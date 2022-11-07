Celtics granted $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception for loss of Danilo Gallinari

Shams Charania: Sources: The Boston Celtics have been granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception by the NBA for the loss of Danilo Gallinari. March 10 deadline for the Celtics to use the DPE.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New :The #Celtics have been awarded a DPE for Danilo Gallinari. What does that realistically mean for their trade and free agent buyout options this season? masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 10:31 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics to receive disabled player exception for Danilo Gallinari.
How does the DPE work and more, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/bos… – 10:25 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ll have a piece up soon on @celticsblog explaining what Boston can and, just as importantly, can’t do with their new Disabled Player Exception for Danilo Gallinari.
And what it means and doesn’t mean for Gallo too. – 10:14 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Boston Celtics have been granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception by the NBA for the loss of Danilo Gallinari. March 10 deadline for the Celtics to use the DPE. – 10:13 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Boston Celtics have been granted a $3.29 million Disabled Player Exception by the NBA for the loss of Danilo Gallinari. March 10 deadline for the Celtics to use the DPE. – 10:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Knicks – Madison Square Garden – November 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Griffin
New York – Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
OUT: Boston: Horford, R. Williams, Gallinari New York: Grimes, Robinson pic.twitter.com/OKmHsPdSzX – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Al Horford is out tonight for Boston in New York, in addition to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari.
With the Celtics all but certain to spend long chunks of this game playing small, could be another opportunity for the Knicks to try Obi Toppin and Julius Randle together. – 12:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Chicago: Drummond, White, Ball pic.twitter.com/CIalzZXsCf – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
In past years, Boston has sometimes kept one spot open for added flexibility. But according to a league source, the team is planning to enter the year at the maximum allotment of 15 players, in large part because of the season-ending ACL tear forward Danilo Gallinari suffered last month. -via Boston Globe / October 13, 2022
Boston Celtics: #NEBHInjuryReport update: Danilo Gallinari (ACL surgery) says he started walking without support a few days ago and “my focus every day” is rehabbing and getting stronger. -via Twitter @celtics / October 11, 2022
Bobby Manning: Danilo Gallinari isn’t sure if he’ll play this season. Asked about some of the early positive steps less than one month since surgery “I started walking two days ago, three days ago. That’s a huge step.” Says he’ll be able to shoot free throws soon. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/p0t4ugSaYz -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 11, 2022
