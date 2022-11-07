Cavaliers 101, Clippers 95: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 101, Los Angeles Clippers 95 (Q4 07:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
When Isaac Okoro is on the floor the Clippers seem to be doubling the ball at various points on the court. It’s not always Okoro’s guy that leaves to double, but I’ve only seen it when he’s been on the court. – 12:06 AM
When Isaac Okoro is on the floor the Clippers seem to be doubling the ball at various points on the court. It’s not always Okoro’s guy that leaves to double, but I’ve only seen it when he’s been on the court. – 12:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Guardian of the Galaxy @seangunn with the Clip Drip! pic.twitter.com/p1SktV6m7S – 12:05 AM
Guardian of the Galaxy @seangunn with the Clip Drip! pic.twitter.com/p1SktV6m7S – 12:05 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve seen the Clippers survive a game (6) where Donovan Mitchell makes 9 3s
That said
Mitch has 8 3s with 11 minutes left in regulation. – 12:03 AM
I’ve seen the Clippers survive a game (6) where Donovan Mitchell makes 9 3s
That said
Mitch has 8 3s with 11 minutes left in regulation. – 12:03 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are trailing the Clippers 88-87 after three quarters in what I would not describe as a well-played basketball game. Evan Mobley has 24 points and Donovan Mitchell has 22 points. LA’s Paul George has 23 points and Marcus Morris has 18. Clips have made 16-of-32 on 3s. – 12:01 AM
#Cavs are trailing the Clippers 88-87 after three quarters in what I would not describe as a well-played basketball game. Evan Mobley has 24 points and Donovan Mitchell has 22 points. LA’s Paul George has 23 points and Marcus Morris has 18. Clips have made 16-of-32 on 3s. – 12:01 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, lock in for one more! pic.twitter.com/alrSPYxDKU – 12:01 AM
#ClipperNation, lock in for one more! pic.twitter.com/alrSPYxDKU – 12:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers enter fourth quarter with an 88-87 lead.
Heavy minutes for a few guys. George, Jackson, Morris, Mobley all played entire third quarter.
Bench going to have to help George and Morris in particular get better rest than Sunday. – 12:00 AM
Clippers enter fourth quarter with an 88-87 lead.
Heavy minutes for a few guys. George, Jackson, Morris, Mobley all played entire third quarter.
Bench going to have to help George and Morris in particular get better rest than Sunday. – 12:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers lead, 88-87, entering the fourth quarter, but from the shot selection to the general look on some of the players’ faces, you can suddenly tell they’re playing two games in two days. How these teams finish while both fatigued will decide this one. – 12:00 AM
The Clippers lead, 88-87, entering the fourth quarter, but from the shot selection to the general look on some of the players’ faces, you can suddenly tell they’re playing two games in two days. How these teams finish while both fatigued will decide this one. – 12:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
They started singing that Backstreet Boys song and then all the weird basketball happened.
Airballed 3s, airballs in the paint, lobs getting deflected.
Y’all need a sub.
Cavaliers did manage to go on a 7-0 run during all that and lead 84-83 with 2:49 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:54 PM
They started singing that Backstreet Boys song and then all the weird basketball happened.
Airballed 3s, airballs in the paint, lobs getting deflected.
Y’all need a sub.
Cavaliers did manage to go on a 7-0 run during all that and lead 84-83 with 2:49 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mobley with a game-high 24 pts! 📈 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jWPPl4wJVZ – 11:52 PM
Mobley with a game-high 24 pts! 📈 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jWPPl4wJVZ – 11:52 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
⭐ NASCAR Champion @joeylogano.⭐ pic.twitter.com/swrDwEbJM9 – 11:50 PM
⭐ NASCAR Champion @joeylogano.⭐ pic.twitter.com/swrDwEbJM9 – 11:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
beyond the arc 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nDMhoJaG4j – 11:49 PM
beyond the arc 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nDMhoJaG4j – 11:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last year when the Cavaliers came here, the Clippers scored only 79 points. Total.
This year!
Clippers lead Cavaliers 81-78 with 6:24 left in 3rd quarter.
Also
Appreciate Terance Mann. 5 points and an assist already in this 3rd quarter. Making things happen with PG/Reggie. – 11:46 PM
Last year when the Cavaliers came here, the Clippers scored only 79 points. Total.
