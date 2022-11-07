Blazers 32, Heat 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-3) play against the Miami Heat (6-6) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 32, Miami Heat 39 (Q2 09:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Duncan Robinson has entered the chat. Without Herro is very important for the Heat to see Robinson making 3s. #HEATCulture – 9:02 PM
Duncan Robinson has entered the chat. Without Herro is very important for the Heat to see Robinson making 3s. #HEATCulture – 9:02 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat with three-straight three-pointers in a span of a minute and Billups will call time with Portland trailing 39-32 with 9:33 to play in the first half. – 9:01 PM
Heat with three-straight three-pointers in a span of a minute and Billups will call time with Portland trailing 39-32 with 9:33 to play in the first half. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
9 of 15 from three now
3 from Lowry
3 from Vincent
3 from Strus/Robinson
Absolutely noticing that the pull-up is there against this team’s drop coverage – 9:01 PM
9 of 15 from three now
3 from Lowry
3 from Vincent
3 from Strus/Robinson
Absolutely noticing that the pull-up is there against this team’s drop coverage – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 9 of 15 (60 percent) on threes and lead the Trail Blazers 39-32. – 9:00 PM
Heat shooting 9 of 15 (60 percent) on threes and lead the Trail Blazers 39-32. – 9:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Starting to see what the zone creates
Blazers not finding any advantage
Robinson with two threes in a row btw – 8:59 PM
Starting to see what the zone creates
Blazers not finding any advantage
Robinson with two threes in a row btw – 8:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Back-and-forth quarter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/y5VTFETGev – 8:57 PM
Back-and-forth quarter.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/y5VTFETGev – 8:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gabe cooking early behind the arc 🔥 3/3 in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/gjvpDvXnRE – 8:57 PM
Gabe cooking early behind the arc 🔥 3/3 in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/gjvpDvXnRE – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
28-28 at the end of the first
5 triples from Lowry and Vincent
Butler had uneven start, Bam wasn’t too aggressive
That’ll need to change for them to be in good shape – 8:56 PM
28-28 at the end of the first
5 triples from Lowry and Vincent
Butler had uneven start, Bam wasn’t too aggressive
That’ll need to change for them to be in good shape – 8:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Simons at the buzzer in the lane ties the game at 28-28. He has five points. Lillard has six. But Grant is killing it with 10. Two made threes. – 8:56 PM
Simons at the buzzer in the lane ties the game at 28-28. He has five points. Lillard has six. But Grant is killing it with 10. Two made threes. – 8:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 28, Heat 28: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 45 percent, MIA 46 percent. – 8:56 PM
Blazers 28, Heat 28: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 1 assist for @Damian Lillard. 5 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 45 percent, MIA 46 percent. – 8:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
NAHHHHH FAM
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/kFMvjr9kyS – 8:56 PM
NAHHHHH FAM
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/kFMvjr9kyS – 8:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Blazers 28. Gabe Vincent with nine points off the Heat bench. – 8:55 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Blazers 28. Gabe Vincent with nine points off the Heat bench. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has come off the bench and hit his first three three-point attempts for nine points in his first four minutes. – 8:53 PM
Gabe Vincent has come off the bench and hit his first three three-point attempts for nine points in his first four minutes. – 8:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
D.O.L.L.A. 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/zW3HN9F8KZ – 8:53 PM
D.O.L.L.A. 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/zW3HN9F8KZ – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Vincent and Lowry with 2 pull-up threes a piece
That helps the offense – 8:52 PM
Vincent and Lowry with 2 pull-up threes a piece
That helps the offense – 8:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Vincent and Martin always seem to be nightmares for elite point guards
Both got active on that possession to force turnover on Lillard
An important element tonight – 8:49 PM
Vincent and Martin always seem to be nightmares for elite point guards
Both got active on that possession to force turnover on Lillard
An important element tonight – 8:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Back in the lead after this Bam middy.
Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/Fxyj0x57Lk – 8:47 PM
Back in the lead after this Bam middy.
Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/Fxyj0x57Lk – 8:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat are generating good looks again tonight
Some are just missing, yet still lead by 1
Once again, Lowry’s level of play is noticeable in many spots – 8:43 PM
Heat are generating good looks again tonight
Some are just missing, yet still lead by 1
Once again, Lowry’s level of play is noticeable in many spots – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus called for his second foul with 5:20 left in the first quarter. – 8:42 PM
Max Strus called for his second foul with 5:20 left in the first quarter. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry is so active again tonight
Shot making, movement, box-outs, creation for others
They need this consistently – 8:40 PM
Kyle Lowry is so active again tonight
Shot making, movement, box-outs, creation for others
They need this consistently – 8:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nice triple from Kyle to get us started 👌 pic.twitter.com/LOXCSHxgiV – 8:40 PM
Nice triple from Kyle to get us started 👌 pic.twitter.com/LOXCSHxgiV – 8:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry active on both ends to start the game. Forced a travel and now helps cause a turnover on a pass into the post. – 8:40 PM
Kyle Lowry active on both ends to start the game. Forced a travel and now helps cause a turnover on a pass into the post. – 8:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Getting things started nicely
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/8r4gc4g3ee – 8:37 PM
Getting things started nicely
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/8r4gc4g3ee – 8:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back Dame and Ant!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/JjSRo2K10P – 8:36 PM
Welcome back Dame and Ant!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/JjSRo2K10P – 8:36 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Your voice matters, your vote counts. @NBA pic.twitter.com/JWGUuqkIE9 – 8:09 PM
Your voice matters, your vote counts. @NBA pic.twitter.com/JWGUuqkIE9 – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Heat bench working through early season kinks: ‘Just adjusting to new roles, new situations’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat has just 11 available players tonight vs. Trail Blazers – 8:05 PM
From earlier: Heat bench working through early season kinks: ‘Just adjusting to new roles, new situations’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the Heat has just 11 available players tonight vs. Trail Blazers – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Strus, Lowry. Inactive are Cain, Haslem, Herro, Oladipo and Yurtseven. – 8:03 PM
Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Strus, Lowry. Inactive are Cain, Haslem, Herro, Oladipo and Yurtseven. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in Tyler Herro’s place.
Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Blazers. – 8:01 PM
Max Strus starting in Tyler Herro’s place.
Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo tonight vs. Blazers. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Portland is currently top 5 in 3 point %, yet 29th in total attempts
With that said, the Miami Heat’s zone should force them into a very different shot profile
Not a hot take, but I expect it a good bit tonight again – 7:47 PM
Portland is currently top 5 in 3 point %, yet 29th in total attempts
With that said, the Miami Heat’s zone should force them into a very different shot profile
Not a hot take, but I expect it a good bit tonight again – 7:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fun fact: this is how Max ends his pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/tC4h9uzRDb – 7:47 PM
Fun fact: this is how Max ends his pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/tC4h9uzRDb – 7:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Miami Heat
⌚️ 5:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/iEofYG90r5 – 7:45 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Miami Heat
⌚️ 5:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/iEofYG90r5 – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo out shooting pregame. An encouraging sign. He’s current working with Anthony Carter. – 7:39 PM
Victor Oladipo out shooting pregame. An encouraging sign. He’s current working with Anthony Carter. – 7:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe hanging out before the game wondering why Billups won’t give him 40 minutes like @ChadinRipCity would. pic.twitter.com/xSZRKB07xc – 7:22 PM
Shaedon Sharpe hanging out before the game wondering why Billups won’t give him 40 minutes like @ChadinRipCity would. pic.twitter.com/xSZRKB07xc – 7:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant and Drew Eubanks. Pregame. pic.twitter.com/PT5hD847dD – 7:12 PM
Jerami Grant and Drew Eubanks. Pregame. pic.twitter.com/PT5hD847dD – 7:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Barring any last minute issues, both @Damian Lillard and @Anfernee Simons are expected to play, though Simons will be on a minutes restriction. – 7:08 PM
Barring any last minute issues, both @Damian Lillard and @Anfernee Simons are expected to play, though Simons will be on a minutes restriction. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Chauncey Billups said he expects both Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to play tonight against the Heat. – 7:03 PM
Chauncey Billups said he expects both Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to play tonight against the Heat. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are both expected to play tonight. – 7:03 PM
Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are both expected to play tonight. – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Some @chefhuyle custom Dunks for @Gary Payton II tonight in Miami pic.twitter.com/hsISXp7UKR – 6:43 PM
Some @chefhuyle custom Dunks for @Gary Payton II tonight in Miami pic.twitter.com/hsISXp7UKR – 6:43 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I look at this Heat roster and recent injury reports:
Jimmy sits out, guys can step into the roles to a degree
Tyler is out, guys can slide in to a degree
Kyle takes time off, Gabe will slide in
But man if Bam sits out, I have no answer to what they do – 5:57 PM
I look at this Heat roster and recent injury reports:
Jimmy sits out, guys can step into the roles to a degree
Tyler is out, guys can slide in to a degree
Kyle takes time off, Gabe will slide in
But man if Bam sits out, I have no answer to what they do – 5:57 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 5:53 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 5:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers.
Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) is listed as doubtful. – 5:52 PM
#PORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers.
Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) is listed as doubtful. – 5:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @Danny Leroux looks at the Bucks, Heat, and Wiz, plus a catch-up on the latest news including Cam Johnson and the Josh Primo saga. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/ARO24gqRCh – 5:51 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime with @Danny Leroux looks at the Bucks, Heat, and Wiz, plus a catch-up on the latest news including Cam Johnson and the Josh Primo saga. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/ARO24gqRCh – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain. – 5:49 PM
Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers, per Heat’s latest injury report. – 5:47 PM
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers, per Heat’s latest injury report. – 5:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
8:30pm tip tonight inside @FTXArena 🔥
Portland is in town for our 2nd matchup with them in the last 2 weeks. Get caught up on everything you need to know heading into it, and see which @MiamiHEATstore t-shirt is on sale for just $15 during the game gohe.at/3Tf3b5x – 5:10 PM
8:30pm tip tonight inside @FTXArena 🔥
Portland is in town for our 2nd matchup with them in the last 2 weeks. Get caught up on everything you need to know heading into it, and see which @MiamiHEATstore t-shirt is on sale for just $15 during the game gohe.at/3Tf3b5x – 5:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
15.0 PPG
83.3 3PT%
9.3 RPG
@Jusuf Nurkic is our @CarMax Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/oWy5nBIa7e – 5:09 PM
15.0 PPG
83.3 3PT%
9.3 RPG
@Jusuf Nurkic is our @CarMax Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/oWy5nBIa7e – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Dual identity: Heat two-way life includes cell phone charged, bags packed, frequent-flier miles maximized. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:46 PM
From earlier — Dual identity: Heat two-way life includes cell phone charged, bags packed, frequent-flier miles maximized. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem added to Heat’s injury report for tonight. He’s listed as doubtful because of personal reasons. – 4:40 PM
Udonis Haslem added to Heat’s injury report for tonight. He’s listed as doubtful because of personal reasons. – 4:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem listed as doubtful for Heat tonight due to personal reasons. – 4:37 PM
Udonis Haslem listed as doubtful for Heat tonight due to personal reasons. – 4:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mondays are better with Blazers basketball 👏
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/ybhT1AF6cB – 4:34 PM
Mondays are better with Blazers basketball 👏
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/ybhT1AF6cB – 4:34 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Civil Engagement Night start time of 830p tonight so join us starting at 8p for the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience as Miami hosts Portland LIVE in @FTXArena
📻: @560WQAM
🚗: @SIRIUSXM (ch 217)
📱: @Audacy @NBA @SIRIUSXM or Miami HEAT apps pic.twitter.com/96Ks4HO9xF – 4:29 PM
Civil Engagement Night start time of 830p tonight so join us starting at 8p for the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience as Miami hosts Portland LIVE in @FTXArena
📻: @560WQAM
🚗: @SIRIUSXM (ch 217)
📱: @Audacy @NBA @SIRIUSXM or Miami HEAT apps pic.twitter.com/96Ks4HO9xF – 4:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat bench working through early season kinks: ‘Just adjusting to new roles, new situations’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, it looks like the Blazers will get Damian Lillard back tonight vs. Heat at FTX Arena (8:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 4:19 PM
Heat bench working through early season kinks: ‘Just adjusting to new roles, new situations’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, it looks like the Blazers will get Damian Lillard back tonight vs. Heat at FTX Arena (8:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 4:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joining @SethPartnow on @getcallin in half an hour to talk about the Blazers callin.com/link/hcGGVhtjln – 4:00 PM
Joining @SethPartnow on @getcallin in half an hour to talk about the Blazers callin.com/link/hcGGVhtjln – 4:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Early voting has wrapped, but tomorrow’s the big day.
Before you head to the polls, get the info you need ➡️ https://t.co/jUSFEAB0YW pic.twitter.com/lildgXNnXj – 3:16 PM
Early voting has wrapped, but tomorrow’s the big day.
Before you head to the polls, get the info you need ➡️ https://t.co/jUSFEAB0YW pic.twitter.com/lildgXNnXj – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now @Chris Haynes is reporting that Damian Lillard will be back for Blazers vs. Heat tonight, after missing four games after being injured Oct. 26 vs. Heat. So that questionable seemingly has turned to probable or better. – 3:11 PM
Now @Chris Haynes is reporting that Damian Lillard will be back for Blazers vs. Heat tonight, after missing four games after being injured Oct. 26 vs. Heat. So that questionable seemingly has turned to probable or better. – 3:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
After missing the last four games with a calf stain, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will make his return tonight against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 3:01 PM
After missing the last four games with a calf stain, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will make his return tonight against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 3:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s three losses all felt awful in the moment: Opening night at Utah, at Portland, at Lakers. There’s a different feel to them now. Jazz are 8-3. Blazers are 6-3 (Jokic was in foul trouble, Simons caught fire). Lakers had what could be their best shooting night of the year. – 2:58 PM
Denver’s three losses all felt awful in the moment: Opening night at Utah, at Portland, at Lakers. There’s a different feel to them now. Jazz are 8-3. Blazers are 6-3 (Jokic was in foul trouble, Simons caught fire). Lakers had what could be their best shooting night of the year. – 2:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Blazers: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat.
Damian Lillard is also questionable. – 2:54 PM
Per Blazers: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat.
Damian Lillard is also questionable. – 2:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers announce: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game @ MIA. So Blazers could have Simons and Lillard tonight at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena (note the late starting time, but maybe, um, don’t be late?) – 2:51 PM
Blazers announce: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game @ MIA. So Blazers could have Simons and Lillard tonight at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena (note the late starting time, but maybe, um, don’t be late?) – 2:51 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.