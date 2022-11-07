Dwight Howard signs deal to play in Taiwan

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards. pic.twitter.com/DpikvhnXYm9:20 PM

@DwightHoward on Lakers fans and Russell Westbrook: “They threw basketballs and jerseys at me.” “If you allow the negative mindset to take over, you won’t have a good season. You’re worried about what everyone else is thinking…I’ve been thru the ringer with LA fans.” -via Twitter / November 2, 2022
. @DwightHoward on not being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team: “I was very upset, I questioned if I even wanted to play basketball again. Like what am I doing this for? It was total disrespect.” -via Twitter / November 1, 2022

