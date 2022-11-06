Wizards vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Washington Wizards are spending $38,000,312 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $20,398,523 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal is listed as OUT at Grizzlies on Sunday due to health and safety protocols. – 3:38 AM

