Joel Embiid back in lineup against Suns

Joel Embiid back in lineup against Suns

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.
PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.
PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.
FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.
Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.
Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47
Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Former Sixer Dario Saric is getting set to check in for the Suns. Philly leads it 27-13 early with Joel Embiid having an impact with 6 and 4 rebounds. Tobias Harris has 11 points. #Sixers8:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
BBall Paul is the first sub tonight, replacing Embiid. – 8:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid coming out. Paul Reed coming in. – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
#76ers up 6-5 – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
#Suns #76ers7:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is back and starting. Danuel House Jr. is out. #Sixers7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid will play against the Suns – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is available tonight. – 7:29 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is available tonight #Sixers7:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid will play tonight – 7:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid WILL play tonight. – 7:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK7:16 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq96:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra6:20 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is still questionable. Danuel House is out. – 6:17 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danuel House Jr. is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness while Joel Embiid remains questionable with the same #Sixers6:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers6:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
House is out tonight. Embiid still questionable – 6:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid was a full participant in today’s shootaround but remains questionable to play tonight vs. the Suns. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he’s optimistic Embiid will play tonight. – 11:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was a full participant at shootaround. He’s still listed as questionable tonight vs. the #Suns. – 11:26 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid fully participated in shootaround, is still questionable, per team official. – 11:25 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Embiid was a full participant at Shootaround this morning. Remains questionable for tonight #Sixers11:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Joel Embiid play? 3 questions entering #Suns#76ers matchup to start four-game road trip (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his team’s 4-6 start: “I think we could be two wins better, maybe. But I know we are going to be [better]….”
Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:59 AM

More on this storyline

Joel Embiid spent an extra 25 minutes following Sunday’s practice working on his cardio. The 76ers center, sidelined the past three games with the flu, participated in a 3-for-3, full-court scrimmage with members of the player development staff. It was part of his conditioning program. This came after Embiid participated in live scrimmaging at practice. “He looked good,” coach Doc Rivers said. “I mean listen, he had the flu and it’s hard. Your lungs are burning and he [still] looked pretty good.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 7, 2022