This year!
Clippers lead Cavaliers 81-78 with 6:24 left in 3rd quarter.
Also
Appreciate Terance Mann. 5 points and an assist already in this 3rd quarter. Making things happen with PG/Reggie. – 11:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George was honored for his player of the week award during the first quarter and has kept it going tonight, making 9 of his 14 shots, including 5 of his 6 threes. – 11:45 PM
Paul George was honored for his player of the week award during the first quarter and has kept it going tonight, making 9 of his 14 shots, including 5 of his 6 threes. – 11:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland has taken a few ill-advised shots tonight. That one in the corner certainly qualifies. – 11:45 PM
Darius Garland has taken a few ill-advised shots tonight. That one in the corner certainly qualifies. – 11:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Throw it down!
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/39r6SJ25jA – 11:45 PM
Throw it down!
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/39r6SJ25jA – 11:45 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jarrett Allen has 15 rebounds with 9 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. – 11:41 PM
Jarrett Allen has 15 rebounds with 9 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter. – 11:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley with a season-high 22 points … and counting. We are early in the second half. – 11:41 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley with a season-high 22 points … and counting. We are early in the second half. – 11:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Well, Ty Lue had been hiding it for 10 games, but tonight the Clippers finally revealed the wrinkle of the outlet pass to Ivica Zubac streaking downcourt. – 11:40 PM
Well, Ty Lue had been hiding it for 10 games, but tonight the Clippers finally revealed the wrinkle of the outlet pass to Ivica Zubac streaking downcourt. – 11:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Indians legend Kenny Lofton is here tonight taking in #Cavs and #Clippers. Still looks like he can scale the wall and rob a homerun. – 11:30 PM
Indians legend Kenny Lofton is here tonight taking in #Cavs and #Clippers. Still looks like he can scale the wall and rob a homerun. – 11:30 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs led by a dozen, but Clips clawed their way back – tied at 64-apiece at H; both teams hot: CLE, 60%FG, 60% 3ptFG, LAC, 58%, 55%; FB pts: CLE, 13, LAC, 2; Mitchell, 16pts, 6-8FG, 4-6 3ptFG; Mobley, 16pts, 7-10FG; Garland, 9pts, game-hi 8asst; Allen, 6pts, game-hi 12reb. pic.twitter.com/amEJXaTw5f – 11:30 PM
#Cavs led by a dozen, but Clips clawed their way back – tied at 64-apiece at H; both teams hot: CLE, 60%FG, 60% 3ptFG, LAC, 58%, 55%; FB pts: CLE, 13, LAC, 2; Mitchell, 16pts, 6-8FG, 4-6 3ptFG; Mobley, 16pts, 7-10FG; Garland, 9pts, game-hi 8asst; Allen, 6pts, game-hi 12reb. pic.twitter.com/amEJXaTw5f – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams shooting lights out: 59.5% FGs, 60% 3s for Cavaliers; 58.1% FGs, 55% 3s for Clippers.
Question for Clippers is whether or not they can get another strong stint from the bench. Great Nicolas Batum minutes so far in particular. – 11:27 PM
Both teams shooting lights out: 59.5% FGs, 60% 3s for Cavaliers; 58.1% FGs, 55% 3s for Clippers.
Question for Clippers is whether or not they can get another strong stint from the bench. Great Nicolas Batum minutes so far in particular. – 11:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s combined numbers during his last two first halves:
16-25 shooting
8-12 on 3
3 assists, 5 rebounds
42 points – 11:24 PM
Paul George’s combined numbers during his last two first halves:
16-25 shooting
8-12 on 3
3 assists, 5 rebounds
42 points – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Best second quarter Clippers have played since leaving Oklahoma City, and overall, Clippers outscored Cavaliers 42-30 in last 13:58 of first half.
Tied at 64 at halftime. Paul George still cooking: game-high 18 points on 7/12 FGs, 4/5 3s, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 11:23 PM
Best second quarter Clippers have played since leaving Oklahoma City, and overall, Clippers outscored Cavaliers 42-30 in last 13:58 of first half.
