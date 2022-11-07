Dwight Howard signs deal to play in Taiwan

Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards. pic.twitter.com/DpikvhnXYm – 9:20 PM
