Wizards 43, Grizzlies 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (4-5) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at FedExForum
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 6, 2022
Washington Wizards 43, Memphis Grizzlies 57 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back on the floor. He shot 1-8 in the fist half. pic.twitter.com/d7ZBlMw59b – 7:10 PM
Dillon Brooks is the first Grizzlies player back on the floor. He shot 1-8 in the fist half. pic.twitter.com/d7ZBlMw59b – 7:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
33-18 in the 2nd quarter. break time. brb. pic.twitter.com/QETyI39pDO – 7:04 PM
33-18 in the 2nd quarter. break time. brb. pic.twitter.com/QETyI39pDO – 7:04 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime down 57-43 to the Grizzlies. They were outscored 33-18 in the 2nd.
Not great. But in other news: Jordan Goodwin has a chance to be a Garrison Mathews-like diamond in the rough. – 7:02 PM
Wizards go into halftime down 57-43 to the Grizzlies. They were outscored 33-18 in the 2nd.
Not great. But in other news: Jordan Goodwin has a chance to be a Garrison Mathews-like diamond in the rough. – 7:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halfway through in Memphis.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ykTEG9tuBr – 7:02 PM
halfway through in Memphis.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ykTEG9tuBr – 7:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Grizzlies woke up, they lead 57-43.
Kuzma: 8p 6r
Morris: 8p
Morant has 10p/6r
Ball started to stick for the Wiz in the second quarter there. They’re shooting 39.6% fg and are 0-1 from the free throw line. – 7:02 PM
The Grizzlies woke up, they lead 57-43.
Kuzma: 8p 6r
Morris: 8p
Morant has 10p/6r
Ball started to stick for the Wiz in the second quarter there. They’re shooting 39.6% fg and are 0-1 from the free throw line. – 7:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 57 Wizards 43
Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies with 14 points. Ja Morant has 10 points and six boards. The Grizzlies have a 25-12 advantage in bench scoring. – 7:02 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 57 Wizards 43
Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies with 14 points. Ja Morant has 10 points and six boards. The Grizzlies have a 25-12 advantage in bench scoring. – 7:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ offense isn’t doing itself any favors. There’s much too much stagnant play. The Grizzlies are taking a 57-43 lead into halftime. – 7:01 PM
The Wizards’ offense isn’t doing itself any favors. There’s much too much stagnant play. The Grizzlies are taking a 57-43 lead into halftime. – 7:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
needle threaded.
@Jake LaRavia x @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/VVKShGxpSM – 6:56 PM
needle threaded.
@Jake LaRavia x @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/VVKShGxpSM – 6:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia can shoot the rock.
Grizzlies started the game trailing 9-0, and now lead 45-32 in the second quarter after two LaRavia 3-pointers. – 6:45 PM
Jake LaRavia can shoot the rock.
Grizzlies started the game trailing 9-0, and now lead 45-32 in the second quarter after two LaRavia 3-pointers. – 6:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz sharing the ball. This time it’s LaRavia with a nice pass to Bane for the score. – 6:44 PM
Grizz sharing the ball. This time it’s LaRavia with a nice pass to Bane for the score. – 6:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Taj Gibson is in for the Wizards. 3 PF for Gafford and 2 PF for Porzingis early in 2nd is main reason why. But Gibson can also help with his boxing out vs. the Grizzlies, who are 3rd in total rebounds and 1st in oreb%. – 6:42 PM
Taj Gibson is in for the Wizards. 3 PF for Gafford and 2 PF for Porzingis early in 2nd is main reason why. But Gibson can also help with his boxing out vs. the Grizzlies, who are 3rd in total rebounds and 1st in oreb%. – 6:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
….like he got a hole in his pocket 🪙 pic.twitter.com/psWSK6GDye – 6:41 PM
….like he got a hole in his pocket 🪙 pic.twitter.com/psWSK6GDye – 6:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies back in front thanks to some nifty passing and smart defense.
Bane and Morant both have 8. 34-30 Grizz – 6:40 PM
Grizzlies back in front thanks to some nifty passing and smart defense.
