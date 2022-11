'Strong voices' urge Joe Tsai to not hire Ime Udoka?

Then at halftime of the game between the Chicago Bulls and Celtics, ESPN aired a statement from Rose apologizing for his commentary. “I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown. I question why a woman’s name, who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was not made public. After an internal investigation and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach, I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public.” -via Awful Announcing / November 5, 2022