Tied at 64 at halftime. Paul George still cooking: game-high 18 points on 7/12 FGs, 4/5 3s, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block. – 11:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs and Clippers tied at 64 at halftime out in LA. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both have 16 points but Cleveland’s defense was poor for the second consecutive day in the first half. It was better in the second half yesterday, we’ll see if that’s the case again. – 11:23 PM
#Cavs and Clippers tied at 64 at halftime out in LA. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both have 16 points but Cleveland’s defense was poor for the second consecutive day in the first half. It was better in the second half yesterday, we’ll see if that’s the case again. – 11:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Look who pulled up, @jalenramsey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MM4Sq1ZugA – 11:23 PM
Look who pulled up, @jalenramsey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MM4Sq1ZugA – 11:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers 64, Cavaliers 64
LAC 25-43, plus 11-20 from three.
CLE 25-42, plus 9-15 from three.
PG has 18 on 7-12 shooting – 11:22 PM
Halftime: Clippers 64, Cavaliers 64
LAC 25-43, plus 11-20 from three.
CLE 25-42, plus 9-15 from three.
PG has 18 on 7-12 shooting – 11:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG for 3⃣
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4Mlfcdy0je – 11:20 PM
DG for 3⃣
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4Mlfcdy0je – 11:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers bench went on a positive run for once, 7-0, to keep the game from getting away from them. Donovan Mitchell is still getting buckets though. Cavaliers up 56-52 with 4:03 left in first half.
Jalen Ramsey is throwing footballs. – 11:13 PM
The Clippers bench went on a positive run for once, 7-0, to keep the game from getting away from them. Donovan Mitchell is still getting buckets though. Cavaliers up 56-52 with 4:03 left in first half.
Jalen Ramsey is throwing footballs. – 11:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Love at a distance.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PyyeigPsvd – 11:11 PM
Love at a distance.
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PyyeigPsvd – 11:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Think the broadcast crew made a good point.
LA had very little energy to start the game and the #Cavs came out hot. Clippers started making wide open threes and found an interest in playing defense because of it. – 11:06 PM
Think the broadcast crew made a good point.
LA had very little energy to start the game and the #Cavs came out hot. Clippers started making wide open threes and found an interest in playing defense because of it. – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ugh, I haven’t seen offense like this in a while from the Clippers pic.twitter.com/0A4vIzxhaN – 11:06 PM
Ugh, I haven’t seen offense like this in a while from the Clippers pic.twitter.com/0A4vIzxhaN – 11:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Clippers first lead of the night comes on a 3-point make by Robert Covington. LA has hit 10 shots from deep in the first 16 minutes tonight. – 11:05 PM
Clippers first lead of the night comes on a 3-point make by Robert Covington. LA has hit 10 shots from deep in the first 16 minutes tonight. – 11:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
D3AN WAD3 3⃣
@Dean Wade | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lDAFYpF70O – 11:04 PM
D3AN WAD3 3⃣
@Dean Wade | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lDAFYpF70O – 11:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
1️⃣4️⃣ brings all the ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/pdtTP3rIhj – 11:02 PM
1️⃣4️⃣ brings all the ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/pdtTP3rIhj – 11:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff is quite displeased with his defense early on here. Lot of late closeouts. Bunch of 3s given up. A few dunks mixed in there. Too easy for the Clippers at the moment. – 11:01 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff is quite displeased with his defense early on here. Lot of late closeouts. Bunch of 3s given up. A few dunks mixed in there. Too easy for the Clippers at the moment. – 11:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard comes off bench, already has 2 3s in the bag.
Clippers have made 9/16 3s. JB not pleased.
Cavaliers still lead 44-40. It’s looking like a Mobley Monday (h/t @Kelsey Russo) — already up to 16. His career high (also on a Monday vs LAC) is 30. – 11:00 PM
Luke Kennard comes off bench, already has 2 3s in the bag.
Clippers have made 9/16 3s. JB not pleased.
