Celtics vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Boston Celtics are spending $29,773,222 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $17,484,448 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Santi Aldama giving out early Christmas presents for his teammates 🎁
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/LM6obma3jd3:05 AM

