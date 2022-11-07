Celtics 86, Grizzlies 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (6-3) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) at FedExForum
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Boston Celtics 86, Memphis Grizzlies 85 (Q4 10:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dillon Brooks, who’s bailed out the #Celtics often tonight, back on the floor with an offensive foul. – 10:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Brooks taking some wild shots (breaking news, I know). Dicey going without Morant or Bane to start fourth. – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a mess of a night for Jaylen Brown. That offensive foul could have been reviewed too. – 10:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics go scoreless in the last 3:52. It was 80-58, 17-4 close to the quarter for Memphis – 10:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Weird season for Jaylen Brown so far. Scoring and not doing much else. Wrote about dribbling into tough spots after the Chicago game. Weird since he played so well in the preseason focusing on finishing. – 10:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
15-2 run to end the quarter. 4th quarter. lets get it. pic.twitter.com/PAjcMiKO3v – 10:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grizz went on 17-6 run to close third quarter with Tatum on the bench. – 10:33 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’ve got ourselves a game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Jaylen Brown + reserves lineups have never worked well. For whatever reason, Brown just can’t carry those groups.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown is having a really rough night — 6-for-17, 1-for-6 from 3, five TOs, -10 for the game, the only starter in negatives. – 10:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics lose the 3PT shot in the 3rd and can’t find anywhere else to go. #Grizzlies up 1 after trailing by 11 at the half. pic.twitter.com/yEISQbAvuA – 10:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 2 points in final 5:01, trail #Grizzles 85-84. Tatum 28, Horford 14, Brown 14, Smart 12; Morant 27, Bane 14, Clarke 10.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grizzlies just outscored the Celtics 31-19 in the third quarter – 10:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
toss it up to OG 🔨
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Massive quarter from Ja Morant as Grizzlies come back and take the lead. He’s at 28 minutes. Will presumably rest to start fourth. For how long? – 10:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This place is LIT. The Grizzlies just got a 3-pointer from John Konchar to give them their first lead since early in the second quarter. Buckle up for the fourth.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is just willing the Grizzlies back in this. A herculean effort and Memphis somehow leads this.
MVP type stuff.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Celtics/Grizzlies check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8gBtFU2WFG pic.twitter.com/0A6tuDoY8w – 10:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All caught up! Here’re my thoughts so far:
-Ja is ridiculous. So fun!
-Smart is playing an unreal game. Just controlling everything.
-Grizzlies don’t have anyone who can guard Tatum. he has to have a big close coming.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t think I’ve ever watched a Ja Morant game where I didn’t gasp at scenario where he seemed at risk for a serious injury after jumping – 10:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies deserve a ton of credit for battling this one out.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla sees the tide turning and calls a smart timeout up 6 after a Ja 3pt miss. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 10:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
bink bink spinskiiiiii
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three straight double-figure scoring games from Horford, looking as fluid and impactful as he has all season tonight. Contesting and finishing a bunch of looks around the rim. He only scored 10 PTS once in his first 5 appearances this year. – 10:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart assist-to-turnover ratio is 20:1 in his last two games. – 10:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart waits for a trailing Horford and finds him for 3. He has 9 assists and the #Celtics are back up 10 after a #grizzlies run to within 5. – 10:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
coming through 💪🏾
Boston Celtics @celtics
JB WITH AUTHORITY
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Celtics/Grizzlies live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/1FaqxAmM5C pic.twitter.com/h6mj4D6EcF – 10:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In Ja Morant’s last game against Boston, he attempted 12 3-pointers and mentioned how the defense was guarding him as a reason why. Eight of his 14 shots today have been 3-point attempts. He’s made four. – 10:14 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
James Capers just T’d up Santi Aldama away from the play, not sure why – 10:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Now Santi Aldama gets a technical foul. Not sure what he said.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is seeing everything on the floor. I don’t know how he recognized Jaylen was going to cut there – 10:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s been so much funny stuff happening during this game man. A fan just screamed, “NOO!” like he was fighting for his life as Brandon Clarke attempted that last 3-pointer. – 10:10 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
That’s the final. Memphis 76, Vandy 67. Impressive start for the Tigers. (And Vandy pressing at the end got them to 65 points, which won the fans a free sandwich from — Central BBQ). – 10:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
FINAL: Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Absolutely jinxed here as Memphis-Vandy goes OVER 139.5 in disgusting fashion. Played 1H under too but this absolutely sucked. No stops at all. pic.twitter.com/BPzJddsqMn – 10:07 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
After Tatum got T’d up complaining about the lack of foul calls, he got to the free throw line 6 times in the second quarter – 10:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Celtics/Grizzlies with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8gBtFU2WFG pic.twitter.com/YbnDPswfmL – 10:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Short-handed Grizz down by 11 at the half.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shot 59 percent from field, 46 percent from 3 and hold Grizz to 25 percent shooting in second quarter. – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Grizzlies 65-54 at half. Tatum 25 (19 in 2Q), Brown 10, Smart 10; Brogdon 8; Morant 13, Aldama 8, Clarke 6, Bane 6. – 9:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Boston 65 Memphis 54