Cavaliers still lead 44-40. It’s looking like a Mobley Monday (h/t @Kelsey Russo) — already up to 16. His career high (also on a Monday vs LAC) is 30. – 11:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is four points away from his season-high point total (20). We are only at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter 👀 – 10:59 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley is four points away from his season-high point total (20). We are only at the 10:06 mark of the second quarter 👀 – 10:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are doing a great job putting Evan Mobley in position to be successful offensively tonight. Best they’ve done all year of it. – 10:58 PM
#Cavs are doing a great job putting Evan Mobley in position to be successful offensively tonight. Best they’ve done all year of it. – 10:58 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers have made 8 of 15 3s vs. Cavs, rebounding from Sunday’s rough fourth-quarter shooting from the arc. – 10:56 PM
Clippers have made 8 of 15 3s vs. Cavs, rebounding from Sunday’s rough fourth-quarter shooting from the arc. – 10:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is trying to keep up with a red hot Donovan Mitchell after one quarter. Mitchell hit his first four shots and has 14 points, drilling four triples so far. PG has 11 points with three 3’s. Cavs led by as much as 12 in the first. – 10:54 PM
Paul George is trying to keep up with a red hot Donovan Mitchell after one quarter. Mitchell hit his first four shots and has 14 points, drilling four triples so far. PG has 11 points with three 3’s. Cavs led by as much as 12 in the first. – 10:54 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has 14 and Evan Mobley has 12 points as the #Cavs lead the Clippers after the 1st quarter 37-31. Cleveland hasn’t done a great job defending the 3-point arc, LA is 8-of-15 from deep. – 10:54 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 14 and Evan Mobley has 12 points as the #Cavs lead the Clippers after the 1st quarter 37-31. Cleveland hasn’t done a great job defending the 3-point arc, LA is 8-of-15 from deep. – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
NOW the Clippers want to make 3s.
They made only 8/33 Sunday night. They are already 8/15 from 3 through one quarter of play.
Yet the Clippers trail because Donovan Mitchell has 4 3s and a game-high 14 points.
Cavaliers up 37-31. – 10:53 PM
NOW the Clippers want to make 3s.
They made only 8/33 Sunday night. They are already 8/15 from 3 through one quarter of play.
Yet the Clippers trail because Donovan Mitchell has 4 3s and a game-high 14 points.
Cavaliers up 37-31. – 10:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Old-school shootout in LA: 37-31 Cavaliers after first, teams combine to make 13 3-pointers. – 10:53 PM
Old-school shootout in LA: 37-31 Cavaliers after first, teams combine to make 13 3-pointers. – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1: Cavs 37, Clippers 31
Cleveland shooting 66% including 5-9 from 3; Clippers shooting 52%, including 8-15 from three. – 10:53 PM
End of 1: Cavs 37, Clippers 31
Cleveland shooting 66% including 5-9 from 3; Clippers shooting 52%, including 8-15 from three. – 10:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, the NBA’s 12th-leading scorer in first quarters this season, already has 11 points in the first against LA. – 10:51 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, the NBA’s 12th-leading scorer in first quarters this season, already has 11 points in the first against LA. – 10:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Better get an umbrella, it looks like it’s going to rain. ☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/66YUBROrcN – 10:50 PM
Better get an umbrella, it looks like it’s going to rain. ☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/66YUBROrcN – 10:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
big ➡️ big
📺 https://t.co/lfioSM8cqh pic.twitter.com/mHhJLXJeY1 – 10:48 PM
big ➡️ big
📺 https://t.co/lfioSM8cqh pic.twitter.com/mHhJLXJeY1 – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George POW announcement.
Completely locked in pic.twitter.com/5o6f1leqnr – 10:48 PM
Paul George POW announcement.
Completely locked in pic.twitter.com/5o6f1leqnr – 10:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Clippers are in this game because they’re 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. They’ve got just four points in the paint and have only attempted three shots in that area so far. #Cavs have taken 12 shots in the paint already. – 10:47 PM
Clippers are in this game because they’re 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. They’ve got just four points in the paint and have only attempted three shots in that area so far. #Cavs have taken 12 shots in the paint already. – 10:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
This looks a little more like last season’s Clippers offense, good ball movement and 8 3-pointers in a little over 8 minutes. – 10:46 PM
This looks a little more like last season’s Clippers offense, good ball movement and 8 3-pointers in a little over 8 minutes. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers, coming off of last night’s 0-fer fourth quarter from deep, are already 5-8 from three-point range not even nine minutes into this first quarter against Cleveland. – 10:45 PM
The Clippers, coming off of last night’s 0-fer fourth quarter from deep, are already 5-8 from three-point range not even nine minutes into this first quarter against Cleveland. – 10:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thru the first eight-plus minutes of game action here in LA, the points in the paint are:
#Cavs – 18
#Clippers – 4 – 10:44 PM
Thru the first eight-plus minutes of game action here in LA, the points in the paint are:
#Cavs – 18
#Clippers – 4 – 10:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
defense 🤝 offense
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H79fBuGuwj – 10:43 PM
defense 🤝 offense
@Evan Mobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H79fBuGuwj – 10:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Before the game, Clippers coach Ty Lue giggled and shook his head over #Cavs incredible size. He said it’s the first thing that stands out to him. Cleveland has seven made shots. Four are dunks. – 10:41 PM
Before the game, Clippers coach Ty Lue giggled and shook his head over #Cavs incredible size. He said it’s the first thing that stands out to him. Cleveland has seven made shots. Four are dunks. – 10:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Late night. Early dunk.
