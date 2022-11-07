Kings 38, Warriors 33: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (3-5) play against the Golden State Warriors (7-7) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Sacramento Kings 38, Golden State Warriors 33 (Q2 09:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk & Kevin Huerter have only played 31 minutes together this season. Would like to see them together more.
Although their offensive (111.8) and defensive (114.5) ratings are worse together than the overall team average. – 10:34 PM
De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk & Kevin Huerter have only played 31 minutes together this season. Would like to see them together more.
Although their offensive (111.8) and defensive (114.5) ratings are worse together than the overall team average. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No James Wiseman, JaMychal Green or Moses Moody in the Warriors’ first half rotation so far. Moody riding the stationary bike in the tunnel. – 10:34 PM
No James Wiseman, JaMychal Green or Moses Moody in the Warriors’ first half rotation so far. Moody riding the stationary bike in the tunnel. – 10:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Lamb picks up his third foul. In 7 minutes.
Warriors trail Kings 37-33, 9:06 left in the half – 10:34 PM
Anthony Lamb picks up his third foul. In 7 minutes.
Warriors trail Kings 37-33, 9:06 left in the half – 10:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sheesh. Johnathan Kuminga slid right past Keegan Murray for a beautiful two-handed finish. – 10:34 PM
Sheesh. Johnathan Kuminga slid right past Keegan Murray for a beautiful two-handed finish. – 10:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
4️⃣ straight 3s from the Kentucky Connection 💪
@Malik Monk 🤝 @De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Hr0Xb9Y07c – 10:32 PM
4️⃣ straight 3s from the Kentucky Connection 💪
@Malik Monk 🤝 @De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/Hr0Xb9Y07c – 10:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Despite the new rotation the Warriors bench still struggled to close out the first quarter, getting outscored 19-7 over the last five minutes. – 10:32 PM
Despite the new rotation the Warriors bench still struggled to close out the first quarter, getting outscored 19-7 over the last five minutes. – 10:32 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Looney picks up third foul (9 minutes)l replaced by Kuminga early Q2 – 10:30 PM
Looney picks up third foul (9 minutes)l replaced by Kuminga early Q2 – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Looney gets two fouls, Kuminga comes in to play the small-ball 5 – 10:30 PM
Looney gets two fouls, Kuminga comes in to play the small-ball 5 – 10:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets could really benefit from Seth Curry and Joe Harris’ normal secondary shot creation.
Harris was actually one of the league’s better finishers in recent years. Curry a high-level midrange threat.
They need both to get their legs back. – 10:30 PM
The Nets could really benefit from Seth Curry and Joe Harris’ normal secondary shot creation.
Harris was actually one of the league’s better finishers in recent years. Curry a high-level midrange threat.
They need both to get their legs back. – 10:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kings close first quarter on 16-2 run, ravaging Warriors’ reconfigured second unit and wiping out 12pt deficit.
Warriors trail 31-29 entering Q2. – 10:29 PM
Kings close first quarter on 16-2 run, ravaging Warriors’ reconfigured second unit and wiping out 12pt deficit.
Warriors trail 31-29 entering Q2. – 10:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry was 5-of-5 from the field with 12 points to lead all scorers after the first period. – 10:29 PM
Stephen Curry was 5-of-5 from the field with 12 points to lead all scorers after the first period. – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors were up 22-15 when Steve Kerr made his first subs
They were outscored 16-7 after that – 10:29 PM
Warriors were up 22-15 when Steve Kerr made his first subs
They were outscored 16-7 after that – 10:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Looks like Billups is closing this game with the same lineup he closed the Sacramento game with. This isn’t Nurkic’s matchup. – 10:28 PM
Looks like Billups is closing this game with the same lineup he closed the Sacramento game with. This isn’t Nurkic’s matchup. – 10:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings trailed 27-17 when Steph Curry went to the bench with 2:14 to play in the first quarter. They now lead 31-29 going into the second. – 10:28 PM
The Kings trailed 27-17 when Steph Curry went to the bench with 2:14 to play in the first quarter. They now lead 31-29 going into the second. – 10:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trailed by 12 in the opening quarter but finish strong to lead 31-29 after 1. Malik Monk with 3 triples off the Sacramento bench, has 9 points. De’Aaron Fox leads with 10. – 10:28 PM
Kings trailed by 12 in the opening quarter but finish strong to lead 31-29 after 1. Malik Monk with 3 triples off the Sacramento bench, has 9 points. De’Aaron Fox leads with 10. – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk (and kinda Trey Lyles) are the Kings bench at this point. – 10:28 PM
Malik Monk (and kinda Trey Lyles) are the Kings bench at this point. – 10:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
12 PTS
3 REB
3 AST
5-5 FG
2-2 3FG
Steph did it all in the first frame 💪 pic.twitter.com/KJoIl1T3qU – 10:28 PM
12 PTS
3 REB
3 AST
5-5 FG
2-2 3FG
