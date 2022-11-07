Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Boston Celtics are spending $29,773,222 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $17,484,448 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?