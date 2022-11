Joel Embiid back in lineup against Suns

Joel Embiid spent an extra 25 minutes following Sunday’s practice working on his cardio. The 76ers center, sidelined the past three games with the flu, participated in a 3-for-3, full-court scrimmage with members of the player development staff. It was part of his conditioning program . This came after Embiid participated in live scrimmaging at practice. “He looked good,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I mean listen, he had the flu and it’s hard. Your lungs are burning and he [still] looked pretty good.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 7, 2022