Steph did it all in the first frame 💪 pic.twitter.com/KJoIl1T3qU – 10:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Malik Monk finished the first quarter with 9 points off the bench and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Kings a 31-29 lead over the Warriors. – 10:28 PM
Malik Monk finished the first quarter with 9 points off the bench and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Kings a 31-29 lead over the Warriors. – 10:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Altered rotation, similar first quarter story for the Warriors. Starters build up a 22-15 lead in 7.5 minutes, subs enter and Warriors lose the final 4.5 minutes of the quarter 16-7. Down two to the Kings. – 10:27 PM
Altered rotation, similar first quarter story for the Warriors. Starters build up a 22-15 lead in 7.5 minutes, subs enter and Warriors lose the final 4.5 minutes of the quarter 16-7. Down two to the Kings. – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 31-29 after the first quarter
The starters were great. The bench? Well … – 10:27 PM
Warriors down 31-29 after the first quarter
The starters were great. The bench? Well … – 10:27 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
UCLA freshman Adem Bona is being withheld from tonight’s game against Sacramento State, in accordance with the NCAA. He will return to the court when UCLA hosts Long Beach State on Friday. – 10:27 PM
UCLA freshman Adem Bona is being withheld from tonight’s game against Sacramento State, in accordance with the NCAA. He will return to the court when UCLA hosts Long Beach State on Friday. – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead the Warriors 31-29 after 1Q. Wild recovery from Kings. Fox leads with 10. Monk has 9 points off the bench. – 10:26 PM
Kings lead the Warriors 31-29 after 1Q. Wild recovery from Kings. Fox leads with 10. Monk has 9 points off the bench. – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
16-2 run to end the first quarter for the Kings, who lead 31-29. – 10:26 PM
16-2 run to end the first quarter for the Kings, who lead 31-29. – 10:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk comes on to hit three 3-pointers in five minutes, helping the Kings take a 31-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. – 10:26 PM
Malik Monk comes on to hit three 3-pointers in five minutes, helping the Kings take a 31-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. – 10:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
VOTE.
#DubNation, Election Day is TOMORROW. Text ‘Warriors’ to 26797 to make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot. pic.twitter.com/BQ6jF4oEXo – 10:26 PM
VOTE.
#DubNation, Election Day is TOMORROW. Text ‘Warriors’ to 26797 to make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot. pic.twitter.com/BQ6jF4oEXo – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk with back-to-back triples. Then finds Fox for a 3-ball. Solid impact early Kings down 29-26 with Fox heading to the line for a pair. – 10:24 PM
Malik Monk with back-to-back triples. Then finds Fox for a 3-ball. Solid impact early Kings down 29-26 with Fox heading to the line for a pair. – 10:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lots of chatter about Chimezie Metu coming in off the bench at center before Richaun Holmes. Metu played well in the Kings’ near comeback last time these teams played. Mike Brown likes the switchability with him on the floor against a team like GS. – 10:20 PM
Lots of chatter about Chimezie Metu coming in off the bench at center before Richaun Holmes. Metu played well in the Kings’ near comeback last time these teams played. Mike Brown likes the switchability with him on the floor against a team like GS. – 10:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr goes with a Curry, Poole, Thompson, Lamb lineup right now, with Kuminga at the 5. Warriors up 27-17, 2:54 left Q1. – 10:19 PM
Kerr goes with a Curry, Poole, Thompson, Lamb lineup right now, with Kuminga at the 5. Warriors up 27-17, 2:54 left Q1. – 10:19 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox back in the game, then promptly slips in the paint. He’s fine. – 10:18 PM
De’Aaron Fox back in the game, then promptly slips in the paint. He’s fine. – 10:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Richaun Holmes out of the rotation? It’s still too early to give up on him in my opinion. – 10:17 PM
Richaun Holmes out of the rotation? It’s still too early to give up on him in my opinion. – 10:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pass ➡️ Pass ➡️ SPLASH.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Q0V77vt7G9 – 10:16 PM
Pass ➡️ Pass ➡️ SPLASH.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Q0V77vt7G9 – 10:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is checking back into the game for the Kings. – 10:15 PM
De’Aaron Fox is checking back into the game for the Kings. – 10:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole and Anthony Lamb are the first two off the bench for Golden State for Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. – 10:15 PM
Jordan Poole and Anthony Lamb are the first two off the bench for Golden State for Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. – 10:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole and Anthony Lamb are the first two guys off the bench for the Warriors. They’re checking in for Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Warriors up 22-15 – 10:15 PM
Jordan Poole and Anthony Lamb are the first two guys off the bench for the Warriors. They’re checking in for Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney. Warriors up 22-15 – 10:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
First men off the bench for Warriors: Jordan Poole and . . . Anthony Lamb. – 10:15 PM
First men off the bench for Warriors: Jordan Poole and . . . Anthony Lamb. – 10:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
22-12 Warriors lead.
