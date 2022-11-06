'Strong voices' urge Joe Tsai to not hire Ime Udoka?

Marc Stein: League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season. More to come: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Initial reports of Ime Udoka to Brooklyn were strong. Woj said a deal could be finalized Thursday.
It’s been quiet since and Marc Stein just reported there have been “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off.
Should gain clarity over next few days with Nets returning home. – 9:15 PM
Initial reports of Ime Udoka to Brooklyn were strong. Woj said a deal could be finalized Thursday.
It’s been quiet since and Marc Stein just reported there have been “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off.
Should gain clarity over next few days with Nets returning home. – 9:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.
More to come: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:09 PM
League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.
More to come: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This is Brooklyn saying…they feel like they still have an opportunity to salvage their season”
According to multiple reports, the Nets are planning to hire Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash. Antonio Daniels reacts to the news pic.twitter.com/ey1CBKDGj0 – 12:10 PM
“This is Brooklyn saying…they feel like they still have an opportunity to salvage their season”
According to multiple reports, the Nets are planning to hire Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash. Antonio Daniels reacts to the news pic.twitter.com/ey1CBKDGj0 – 12:10 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 11:34 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 11:34 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 8:55 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 8:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 7:55 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 7:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla asked if he’s talked to the team about his position now that Ime Udoka is expected to join the Nets: “No. Still the interim.” – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla asked if he’s talked to the team about his position now that Ime Udoka is expected to join the Nets: “No. Still the interim.” – 5:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on his standing with Ime Udoka’s departure: “Still the interim.” – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla on his standing with Ime Udoka’s departure: “Still the interim.” – 5:48 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 4:58 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 4:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are still working through the final stages of vetting Ime Udoka for their head coaching job per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 3:18 PM
The Nets are still working through the final stages of vetting Ime Udoka for their head coaching job per @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 3:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford: Celtics happy for Ime Udoka and moving on after reported Nets hire.
“Our group, we’re moving ahead. We have to focus.” https://t.co/f2nx6tbQYs pic.twitter.com/uzIFigFjfU – 2:32 PM
Al Horford: Celtics happy for Ime Udoka and moving on after reported Nets hire.
“Our group, we’re moving ahead. We have to focus.” https://t.co/f2nx6tbQYs pic.twitter.com/uzIFigFjfU – 2:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford spoke with reporters about the impact of Ime Udoka’s potential move to the Nets for the first time today masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:18 PM
Al Horford spoke with reporters about the impact of Ime Udoka’s potential move to the Nets for the first time today masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford on moving past frustration, confusion Smart, Brown, others may feel regarding Ime Udoka departure: “That’s something that’s there. It’s a real thing, but at the end of the day we have a job we have to do.”
⚡️@betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm pic.twitter.com/V1ddRZPqV2 – 10:58 AM
Horford on moving past frustration, confusion Smart, Brown, others may feel regarding Ime Udoka departure: “That’s something that’s there. It’s a real thing, but at the end of the day we have a job we have to do.”
⚡️@betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm pic.twitter.com/V1ddRZPqV2 – 10:58 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Ime Udoka potentially taking Nets job: “Right now, our focus is on our group, continuing to move forward. If that materializes for him, of course we’ll be happy for him. We’ve already moved forward and we’re trying to focus on what we need to.” – 10:58 AM
Al Horford on Ime Udoka potentially taking Nets job: “Right now, our focus is on our group, continuing to move forward. If that materializes for him, of course we’ll be happy for him. We’ve already moved forward and we’re trying to focus on what we need to.” – 10:58 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
um … has anyone else noticed that Ime Udoka isn’t the Nets’ coach yet? – 10:56 AM
um … has anyone else noticed that Ime Udoka isn’t the Nets’ coach yet? – 10:56 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
8 thoughts about the Ime Udoka situation and other Celtics matters: bostonglobe.com/2022/11/03/spo… – 10:26 PM
8 thoughts about the Ime Udoka situation and other Celtics matters: bostonglobe.com/2022/11/03/spo… – 10:26 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets’ season-ticket base dropped over the offseason to the lowest in the NBA. Season ticket sales dropped 30 percent, from between 8,000 and 9,000 to a league-worst 5,500, sources told the Post. And the team has been getting lambasted by the press and on social media, whether they sign Udoka or not. -via New York Post / November 5, 2022
Towards the end of the NBA Countdown pregame show, Rose wanted to know why the woman’s name is not known to the public, given that Udoka’s is. “We know his (Udoka’s) name. Maybe I’m missing something as it relates to the law but why don’t we know her name? It’s not like she’s a minor. I feel like we should know her name publicly, as well. -via Awful Announcing / November 5, 2022
Then at halftime of the game between the Chicago Bulls and Celtics, ESPN aired a statement from Rose apologizing for his commentary. “I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown. I question why a woman’s name, who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was not made public. After an internal investigation and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach, I now understand fully why her name should not be released to the public.” -via Awful Announcing / November 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.