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rDJZT5q1tI – 10:37 PM
Late night. Early dunk.
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/rDJZT5q1tI – 10:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Cavs fans roaring early here at Crypto after Garland hit Donovan for an alley-oop leading to an early 6-0 Cavs’ lead and a Clippers timeout. – 10:35 PM
Cavs fans roaring early here at Crypto after Garland hit Donovan for an alley-oop leading to an early 6-0 Cavs’ lead and a Clippers timeout. – 10:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
A beautiful lob from Darius Garland to Donovan Mitchell for the dunk. #Cavs with a 6-0 lead just a minute and a half into the first quarter – 10:35 PM
A beautiful lob from Darius Garland to Donovan Mitchell for the dunk. #Cavs with a 6-0 lead just a minute and a half into the first quarter – 10:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cleveland: Fast break dunk, then a fastbreak lob to Mitchell and Ty Lue has called a timeout only 1:27 into this first quarter. Kind of the opposite of how the Clippers wanted to start this game. – 10:34 PM
Cleveland: Fast break dunk, then a fastbreak lob to Mitchell and Ty Lue has called a timeout only 1:27 into this first quarter. Kind of the opposite of how the Clippers wanted to start this game. – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
87 seconds in and we have a Tyronn Lue timeout.
Clippers have now missed 18 straight 3s.
Reggie Jackson put a pass off the backboard, and that set up a Garland to Mitchell alley-oop.
Cavaliers up 6-0. – 10:34 PM
87 seconds in and we have a Tyronn Lue timeout.
Clippers have now missed 18 straight 3s.
Reggie Jackson put a pass off the backboard, and that set up a Garland to Mitchell alley-oop.
Cavaliers up 6-0. – 10:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Less than two minutes in and the Clippers already look like a team that’s on the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:34 PM
Less than two minutes in and the Clippers already look like a team that’s on the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Clippers call timeout less than a minute and a half into the game as #Cavs have started 6-0. – 10:33 PM
Clippers call timeout less than a minute and a half into the game as #Cavs have started 6-0. – 10:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Cavaliers have not swept the Lakers/Clippers road-trip since the 2016-17 season. Looking to do it tonight AND extend the win streak to 9! #LetEmKnow – 10:31 PM
The Cavaliers have not swept the Lakers/Clippers road-trip since the 2016-17 season. Looking to do it tonight AND extend the win streak to 9! #LetEmKnow – 10:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back 10 assist games for Smart after tough showings vs. CLE/CHI. – 10:22 PM
Back to back 10 assist games for Smart after tough showings vs. CLE/CHI. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Cavs starters:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
CLE
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 10:03 PM
Clips-Cavs starters:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
CLE
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.
(You thought Clippers only poached former Raptors huh)
JB Bickerstaff praised Brown for always being willing to work pic.twitter.com/d0v5EwCYpv – 9:55 PM
Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.
(You thought Clippers only poached former Raptors huh)
JB Bickerstaff praised Brown for always being willing to work pic.twitter.com/d0v5EwCYpv – 9:55 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both expected to see action against the Cavs. Kennard had been experiencing unexplained chest discomfort and Jackson banged knees in the Utah game. “I’m good,” he said Monday. – 9:40 PM
Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both expected to see action against the Cavs. Kennard had been experiencing unexplained chest discomfort and Jackson banged knees in the Utah game. “I’m good,” he said Monday. – 9:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs starting with Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Clippers. – 9:40 PM
#Cavs starting with Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Clippers. – 9:40 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunshine on a rainy day.
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/sNHFGpBode – 9:39 PM
Sunshine on a rainy day.