Bane and Morant both have 8. 34-30 Grizz – 6:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-1 after 1. 3 quarters of hoops ahead.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/2Yk14GDFRe – 6:37 PM
-1 after 1. 3 quarters of hoops ahead.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/2Yk14GDFRe – 6:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
17-8 Wizards before Porzingis went out early with a second foul.
16-8 Grizzlies rest of the quarter.
Zinger was giving Grizzlies big problems on both ends, pulling Adams out and giving other Wizards a path to the rim. – 6:36 PM
17-8 Wizards before Porzingis went out early with a second foul.
16-8 Grizzlies rest of the quarter.
Zinger was giving Grizzlies big problems on both ends, pulling Adams out and giving other Wizards a path to the rim. – 6:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
up 1 after 1 ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/z33LH1840Z – 6:36 PM
up 1 after 1 ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/z33LH1840Z – 6:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Grizzlies 25-24 after one. Kuzma has 5 pts and 5 reb. Wiz have yet to shoot a FT. – 6:36 PM
The Wizards lead the Grizzlies 25-24 after one. Kuzma has 5 pts and 5 reb. Wiz have yet to shoot a FT. – 6:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
call it a memphis cycle 〽️
@Brandon Clarke | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/dDpyFBK0Bf – 6:35 PM
call it a memphis cycle 〽️
@Brandon Clarke | @Tyus Jones pic.twitter.com/dDpyFBK0Bf – 6:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead 25-24. Much more energy and focus from the beginning for the Wiz, who took advantage of a sleepy few minutes at the start from Memphis. – 6:35 PM
After one, the Wizards lead 25-24. Much more energy and focus from the beginning for the Wiz, who took advantage of a sleepy few minutes at the start from Memphis. – 6:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane slammed his face on the court during that spill. That had to hurt. – 6:32 PM
Bane slammed his face on the court during that spill. That had to hurt. – 6:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Jordan Goodwin has an advanced feel for the game for a player of his experience. He just knows how to make the right play. – 6:29 PM
Jordan Goodwin has an advanced feel for the game for a player of his experience. He just knows how to make the right play. – 6:29 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT – 6:26 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT – 6:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Team’s know Jordan Schakel is a shooter, so he added driving to his game; now he can beat you both ways. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/bekViruB3Q – 6:26 PM
Team’s know Jordan Schakel is a shooter, so he added driving to his game; now he can beat you both ways. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/bekViruB3Q – 6:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Some early minutes for Jordan Goodwin against the Grizzlies with Bradley Beal and Delon Wright out, and Johnny Davis with the Go-Go. – 6:24 PM
Some early minutes for Jordan Goodwin against the Grizzlies with Bradley Beal and Delon Wright out, and Johnny Davis with the Go-Go. – 6:24 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Early minutes for Jordan Goodwin here, with Gill under the weather and Johnny Davis on Go-Go duty today. – 6:23 PM
Early minutes for Jordan Goodwin here, with Gill under the weather and Johnny Davis on Go-Go duty today. – 6:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Porzingis has done a nice job against Ja in PNR, leaving him shooting floaters over his length. – 6:23 PM
Porzingis has done a nice job against Ja in PNR, leaving him shooting floaters over his length. – 6:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Everything going Washington’s way early. Including that fadeaway 3-point heave by Kuzma to beat the shot clock. – 6:21 PM
Everything going Washington’s way early. Including that fadeaway 3-point heave by Kuzma to beat the shot clock. – 6:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is the first Grizzlies player off the bench getting set to check in today. Grizzlies probably could use his energy right now. – 6:21 PM
David Roddy is the first Grizzlies player off the bench getting set to check in today. Grizzlies probably could use his energy right now. – 6:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Postgame with Coach Mike Williams. We talked about the bounce-back win, 7 in double figures, Johnny Davis & more. pic.twitter.com/EnQi6ouXum – 6:19 PM
Postgame with Coach Mike Williams. We talked about the bounce-back win, 7 in double figures, Johnny Davis & more. pic.twitter.com/EnQi6ouXum – 6:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies still scoreless 3 minutes into this game. 0-5 from the floor. – 6:17 PM
Grizzlies still scoreless 3 minutes into this game. 0-5 from the floor. – 6:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A nice start for the Wizards in Memphis, who are playing with more intensity and purpose than they did during the decisive segments of their loss to the Nets on Friday. The Wizards lead the Grizzlies 9-0. – 6:15 PM
A nice start for the Wizards in Memphis, who are playing with more intensity and purpose than they did during the decisive segments of their loss to the Nets on Friday. The Wizards lead the Grizzlies 9-0. – 6:15 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The early first-quarter time out brought to you by Taylor Jenkins, a 7-0 Washington lead and a lousy Memphis start. – 6:15 PM
The early first-quarter time out brought to you by Taylor Jenkins, a 7-0 Washington lead and a lousy Memphis start. – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns–#76ers injury report:
PHX/OUT: Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) Duane Washington Jr. (personal) Ish Wainright (personal).
QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Payne (foot)
PHI/OUT: James Harden (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness). – 6:15 PM
#Suns–#76ers injury report:
PHX/OUT: Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) Duane Washington Jr. (personal) Ish Wainright (personal).
QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Payne (foot)
PHI/OUT: James Harden (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness). – 6:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YOU TAPPED IN? HIT THAT RT BUTTON YA HEAR ME.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/23pRA9reRE – 6:13 PM
YOU TAPPED IN? HIT THAT RT BUTTON YA HEAR ME.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/23pRA9reRE – 6:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
same five to get the party started tonight 〽️
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/39swBMXnvr – 6:00 PM
same five to get the party started tonight 〽️
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/39swBMXnvr – 6:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz-Vs-Wizards. WAS: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingas, Monte Morris, Corey Kispert. MEM: Aldama, Brooks, Adams, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 5:48 PM
Here are your starters for Grizz-Vs-Wizards. WAS: Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingas, Monte Morris, Corey Kispert. MEM: Aldama, Brooks, Adams, Desmond Bane, Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 5:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s 76ers game. Cam Johnson (right meniscus), Jae Crowder (NWT), Ish Wainright (personal reasons) and Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) are all out – 5:48 PM
Suns list Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s 76ers game. Cam Johnson (right meniscus), Jae Crowder (NWT), Ish Wainright (personal reasons) and Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) are all out – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kispert takes Beal’s place in the starting lineup, Avdija moves back in. Starting 5 for Wizards at Grizzlies:
Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 5:46 PM
Kispert takes Beal’s place in the starting lineup, Avdija moves back in. Starting 5 for Wizards at Grizzlies:
Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 5:46 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 ballin’ on beale street 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/PF9XR1eWew – 5:45 PM
first 5 ballin’ on beale street 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/PF9XR1eWew – 5:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/16Nvm3Jvyb – 5:41 PM
About that time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/16Nvm3Jvyb – 5:41 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
We will go ahead and get today’s officials out of the way for the Grizzlies-Wizards matinee in case @badunclep needs a break because of the time change.
Calling today’s game: James Capers. Justin Van Duyne and Jenna Schroeder. – 5:35 PM
We will go ahead and get today’s officials out of the way for the Grizzlies-Wizards matinee in case @badunclep needs a break because of the time change.
Calling today’s game: James Capers. Justin Van Duyne and Jenna Schroeder. – 5:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. – 5:34 PM
Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. – 5:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets could be getting players back from injuries, illness on Monday in Orlando. Jabari Smith Jr. is probable after missing Saturday’s game with an illness. TyTy Washington Jr. (sprained knee) is questionable to make his NBA debut. Jalen Green is probable with a bruised knee. – 5:33 PM
Rockets could be getting players back from injuries, illness on Monday in Orlando. Jabari Smith Jr. is probable after missing Saturday’s game with an illness. TyTy Washington Jr. (sprained knee) is questionable to make his NBA debut. Jalen Green is probable with a bruised knee. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis shot much better in his 2nd game with the Go-Go in a win vs. Raptors 905:
23 min, 17 pts, 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 4 reb, 3 blk, 6 TO
espn.com/nba-g-league/b… – 5:15 PM
Johnny Davis shot much better in his 2nd game with the Go-Go in a win vs. Raptors 905:
23 min, 17 pts, 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 4 reb, 3 blk, 6 TO
espn.com/nba-g-league/b… – 5:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Johnny Davis’ stat line in his second G League game — a much more efficient performance:
23 minutes
17 pts.