Just wait till the 3rd quarter. Kings got them right where they want ’em. – 10:14 PM
22-12 Warriors lead.
Just wait till the 3rd quarter. Kings got them right where they want ’em. – 10:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb entering in the middle portion of the first quarter. Part of the first wave of subs with Jordan Poole. Assuming Ty Jerome sticks in DiVincenzo’s place, that’s two two-way players as part of the Warriors’ rotation. – 10:14 PM
Anthony Lamb entering in the middle portion of the first quarter. Part of the first wave of subs with Jordan Poole. Assuming Ty Jerome sticks in DiVincenzo’s place, that’s two two-way players as part of the Warriors’ rotation. – 10:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
alone on an island 🏝
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/10KAeFufUl – 10:14 PM
alone on an island 🏝
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/10KAeFufUl – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Try, try and try again. Davion Mitchell finally gets the triple to fall. – 10:14 PM
Try, try and try again. Davion Mitchell finally gets the triple to fall. – 10:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Here’s a surprise: Looks like Anthony Lamb will be the one of the first Warriors off the bench tonight, joining Jordan Poole. – 10:14 PM
Here’s a surprise: Looks like Anthony Lamb will be the one of the first Warriors off the bench tonight, joining Jordan Poole. – 10:14 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Defenses are severely sagging off Davion Mitchell and he’s not even looking to shoot. – 10:13 PM
Defenses are severely sagging off Davion Mitchell and he’s not even looking to shoot. – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox briefly went back to the tunnel with medical staff but now he’s back on the bench. – 10:12 PM
De’Aaron Fox briefly went back to the tunnel with medical staff but now he’s back on the bench. – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nice little 18-footer from Sabonis. Kings recovering after a rough start. 15-12 Warriors. – 10:09 PM
Nice little 18-footer from Sabonis. Kings recovering after a rough start. 15-12 Warriors. – 10:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox is in a lot of discomfort that would appear to be with his wrapped leg due to the bone bruise in his knee. He just subbed out for Davion Mitchell. – 10:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox is in a lot of discomfort that would appear to be with his wrapped leg due to the bone bruise in his knee. He just subbed out for Davion Mitchell. – 10:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox heading to the bench early. Davion Mitchell into the game. – 10:07 PM
De’Aaron Fox heading to the bench early. Davion Mitchell into the game. – 10:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A little bit of a limp and a grimace from De’Aaron Fox. Davion Mitchell is coming on to replace him. – 10:06 PM
A little bit of a limp and a grimace from De’Aaron Fox. Davion Mitchell is coming on to replace him. – 10:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The message is clear: VOTE.
Ahead of tonight’s game, Coach Kerr addressed the crowd.
#VotersWin pic.twitter.com/1csXU5pqOs – 10:06 PM
The message is clear: VOTE.
Ahead of tonight’s game, Coach Kerr addressed the crowd.
#VotersWin pic.twitter.com/1csXU5pqOs – 10:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry has scored 7 of the Warriors’ first 11 points. Might be one of those nights. – 10:05 PM
Stephen Curry has scored 7 of the Warriors’ first 11 points. Might be one of those nights. – 10:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Warriors have outscored the Kings 9-1 to start the game. – 10:04 PM
The Warriors have outscored the Kings 9-1 to start the game. – 10:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Nobody gets beat up in the paint more than Domantas Sabonis. Dude is always taking shots & elbows. – 10:04 PM
Nobody gets beat up in the paint more than Domantas Sabonis. Dude is always taking shots & elbows. – 10:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has now made a 3-pointer in 199 consecutive regular-season games – 10:03 PM
Steph Curry has now made a 3-pointer in 199 consecutive regular-season games – 10:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray starts the game with a steal and foul drawn on the fast break. – 10:02 PM
Keegan Murray starts the game with a steal and foul drawn on the fast break. – 10:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray gets a the steal and a foul at the rim. He’ll go to the line to open the scoring. – 10:01 PM
Keegan Murray gets a the steal and a foul at the rim. He’ll go to the line to open the scoring. – 10:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors win the tip. Let’s see what this new rotation is talking about. – 10:00 PM
Warriors win the tip. Let’s see what this new rotation is talking about. – 10:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
How JaMychal Green is used can create quite the domino effect for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:48 PM
How JaMychal Green is used can create quite the domino effect for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just about go time.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/daD9jlp97O – 9:45 PM
Just about go time.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/daD9jlp97O – 9:45 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Back to back 30-point performances for @Orlando Magic #1 pick Paolo Banchero.
