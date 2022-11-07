Damian Lillard back against Miami

Chris Haynes: After missing the last four games with a calf strain, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will make his return tonight against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat bench working through early season kinks: ‘Just adjusting to new roles, new situations’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, it looks like the Blazers will get Damian Lillard back tonight vs. Heat at FTX Arena (8:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) – 4:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now @Chris Haynes is reporting that Damian Lillard will be back for Blazers vs. Heat tonight, after missing four games after being injured Oct. 26 vs. Heat. So that questionable seemingly has turned to probable or better. – 3:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
After missing the last four games with a calf stain, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will make his return tonight against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Blazers: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Heat.
Damian Lillard is also questionable. – 2:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers announce: Anfernee Simons (L Foot Inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful for tonight’s game @ MIA. So Blazers could have Simons and Lillard tonight at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena (note the late starting time, but maybe, um, don’t be late?) – 2:51 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I can’t think of a more out-of-the-blue coaching hire than the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday among Indiana’s pro or major college teams. @Indiana Pacers, Purdue, IU, Notre Dame…does anything come close to this? Maybe when Gerry Faust was hired at Notre Dame, but at least he had been a HC – 1:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
top pull-up efg% so far (min 25 fgas):
1. kevin huerter (70.7)
2. desmond bane (70.2)
3. collin sexton (69.2)
4. bojan bogdanovic (65.6)
5. dame lillard (61.1)
6. malcolm brogdon (60.3)
7. steph curry (60.2)
8. kelly oubre (59.1)
9. donovan mitchell (59.0)
10. buddy hield (58.9) pic.twitter.com/9ktLIrVpkm – 11:29 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Blazers injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat:
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (R Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (L Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (R Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard now questionble for Monday at Heat.
Blazers injury report:
Payton II (Reconditioning) – Out
Sarr (Wrist Sprain) – Out
Simons (Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful
Lillard (Calf Strain) – Questionable
Hart (Ankle Sprain) – Probable
Winslow (Ankle Sprain) – Probable – 5:27 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
If Crosby, Tae, and Waller get tf out of Vegas I wouldn’t be mad at em.. this bad – 4:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress: Some promising news regarding Damian Lillard’s status for Monday at Miami has emerged. Not so much for Simons. Lillard (calf) – Questionable. Hart (Ankle) and Winslow (Ankle) are Probable. Simons (Foot Inflammation) – Doubtful Payton II and Sarr (Wrist Sprain) are Out. -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / November 6, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Miami. Anfernee Simons is doubtful. -via Twitter @highkin / November 6, 2022
The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Lillard remains out with a right calf strain. Simons is out with foot inflammation. -via Oregonian / November 5, 2022