6/7 FGs, 3/3 3-ptrs., 1/1 FTs
4 rebs., 0 assts., 6 turnovers, 3 blocks
Go-Go beat the 905, 125-107 – 5:07 PM
Johnny Davis’ stat line in his second G League game — a much more efficient performance:
23 minutes
17 pts.
6/7 FGs, 3/3 3-ptrs., 1/1 FTs
4 rebs., 0 assts., 6 turnovers, 3 blocks
Go-Go beat the 905, 125-107 – 5:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Raptors 905, 125-107 and move to (1-1)
Go-Go had 7 in double figures and shot 54.2%.
Kris Dunn 19
Jordan Schakel 19
Johnny Davis 17
Vernon Carey Jr. 15
Quenton Jackson 13
Devon Dotson & Isaiah Todd each had 12 – 5:06 PM
The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Raptors 905, 125-107 and move to (1-1)
Go-Go had 7 in double figures and shot 54.2%.
Kris Dunn 19
Jordan Schakel 19
Johnny Davis 17
Vernon Carey Jr. 15
Quenton Jackson 13
Devon Dotson & Isaiah Todd each had 12 – 5:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Reggie Perry of Raptors 905 was ejected on a foul to Jordan Schakel. Jordan hit the free throw. – 4:57 PM
Reggie Perry of Raptors 905 was ejected on a foul to Jordan Schakel. Jordan hit the free throw. – 4:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the nike tech is a must.
@cintronworld | @Jake LaRavia pic.twitter.com/fWbISnNCze – 4:49 PM
the nike tech is a must.
@cintronworld | @Jake LaRavia pic.twitter.com/fWbISnNCze – 4:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Impressive day for the Rook. in 19 minutes Johnny Davis has 15 points on (5/6) shooting and is (3/3) from deep. He also has 2 blocks. #Dcaboveall – 4:45 PM
Impressive day for the Rook. in 19 minutes Johnny Davis has 15 points on (5/6) shooting and is (3/3) from deep. He also has 2 blocks. #Dcaboveall – 4:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Johnny Davis has 3 blocks in the Go-Go game vs. Raptors 905 today. Here are two of them. pic.twitter.com/Gtes8uwZNL – 4:43 PM
Johnny Davis has 3 blocks in the Go-Go game vs. Raptors 905 today. Here are two of them. pic.twitter.com/Gtes8uwZNL – 4:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the recent road games in Utah, Dillon Brooks played 59 minutes and travelled 4.10 miles at an average of 4.30 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XxcIuX4Cgf – 4:40 PM
During the recent road games in Utah, Dillon Brooks played 59 minutes and travelled 4.10 miles at an average of 4.30 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XxcIuX4Cgf – 4:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Corey Kispert, in his second game back, will start in place of Bradley Beal (health and safety) tonight in Memphis.
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to name the rest of his starters as usual, but noted that Anthony Gill is feeling under the weather though he is available. – 4:39 PM
Corey Kispert, in his second game back, will start in place of Bradley Beal (health and safety) tonight in Memphis.
