Anfernee Simons expects to play

Also sounds like @Anfernee Simons might not be available tomorrow either, Chauncey Billups said the guard woke up Thursday “in a lot of pain.” – 8:34 PM

Oof. Watching it back Jerami Grant definitely took extra steps on the game-winner. Suns still shouldn’t have been in that position against a Blazers team missing Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons though – 12:31 AM

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix on Saturday: SourceThe Blazers won 108-106 at Phoenix on Friday without both star guards.

Injury report: Josh Hart (right ankle) and Trendon Watford (right hip) are probable while Damian Lillard (right calf), Anfernee Simons (Left Foot), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) are OUT for the Nov. 5 rematch versus Suns. – 4:01 PM

Blazers announce: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game @ MIA. So Blazers could have Simons and Lillard tonight at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena (note the late starting time, but maybe, um, don’t be late?) – 2:51 PM

Per Blazers: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat.Damian Lillard is also questionable. – 2:54 PM

Chauncey Billups said he expects both Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to play tonight against the Heat. – 7:03 PM

Barring any last minute issues, both @Damian Lillard and @Anfernee Simons are expected to play, though Simons will be on a minutes restriction. – 7:08 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.