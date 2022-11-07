Cavaliers vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $18,813,839 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $38,460,094 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