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to name the rest of his starters as usual, but noted that Anthony Gill is feeling under the weather though he is available. – 4:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The first three quarters of the Capital City Go-Go’s game today have been completed, and Johnny Davis is 2 for 2 from three-point range, has three blocks and 12 points. – 4:36 PM
The first three quarters of the Capital City Go-Go’s game today have been completed, and Johnny Davis is 2 for 2 from three-point range, has three blocks and 12 points. – 4:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis drills a three as the shot clock expired, and on the following possession drove for a lay up. He has 12 points on (4/5) and he’s 2/2 from three. – 4:34 PM
Johnny Davis drills a three as the shot clock expired, and on the following possession drove for a lay up. He has 12 points on (4/5) and he’s 2/2 from three. – 4:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Walking in Memphis.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7zUkG43V1P – 4:21 PM
Walking in Memphis.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/7zUkG43V1P – 4:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
It’s been the Jordan Schakel show to start the 3rd quarter for the Go-Go. He’s been attacking the basket, and 905 has no answer. He has 9 in the quarter with a team-high 15 points. – 4:19 PM
It’s been the Jordan Schakel show to start the 3rd quarter for the Go-Go. He’s been attacking the basket, and 905 has no answer. He has 9 in the quarter with a team-high 15 points. – 4:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s just a good, gritty win. Cousins was really good. Hunter, Harry and the defense came up with some big plays. Washington is feisty. Nothing wrong with needing to grind that one out – 4:10 PM
That’s just a good, gritty win. Cousins was really good. Hunter, Harry and the defense came up with some big plays. Washington is feisty. Nothing wrong with needing to grind that one out – 4:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At halftime the Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905, 56-53.
Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 12. Vernon Carey Jr, Isaiah Todd and Johnny all have 7 points. – 3:55 PM
At halftime the Capital City Go-Go lead the Raptors 905, 56-53.
Kris Dunn leads all scorers with 12. Vernon Carey Jr, Isaiah Todd and Johnny all have 7 points. – 3:55 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Here is Johnny Davis with the block. His defense has been impressive. pic.twitter.com/QrGwvcGayO – 3:38 PM
Here is Johnny Davis with the block. His defense has been impressive. pic.twitter.com/QrGwvcGayO – 3:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Nice block by Johnny Davis in his second game with the Go-Go. pic.twitter.com/0TgRbEDFli – 3:37 PM
Nice block by Johnny Davis in his second game with the Go-Go. pic.twitter.com/0TgRbEDFli – 3:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis had a nice block and on the following possession had an aggressive drive to the basket, got fouled and made the FTs. – 3:36 PM
Johnny Davis had a nice block and on the following possession had an aggressive drive to the basket, got fouled and made the FTs. – 3:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At the end of one quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 33-28
Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Jordan Schakel has 6 and Vernon Carey Jr has 5.
* Go-Go shot 45.5% in Q1. – 3:28 PM
At the end of one quarter of play the Capital City Go-Go trail Raptors 905, 33-28
Kris Dunn leads the team with 8 points, Jordan Schakel has 6 and Vernon Carey Jr has 5.
* Go-Go shot 45.5% in Q1. – 3:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis comes into the game and hits his first three and puts the Go-Go up 1, 24-23. – 3:22 PM
Johnny Davis comes into the game and hits his first three and puts the Go-Go up 1, 24-23. – 3:22 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Washington’s defense bailed out its offensive coordinator on that series. – 3:04 PM
Washington’s defense bailed out its offensive coordinator on that series. – 3:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City Go-Go starters
Devon Dotson
Kris Dunn
Isaiah Todd
Jordan Schakel
Vernon Carey Jr. – 3:00 PM
Capital City Go-Go starters
Devon Dotson
Kris Dunn
Isaiah Todd
Jordan Schakel
Vernon Carey Jr. – 3:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Johnny Davis is warming up; he will play his second game for the Capital City Go-Go today. pic.twitter.com/vPdt4aNoOA – 2:08 PM
Johnny Davis is warming up; he will play his second game for the Capital City Go-Go today. pic.twitter.com/vPdt4aNoOA – 2:08 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Before today’s game in Memphis, made my yearly pilgrimage to the National Civil Rights Museum. Due to the sacrifices made by so many, I am honored and privileged to be one of a hand full of black play-by-play announcers in the NBA. Their sacrifice is not lost on me. NEVER! pic.twitter.com/WyM18Un5F1 – 1:50 PM
Before today’s game in Memphis, made my yearly pilgrimage to the National Civil Rights Museum. Due to the sacrifices made by so many, I am honored and privileged to be one of a hand full of black play-by-play announcers in the NBA. Their sacrifice is not lost on me. NEVER! pic.twitter.com/WyM18Un5F1 – 1:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
key matchup is at the point today.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5Le4y8h1EX – 1:00 PM
key matchup is at the point today.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/5Le4y8h1EX – 1:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.