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
high percentage. yeah yeah @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/jVogccN24j – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tatum has gotten a ton of whistles and the Grizzlies get more frustrated with each one. – 9:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford has to finish that beautiful Smart feed. Brown falls asleep after a bailout miss by Clarke. Morant provides a pair of free throws and grizzlies are alive. – 9:50 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks misses a layup and makes up for it with the hustle play of the season for the Grizz. – 9:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Was that the most Dillon Brooks moment of all time? What a sequence. – 9:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is an extremely difficult ask of Memphis playing without a true big. Rebounding and interior defense look rooooough. – 9:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a bounce pass like the one Smart just gave Tatum… he just bounced it straight down as Tatum cut. That was a wild one – 9:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies have no presence on the defensive glass or defending the rim. Tillman is just giving nothing right now. – 9:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Incredible post bounce passes over the last stretch by Brogdon and Smart, who’s up to 17 assists over the last two games. – 9:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Celtics/Grizzlies! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1FaqxAmM5C pic.twitter.com/2U9BAIFtb5 – 9:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics look like they have played 10 years together with this passing. – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is telling James Capers to call it both ways after a touch foul on Morant. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 9:42 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Grizz really missing Adams on the inside tonight, particularly giving up second-chance points to Boston – 9:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant stops the 20-0 Celtics run with a 3.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics average 31.2 ppg in 2nd quarters. They currently have 23 in this one with more than half the quarter yet to play – 9:41 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Tatum ran to the locker room during that timeout, and ran back to the court just as the timeout ended – 9:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Celtics have an explosive offense. Grizzlies have given up an 18-0 and gone from being up by 9 to trailing by 9. – 9:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
18-0 run. #Grizzlies second unit has no answer for #Celtics starters staggered with Grant/Brogdon. So much offensive activity. – 9:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies now down seven after leading by nine. Celtics on a 12-0 run playing their stars while the Grizzlies rest Brooks and Morant. – 9:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics take 3 triples on 2 extra chances and finally get one to go. – 9:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies give up two offensive rebounds and Tatum makes them pay for it.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Celtics/Grizzlies with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8gBtFU2WFG pic.twitter.com/1XjgbmKcd9 – 9:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brogdon sparks a 8-0 run and the #Celtics are within 40-39. Tatum gets his first three in five tries. – 9:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THATS HOW YOU CLOSE A QUARTER.
+6 after one .
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kendric Davis-DeAndre Williams pick-and-pop, pick-and-roll two-man game. Rinse. Repeat. Memphis basketball hasn’t had a go-to combination like this since … ??? – 9:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant and Tatum trading techs. Sam Hauser and Jake LaRavia performing the Spider-Man meme. 34-28 Grizz through one, and a big-game buzz on a Monday night. – 9:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
When you come back from commercial, you’ll find Tatum picked up a tech between quarters. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 9:26 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Tatum just got T’d up complaining about Dillon’s defense. The villain strikes again. pic.twitter.com/zDOvmw7vlk – 9:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Grizzlies 34-28 after 1Q and Morant only had 4 points. Smart 10, Tatum 6, Brown 5; NIne #Grizzlies scored in 1Q. – 9:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies lead 34-28 after one quarter. That was intense.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
You guys aren’t going to believe this but Marcus Smart just exaggerated the contact on a play. – 9:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum was having none of the Ja Morant show pic.twitter.com/XBthZ2XYea – 9:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Celtics trying out their Bench Death Lineup but with Derrick White instead of Grant Williams. – 9:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has missed his first four 3- pointers, all clean looks. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 9:23 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Celtics/Grizzlies with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1FaqxAEmXa pic.twitter.com/JdYWtDzqVr – 9:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Morant was the one who got the tech, not Jenkins. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 9:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Much tighter whistle after halftime. Vandy will be in bonus on next Memphis foul. Something to monitor. Tigers still in control, up 44-29, 4 mins into 2nd half. – 9:19 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
There is a lot of lobbying by both coaches and players for calls in this Boston-Memphis game. In a shocking development, no one seems happy with the officiating. – 9:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is mad. And that might be a good thing for the Grizzlies. – 9:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Celtics/Grizzlies live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/8gBtFUkxxe pic.twitter.com/Uc8ZgBtNL5 – 9:15 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Both the Celtics and Grizzlies have been great half-court offenses, and both have been mediocre defenses this season, which is to say this game makes a lot of sense so far. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tech on Jenkins arguing that blocked shot call on Derrick White. Jaylen sinks the tech. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Five straight scores for the Celtics. They are swarming Morant on defense.
