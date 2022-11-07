Cavaliers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 7, 2022- by

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $18,813,839 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $38,460,094 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
No time frame for Kawhi Leonard’s return sportando.basketball/en/no-time-fra…3:53 AM
Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Lakers’ Anthony Davis attempts only two shots in second half vs. Cavaliers sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav…3:13 AM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Analysis: Jazz beat Clippers with smart 4th-quarter offense and Lauri Markkanen slowing down Paul George https://t.co/6AxUvYXTTn pic.twitter.com/mJnibRt9Gz2:45 AM

David Locke
@DLocke09
Clippers are last in the NBA in offense but 17th in EFG%. It is hard to do this. Means they don’t offensive rebound , they don’t go the line and they turn it over. – 2:34 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Clippers could be pretty shorthanded against Cavs. Reggie Jackson limped out of the locker room tonight. John Wall will be held out of second game in back-to-back. Luke Kennard (chest) is uncertain. And Kawhi remains out. Paul George expects to play some point tomorrow. – 2:25 AM
David Locke
@DLocke09
POSTCAST – Jazz clutch late and sweep Los Angeles with 110-102 win over the Clippers.
David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAV8hwC
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEnNUQD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZP87x
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E96a4d pic.twitter.com/9j43VhlBCd2:05 AM

