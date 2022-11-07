Bucks 56, Hawks 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-0) play against the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 8:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 56, Atlanta Hawks 50 (Q2 01:20)
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A question on today’s @NoDunksInc — How many games do the Bucks have to win in a row before people really take notice? – 8:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Upon review, one of the Bucks’ 2-pters was changed to a 3. Hawks are down 49-43 w/ 4:40 left in the half. – 8:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
3-point FG:
Bucks: 9/17 (52.9 percent)
Hawks: 2/9 (22.2 percent) – 8:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are on a 21-9 run and pulled the game w/in 2 but then Brook Lopez hit a 3 and the Hawks are down 5.
Hawks call a timeout w/ 4:40 remaining in the half. – 8:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Aaron Holiday has the task of applying full-court pressure on the brother, Jrue. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks now trail 41-39. But, they’re making a bunch of twos. Normally, the #Bucks would take that – but 24 points have come in the paint for Atlanta. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen threw his hands up – his nice lefty lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo was called off for a foul on the floor by the #Hawks. It was a sweet looking play. – 8:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp checks in for the first time with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Brook Lope and Jevon Carter. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have gone cold to start the second quarter – #Hawks on a 13-3 run and trail 39-35. – 8:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
There have been few meaningful moments this season without one of Trae or DJM on the court this season.
About to see some now. – 8:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks have hit 8 three-pointers in the 1st quarter!! pic.twitter.com/ZZpZXqQpL4 – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will open the second quarter on the court for the #Bucks with Wesley Matthews, George Hill, Jevon Carter and Serge Ibaka. – 8:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Third game in four nights, on the road in Atlanta, Middleton still out, Giannis on the bench w/foul trouble early … and Milwaukee leads Hawks by 11 in the first. Bucks defense is just suffocating. Shooting 73% from three. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 36-25 in Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo played just three minutes, scoring 4 points and committing two offensive fouls. Grayson Allen (9), Bobby Portis (8), Jrue Holiday (7) and Brook Lopez (6) picked up the scoring slack for Milwaukee. – 8:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Bucks 36, Hawks 25
Murray has tried to get the ball moving, he accounts for 76% of the team’s points in the 1st quarter (8 points, 5 assists, 11 points created from assists). – 8:38 PM
1Q: Bucks 36, Hawks 25
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson airballed a suboptimal 3 and has played inspired basketball since then. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Dejounte Murray is up to 8 points and 4 assists for the #Hawks… – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday just passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for 54th on the all-time assists list with that dish to Bobby Portis. – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a timeout with 3:47 left in the first quarter, and the #Hawks have cut the 21-8 deficit to 23-16. – 8:29 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his block at the 5:15 mark of the first quarter, John Collins has tied Antoine Carr for 12th on the Hawks all-time blocks list with 320. – 8:29 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin is the first off the bench. He’s in for Aaron Holiday. – 8:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bucks are on an 11-0 run thanks to Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen firing on all cylinders from distance.
Hawks are down 21-8 w/ 7:08 remaining in 1Q. Hawks are 4-9 overall. – 8:23 PM
Bucks are on an 11-0 run thanks to Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen firing on all cylinders from distance.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bucks are 4-4 from 3, Brook Lopez has 2 of them. Bucks are up 18-8 w/ 7:19 remaining in 1Q. – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After hitting 5 threes the other night, Grayson Allen has opened this one 2-for-2 from deep. – 8:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis exits early with two fouls, both on the offensive end. Clint absorbed a charge for #2. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two early offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo and he heads to the #Bucks bench. They lead 12-8. – 8:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson picking up where he left off last game. 👌 pic.twitter.com/K8JLr5F423 – 8:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans hit 7 3-pointers against Atlanta on Saturday night in overtime. They’ve hit 8 in a game three times already this season.
First quarter tonight, they are 7-of-10 from deep.
Some of that comes from Indy’s 2-3 zone. But Pelicans taking – and making – 3s early. – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins took a mic at center court to urge the fans in attendance to vote tomorrow. – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans were 7-23 on 3s in Saturday’s OT loss to Atlanta.
They’re already 5-8 from deep in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM
The Pelicans were 7-23 on 3s in Saturday’s OT loss to Atlanta.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks rule out Trae Young against Bucks ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A truly interesting spot tonight.
In previous seasons, the Hawks have had big DOA moments when Trae hasn’t played.
What does it look like with Dejounte in the fold? – 8:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st quarter
16 points
3 blocks (!)
1 steal
6-8 shooting
SGA scored 2 less points than he did the entire game vs the Bucks. – 8:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last five games, Lopez is averaging 17.6 points while shooting 60.3% from the field and 46.4% from three.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/btHXN83fLI – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks will be without Trae Young (right shin soreness) – and his 28+ points and 9+ assists. He had 42 against the #Bucks on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. – 7:59 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Relive Jevon Carter’s 2nd half dominance against the Thunder Saturday night on the BMO @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/je… – 7:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta takes on Milwaukee for the second time this season and first time at State Farm Arena tonight. The Hawks have won each of their last three home games against the Bucks, winning by an average of +11.3 points.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen is also back in the starting lineup for the #Bucks. – 7:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday gets the start with Trae Young out tonight vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ggsnXJsxSu – 7:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In true #Bawks spirit, does everyone remember the Bucks’ 24-1 game? pic.twitter.com/IBRZYyHPZl – 7:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis has taken the floor for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/lz4twJPlL0 – 7:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae wasn’t out here with John Collins, so Joe Prunty gave him his pregame pop. pic.twitter.com/5Q3QMrXSnP – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans took 85 2s against Atlanta compared to 23 3s. Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame. pic.twitter.com/4ORCGzh7Fw – 7:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has been downgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nhs6cNwX1A – 7:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Serge asking Giannis the important questions pic.twitter.com/nUyT4pQPCv – 7:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks outlast Hawks on October 29th thanks to Giannis & Jrue scoring 34 points respectively to remain undefeated.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/HlpwpL4vm0 – 7:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, left knee soreness) will warm up later and they hopeful/expect him to go tonight vs. the #Hawks – 6:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis is going to warm up later than usual and a decision on his status will come after that, per Coach Bud. – 6:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young will warm up before making a decision on playing, per Nate. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks head coach Nate McMillan says guard Trae Young (questionable, shin) will go through his warmup before his availability is determined vs. the #Bucks – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that the game plan starts defensively and that they can’t give the Bucks anything. He said that they have to keep them in front of them, they’ll have to out rebound them and get back in transition. – 6:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks big man Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion) was upgraded to available for tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/R907KIW2zY – 6:15 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @Danny Leroux looks at the Bucks, Heat, and Wiz, plus a catch-up on the latest news including Cam Johnson and the Josh Primo saga. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/ARO24gqRCh – 5:51 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
HUGE slate of games starting in the next 90 minutes!!!!
Johnson & Wales at UNC Greensboro
Harvard at Morehouse
Defiance at Oakland
Milwaukee School of Engineering at Milwaukee
Fisher College at UMass Lowell
Coppin State at Charlotte – 4:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 40.5 combined assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/0zsJRl7Osp – 4:16 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Time to blow up the Nets?
-How worried should the Warriors be?
-Are the Jazz for real?
-Can anyone in the East stop the Bucks?
Plus an epic Ro rant about Danny Ainge
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 3:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion sits during crunch time–concerning or expected?
🏀 Struggles apparent in loss to Hawks
🏀 Fixes the Pelicans need to make to win close games
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/GrQd908cct – 3:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A team effort. 💯
Rookie getting some love in this week’s @BMO_US Plays of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/r7hqoT1zoM – 3:16 PM
