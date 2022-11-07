Ben Simmons will play on Monday with minutes restriction

Ben Simmons will play on Monday with minutes restriction

Tim MacMahon: Ben Simmons says he “feels great” and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon

Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons will play for Nets tonight newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday12:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Ben Simmons is available to play tonight against the Mavericks. #NBA #Nets #NetsWorld – 12:18 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
At shootaround this morning Ben Simmons said he is feeling great and will play tonight. Ben said he expects to play around 20 minutes. – 11:56 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons says he’s playing tonight vs. Mavs. He says he’ll play about 20 minutes. – 11:51 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ben Simmons says he “feels great” and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes. – 11:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is playing tonight for about 20 minutes #nets11:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Ben Simmons nearing #Nets return from sore knee after injury status upgrade nypost.com/2022/11/06/ben… via @nypostsports9:22 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have Ben Simmons listed as questionable for Monday in Dallas. Has missed four straight games with left knee soreness. – 4:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has been upgraded to Questionable and could play tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 2:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons is Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas.
Joe Harris and Seth Curry not on injury report, so both will play. – 2:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) upgraded to questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #mavericks. – 2:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game at Dallas:
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 2:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ben Simmons intends to represent Australia in the Paris Olympics for the first time since 2016 🇦🇺👀 pic.twitter.com/MtO21ytoEd12:42 PM

Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons if he’ll have to manage his knee going forward: “As an athlete your whole body you have to manage, even with my back, something I continue to work on. Coming back there’s gonna be different quirks like that with my body that I have to maintain & stay on top of.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 7, 2022
Erik Slater: Nets upgraded Ben Simmons to Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas. Joe Harris and Seth Curry not on the injury report, both are expected to play. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 6, 2022

