports saying Jay-Z might partner with a Bezos bid. Mat Ishbia, a finalist for the Denver Broncos’ ownership bid, released a statement expressing interest, as well. Byron Allen, who also made a bid on the Broncos, has also said he’d be interested. -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
“I would probably stay more of a fan than try to get involved with the team,” Durant said of being part of a Commanders ownership group. “And it would be something nice for my family, and just to have in our family, that would be incredible to be a part of that group. Just get a little closer to the team if I were to be able to be in that position. Try to learn the business, try to learn from an ownership’s perspective and a front-office perspective, coach’s perspective, try to get closer to players.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
Clutch Points: KEVIN DURANT FOR THE LEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/yRBWGhXTew -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.