📺 #CavsClippers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/sNHFGpBode – 9:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the 411 for tonight’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:39 PM
Get the 411 for tonight’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:39 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Cavs vs. Clippers • LAST game of all 30 teams in action tonight! ✌️
@CampyRussell and I have extended pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 pm ET on @BallySportsCLE & the Bally Sports App! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CF7ZLkxVyX – 9:19 PM
Cavs vs. Clippers • LAST game of all 30 teams in action tonight! ✌️
@CampyRussell and I have extended pregame coverage beginning at 9:30 pm ET on @BallySportsCLE & the Bally Sports App! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CF7ZLkxVyX – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 100, Magic 88 after 3 (if Okeke follow at the buzzer stands.) Rockets do give up buzzer beaters.
The Rockets had a 20-4 run, the exact surge Clippers had against them. Martin with 17 in 17 mins, making 7 of 9 shots and adding to his blocked shot collection. Green w/ 27. – 9:03 PM
Rockets 100, Magic 88 after 3 (if Okeke follow at the buzzer stands.) Rockets do give up buzzer beaters.
The Rockets had a 20-4 run, the exact surge Clippers had against them. Martin with 17 in 17 mins, making 7 of 9 shots and adding to his blocked shot collection. Green w/ 27. – 9:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff with lots of praise for Paul George pic.twitter.com/tfyn7dI3Sb – 9:03 PM
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff with lots of praise for Paul George pic.twitter.com/tfyn7dI3Sb – 9:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff, speaking pregame, calls Paul George a top-5 two-way player in the league. – 9:02 PM
Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff, speaking pregame, calls Paul George a top-5 two-way player in the league. – 9:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Luke Kennard won’t have any limits on him tonight in his return. – 8:58 PM
Ty Lue says Luke Kennard won’t have any limits on him tonight in his return. – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit is expected to have Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum.
Tyronn Lue mentioned that RoCo is still making his way back after missing a week due to illness/protocols. He and Coffey did not play much yesterday. We’ll see tonight though. – 8:58 PM
Clippers second unit is expected to have Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum.
Tyronn Lue mentioned that RoCo is still making his way back after missing a week due to illness/protocols. He and Coffey did not play much yesterday. We’ll see tonight though. – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Reggie Jackson is starting tonight along with Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Luke Kennard available tonight as well. – 8:52 PM
Reggie Jackson is starting tonight along with Terance Mann, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Luke Kennard available tonight as well. – 8:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson will start tonight. Luke Kennard will play off bench. – 8:52 PM
Reggie Jackson will start tonight. Luke Kennard will play off bench. – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says the same starters as Sunday will play tonight, which means Reggie Jackson will play. – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue says the same starters as Sunday will play tonight, which means Reggie Jackson will play. – 8:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson (questionable) warming up with a wrap on that leg he injured last night. pic.twitter.com/w0NnPyBfQR – 8:41 PM
Reggie Jackson (questionable) warming up with a wrap on that leg he injured last night. pic.twitter.com/w0NnPyBfQR – 8:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48
SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds
Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds
Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM
HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48
SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds
Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds
Mann with 9 points – 8:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Despite #Cavs playing the second game of a back-to-back, I’m told the plan is for everyone to play that you would expect tonight against the Clippers. No plan for any rest/maintenance nights. – 8:27 PM
Despite #Cavs playing the second game of a back-to-back, I’m told the plan is for everyone to play that you would expect tonight against the Clippers. No plan for any rest/maintenance nights. – 8:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with 17 first-half assists, matching their total from Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Ball movement led to all those open 3s. Making them led to the assists. Funny how that works out when moving the ball, even against switches. – 8:27 PM
Rockets with 17 first-half assists, matching their total from Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Ball movement led to all those open 3s. Making them led to the assists. Funny how that works out when moving the ball, even against switches. – 8:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.
The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM
Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.
