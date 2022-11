Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: 'I don't think I see that spark in him'

The Lakers have a roster with three future Hall of Famers, yet all three are either aging or passive or just plain detached. LeBron James has been fighting illness, but it still looks like he’s lost a half-step, he’s not getting to the foul line, his shot is not falling, he’s not always finishing, and he’s not very happy. “Our record is our record,” he said glumly . Anthony Davis has been playing through a sore back, but he hasn’t always been playing with enough aggression, not always demanding the ball, and he disappeared completely in the fourth quarter Sunday, didn’t even attempt a shot. The usually gregarious big man wasn’t available for postgame comment, which spoke volumes. -via Los Angeles Times / November 7, 2022