Jimmer Fredette, Team USA win FIBA's 3x3 AmeriCup gold medal

Jimmer Fredette now knows what it’s like to win a 3×3 gold medal with USA Basketball. He’s hoping it’s the first of many. Fredette’s 2-pointer — that’s what beyond-the-arc shots are worth in the 3-on-3 game — with 1:07 remaining was the clinching basket in a 21-18 win over Puerto Rico in the title game of the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup on Sunday night. “It’s amazing,” Fredette said. “How fun is that, to be able to win gold and bring it home for the U.S. against some really good competition, some really stout teams. These guys are good. They play well. They play hard. We had to play against some really good basketball teams. It was great to be able to come away with a victory.”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmer Fredette bringing GOLD to the USA in the FIBA #3x3AMERICUP tournament 🤩🥇
🎥 @FIBA3x3 pic.twitter.com/J54IdWglgu – 4:53 AM
Jimmer Fredette bringing GOLD to the USA in the FIBA #3x3AMERICUP tournament 🤩🥇
🎥 @FIBA3x3 pic.twitter.com/J54IdWglgu – 4:53 AM
More on this storyline
“We found a way to win,” Fredette said. “That’s what good teams do.” Fredette has played for five NBA teams, was The Associated Press college player of the year in 2011 as a senior at BYU and played internationally in Greece and China. He’s giving 3×3 a shot with the 2024 Paris Olympics in mind, and got quite the education on Sunday about how different the outdoor game is. -via ESPN / November 7, 2022
Then he dropped a bombshell and talked about the potential of the 2024 Olympics — not as part of the latest U.S. Dream Team — but as a member of the 3-on-3 team, a new Olympic sport that began in 2020. “I am doing some 3-on-3 basketball. Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said. “It’s been fun.” -via Glens Falls Post Star / October 28, 2022
Jimmer Fredette said he has had numerous offers to play “all over thew world,” but he plans to be home through the holidays and then he’ll decide if there is an option somewhere that makes sense — one that doesn’t keep him away from home for too long. “It’s more about lifestyle now than about the money,” he said. Then he dropped a bombshell and talked about the potential of the 2024 Olympics — not as part of the latest U.S. Dream Team — but as a member of the 3-on-3 team, a new Olympic sport that began in 2020. -via Glens Falls Post Star / October 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.