The OKC sophomores showing out in the 2nd quarter to lead to a double digit Thunder lead. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo out pregame going through his normal shooting routine. Won’t play tonight vs Kings but Warriors sound hopeful he could return Friday against Cavaliers. – 8:08 PM
Donte DiVincenzo out pregame going through his normal shooting routine. Won’t play tonight vs Kings but Warriors sound hopeful he could return Friday against Cavaliers. – 8:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🔥 @Paul George 🔥
📼 Western Conference Player of the Week Mix pic.twitter.com/Qcx3J4qEGM – 8:00 PM
🔥 @Paul George 🔥
📼 Western Conference Player of the Week Mix pic.twitter.com/Qcx3J4qEGM – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM
That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Our night begins here — with a Stay Ready game. Luke Kennard getting some work in with Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown, and LAC coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/rIVgbO1MfX – 7:38 PM
Our night begins here — with a Stay Ready game. Luke Kennard getting some work in with Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown, and LAC coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/rIVgbO1MfX – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. started feeling sick last week. “The night of the game we played (Wednesday against the Clippers,) I had chills. I didn’t know I had the flu. After (the game,) that night, I felt kind of sick. The next morning, I was dead.” – 5:54 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. started feeling sick last week. “The night of the game we played (Wednesday against the Clippers,) I had chills. I didn’t know I had the flu. After (the game,) that night, I felt kind of sick. The next morning, I was dead.” – 5:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Latest on Kawhi Leonard’s progression and Clippers facing Cavs tonight possibly depleted at point guard on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/Y1SJUgN9pt – 5:16 PM
Latest on Kawhi Leonard’s progression and Clippers facing Cavs tonight possibly depleted at point guard on NBA Today pic.twitter.com/Y1SJUgN9pt – 5:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
15 games tonight. Election Day tomorrow.
If you are out-of-market, sign up to watch #CavsClippers for FREE tonight via the @NBA app: https://t.co/lXYXo60mNg pic.twitter.com/TyVuiVI8Fa – 5:00 PM
15 games tonight. Election Day tomorrow.
If you are out-of-market, sign up to watch #CavsClippers for FREE tonight via the @NBA app: https://t.co/lXYXo60mNg pic.twitter.com/TyVuiVI8Fa – 5:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers’ latest injury report for tonight’s game vs the Cavs: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and John Wall (left knee injury management) are out. Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) and Luke Kennard (chest discomfort) are listed as questionable – 4:45 PM
The Clippers’ latest injury report for tonight’s game vs the Cavs: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and John Wall (left knee injury management) are out. Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) and Luke Kennard (chest discomfort) are listed as questionable – 4:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers injury report 11/7 vs CLE
QUESTIONABLE:
Reggie Jackson – Left thigh/patella contusion
Luke Kennard – chest discomfort
OUT:
Moussa Diabate – G League – two-way
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management
John Wall – Left Knee Injury Management – 4:39 PM
Clippers injury report 11/7 vs CLE
QUESTIONABLE:
Reggie Jackson – Left thigh/patella contusion
Luke Kennard – chest discomfort
OUT:
Moussa Diabate – G League – two-way
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management
John Wall – Left Knee Injury Management – 4:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Any way you look at it — the Clippers basically used a playoff rotation last night and it did not work out on the front end of a back-to-back. Only 8 players played more than 7 minutes; one is out tonight (Wall) and the other is hurt (Jackson).
Clippers should use their youth. – 4:39 PM
Any way you look at it — the Clippers basically used a playoff rotation last night and it did not work out on the front end of a back-to-back. Only 8 players played more than 7 minutes; one is out tonight (Wall) and the other is hurt (Jackson).
Clippers should use their youth. – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here’s the injury report for Clippers-Cavaliers tonight. Clips on second night of a back to back with Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard questionable, Wall and Kawhi out. pic.twitter.com/9QARFn4eTQ – 4:35 PM
Here’s the injury report for Clippers-Cavaliers tonight. Clips on second night of a back to back with Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard questionable, Wall and Kawhi out. pic.twitter.com/9QARFn4eTQ – 4:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Neither Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland are on the #Cavs injury report for tonight. They will play against the Clippers.
LA will be without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both listed as questionable. – 4:34 PM
Neither Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland are on the #Cavs injury report for tonight. They will play against the Clippers.
LA will be without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both listed as questionable. – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers have ruled Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) questionable for tonight vs Cavaliers.
Kawhi Leonard (right knee) is out indefinitely. John Wall is out due to second night of a back-to-back. Luke Kennard upgraded to questionable due to chest discomfort. – 4:32 PM
The LA Clippers have ruled Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) questionable for tonight vs Cavaliers.
Kawhi Leonard (right knee) is out indefinitely. John Wall is out due to second night of a back-to-back. Luke Kennard upgraded to questionable due to chest discomfort. – 4:32 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.