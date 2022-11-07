Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Boston Celtics are spending $29,773,222 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $17,484,448 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Santi Aldama giving out early Christmas presents for his teammates 🎁
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LM6obma3jd – 3:05 AM