Boston Celtics @celtics
more of this please 👀
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Wow Marcus Smart has it all going. he’s scored or assisted on every Celtics basket – 9:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies went to LaRavia, who is now on Williams. But the Grizzlies can’t get a stop. – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Santi Aldama guarding Marcus Smart is interesting. Ja Morant is guarding Grant Williams. – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Really interesting that the Grizzlies are choosing to put Santi Aldama on Marcus Smart to begin this game. – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
y’all know what time it is.
hit that RT button. let’s ride.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Grizzlies time. Memphis’ offense could really challenge Boston’s ability to funnel opponents into the mid-range. Guards have hurt them and Ja Morant is the best they’ve seen yet. Excited for this one. – 9:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Celtics/Grizzlies! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8gBtFUkxxe pic.twitter.com/3zl6clcgKI – 9:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Celtics/Grizzlies with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/1FaqxAmM5C pic.twitter.com/zv1Y4HAT2T – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new five tonight vs. @Boston Celtics
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🛫 @Brandon Clarke
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/377GbTQvDX – 8:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all the steppas to the front.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Make sure you get out and vote tomorrow 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/bV8Ye0bTF6 – 8:54 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Strong first half by Memphis. Up 34-22 at Vandy.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown expects #NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s #Nets ban. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/07/nbp… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies — James Capers, Eric Dalen and Moussa Dagher. How about that trio @badunclep ??? – 8:37 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
This isn’t the prettiest brand of basketball, but I think it’s going to be an effective brand of basketball for this Memphis team.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
No Steven Adams tonight for the #Grizzlies (right ankle soreness). #Celtics – 8:14 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Intriguing lineup alert in the opening 5 mins of Memphis-Vandy: Kendric Davis, Alex Lomax, Elijah McCadden, Keonte Kennedy, DeAndre Williams.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Steven Adams tonight. Celtics haven’t been a great rebounding team, so that was one of the things where I thought the Grizzlies had a clear advantage. X and BC time. – 8:10 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Some folk’s went to Penny’s new bar/restaurant to watch Memphis-Vandy. It does not have ESPN-plus. – 8:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Celtics/Grizzlies live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/8gBtFU2WFG pic.twitter.com/prnWuFlZzv – 8:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis basketball wearing what (I think) is a new uniform combo to open season at Vanderbilt. Blue jerseys with black numbers/letters – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
keep it cozy.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
A little more than an hour til tip of Grizz-Celtics. Last call for latest weekly column, on the broad look through 10 games, the shot the Grizzlies want Dillon Brooks to get, four things I liked last week and more.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Our night begins here — with a Stay Ready game. Luke Kennard getting some work in with Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown, and LAC coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/rIVgbO1MfX – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
PSA: I’ll be starting Celtics-Grizzlies late. Hoping to be caught up halftime. No need to thank me for your uncluttered timelines! – 7:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm Brogdon says attention to detail will be key for our defense tonight against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/KAvhGYVh8S – 7:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
All 30 NBA teams are playing tonight ahead of Election Day tomorrow!
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams and Jake LaRavia are both game-time decisions, Taylor Jenkins said. – 7:23 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at Grizzlies
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: Kyrie Irving ‘made a mistake,’ NBPA has issues with stipulations from #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
This is a cool freaking gym. Glad to check it off the list. But no A/C in this old barn. It’s going to be hot tonight for Memphis at Vandy season opener. pic.twitter.com/I055MnqSvO – 6:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Are the Celtics Looking Like a Real Contender? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Gill will not start tonight for the Wizards in Charlotte. He played yesterday in Memphis while on the tail end of a stomach bug and though he’s feeling better today, Wes Unseld Jr. will bring him off the bench. – 5:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser has earned more minutes with each passing week, and while he and the #Celtics acknowledge the defense needs work, he has the best bet rating on the team.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum this season:
30.3 PPG
8.0 RPG
50/38/90%
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
game day poster.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Your vote in local and state elections is vital to making a difference in your community 🗳 pic.twitter.com/4Mtzjq9LYg – 4:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Your Vote Matters.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics are outscoring opponents by – I am not making this up – 31.9 points per 100 possessions with Sam Hauser on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. – 3:01 PM
