Anthony Davis available?

There are reportedly some rumblings that a Los Angeles Lakers star not named Russell Westbrook could be on the trade block. On a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons said that Anthony Davis “might be available.” “So, the Lakers lost again today,” Simmons said. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense ’cause what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”Source: Orel Dizon @ Basketball Network