Clippers will rest John Wall against Cleveland

LA Clippers: John Wall (left knee injury management) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Cleveland. Luke Kennard (chest discomfort) and Reggie Jackson (left thigh patella contusion) are questionable and Jason Preston (G League – On Assignment is available).
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers’ latest injury report for tonight’s game vs the Cavs: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and John Wall (left knee injury management) are out. Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) and Luke Kennard (chest discomfort) are listed as questionable – 4:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers injury report 11/7 vs CLE
QUESTIONABLE:
Reggie Jackson – Left thigh/patella contusion
Luke Kennard – chest discomfort
OUT:
Moussa Diabate – G League – two-way
Kawhi Leonard – Right Knee Injury Management
John Wall – Left Knee Injury Management – 4:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Neither Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland are on the #Cavs injury report for tonight. They will play against the Clippers.
LA will be without Kawhi Leonard and John Wall. Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both listed as questionable. – 4:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers have ruled Reggie Jackson (left thigh/patella contusion) questionable for tonight vs Cavaliers.
Kawhi Leonard (right knee) is out indefinitely. John Wall is out due to second night of a back-to-back. Luke Kennard upgraded to questionable due to chest discomfort. – 4:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers could be pretty shorthanded against Cavs. Reggie Jackson limped out of the locker room tonight. John Wall will be held out of second game in back-to-back. Luke Kennard (chest) is uncertain. And Kawhi remains out. Paul George expects to play some point tomorrow. – 2:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said John Wall will sit tomorrow night in second of back-to-back as has been the plan with Wall this season. If Reggie Jackson can’t go or is limited, Lue may have to use Paul George, Norm Powell and maybe some Terance Mann at point perhaps. – 12:54 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Wall has just been tremendous in the second half. Just game-changing on both ends – 11:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall has changed this game for the Clippers with his relentless attacking. Even when there are multiple Jazz players back in transition, Wall has attacked them to the rim by himself with his teammates behind. Clips are on a 16-6 run with Wall on the attack – 11:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have an 85-84 lead at the end of 3. John Wall turned up. Reggie Jackson icing his left knee, so we’ll see how things go down stretch.
It’s the Jazz with the turnover issue tonight. Clippers have scored 25 points off of 17 Jazz mistakes. Wall has 6 assists, 2 steals. – 11:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Can’t imagine Will Hardy is thrilled that John Wall just ran right past both JC and THT for that layup. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Olynyk’s foul trouble allows Kessler to get in the game, which allows Zubac to stay in the game.
But Kessler gets a putback that leads to a Clippers timeout.
John Wall is at the scorer’s table, and I think we’ll get Jackson/Wall minutes. We did not see that in 1st half. – 11:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac out early for Batum. Might work out for Clippers second unit, because they need a roller. And there’s no rim to protect right now if Jazz have 5 shooters out there.
Jazz lead 21-19 with 4:01 left in first quarter. John Wall set to check in. – 10:25 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Keep an eye on this tonight for @Utah Jazz v. Clippers
Paul George off the bounce three point shooting 14 of 34 is great but…..
Reggie Jackson 1 for 13 this season
John Wall 0 for 9
Norman Powelll 0 for 6 – 9:49 PM
At one point, Mike Conley thought he would be on the move to the LA Clippers. He received a message from a person he trusted that a move to the Clippers, a team that coveted Conley for multiple seasons, could be real. But the Clippers went with John Wall. -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
“John has impacted me tremendously,” Porter told The Athletic. ” Just him being a big brother and a vet when he was here when I was first switching my position. I had a great vet to lean on and that was John Wall. Everyone knows what he was able to do in his early and late years in the league. Injuries haven’t favored him but as far as the player, he knows how to run a team. -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022
“We got to find a way to have fun, have some joy,” said John Wall, who spent all of last season on the Houston Rockets’ inactive list. “Like I told the guys in the locker room, I said, ‘Enjoy it. I had the game taken away from me for two years.’ We just don’t be having no joy, not having no fun. I think we all feel like it’s a lot of pressure on us. It’s still early.” -via The Athletic / November 4, 2022