He had 33 vs SAC two days ago.
He scored 30 vs HOU tonight – 9:40 PM
Back to back 30-point performances for @Orlando Magic #1 pick Paolo Banchero.
He had 33 vs SAC two days ago.
He scored 30 vs HOU tonight – 9:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Traditional starters for the Warriors tonight against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/UrZhuNkBGd – 9:40 PM
Traditional starters for the Warriors tonight against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/UrZhuNkBGd – 9:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Warriors:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Keegan Murray
F Harrison Barnes
C Domantas Sabonis – 9:36 PM
Kings starters vs. Warriors:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Keegan Murray
F Harrison Barnes
C Domantas Sabonis – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/s1MMnIxUlL – 9:34 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/s1MMnIxUlL – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m sure Stephen Curry will use this as motivation later tonight, as Jrue Holiday has passed Curry for 53rd on the all-time assists list with 5,450. – 9:33 PM
I’m sure Stephen Curry will use this as motivation later tonight, as Jrue Holiday has passed Curry for 53rd on the all-time assists list with 5,450. – 9:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/6OCI1MAq8g – 9:30 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/6OCI1MAq8g – 9:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
VOTE.
Text Warriors to 26797 & make a plan for Election Day! #VotersWin pic.twitter.com/NeBoArbxX8 – 9:28 PM
VOTE.
Text Warriors to 26797 & make a plan for Election Day! #VotersWin pic.twitter.com/NeBoArbxX8 – 9:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Today’s Starting Lineup, 11/7 – Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors:
Harrison Barnes – Forward
Keegan Murray – Forward
Domantas Sabonis – Center
Kevin Huerter – Guard
De’Aaron Fox – Guard – 9:26 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup, 11/7 – Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors:
Harrison Barnes – Forward
Keegan Murray – Forward
Domantas Sabonis – Center
Kevin Huerter – Guard
De’Aaron Fox – Guard – 9:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Basketball loading 🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/KG42WTlzR4 – 9:19 PM
Basketball loading 🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/KG42WTlzR4 – 9:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Smooth like water 💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/lbxyT3v5pV – 9:09 PM
Smooth like water 💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/lbxyT3v5pV – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Steph Curry getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/WRc1iCZ3Ld – 9:02 PM
Steph Curry getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/WRc1iCZ3Ld – 9:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/6UtfRtVMyJ – 8:58 PM
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/6UtfRtVMyJ – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pregame action
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gMO4cSLEJJ – 8:47 PM
Pregame action
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/gMO4cSLEJJ – 8:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown ends his pregame news conference with a shoutout to his grandson, Iverson Cameron.
“Iverson, if you’re watching, granddad loves you.” – 8:44 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown ends his pregame news conference with a shoutout to his grandson, Iverson Cameron.
“Iverson, if you’re watching, granddad loves you.” – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on Keegan Murray: “He’s a rookie and you know the ups and downs are going to come for him. You don’t know when they’re going to come. They may last two games or they may last 10 games, but at the end of the day, we’re going to stay with him. He’s our guy.” – 8:37 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on Keegan Murray: “He’s a rookie and you know the ups and downs are going to come for him. You don’t know when they’re going to come. They may last two games or they may last 10 games, but at the end of the day, we’re going to stay with him. He’s our guy.” – 8:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on Trey Lyles: “He’s going to stay in the rotation and, at times, get some critical minutes for us like he did in Orlando.” – 8:36 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on Trey Lyles: “He’s going to stay in the rotation and, at times, get some critical minutes for us like he did in Orlando.” – 8:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
the cutest content we ever did see 🐶
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/fOv5qiSEUA – 8:29 PM
the cutest content we ever did see 🐶
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/fOv5qiSEUA – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr indicated the Warriors’ new rotation will include “scaling down” and going smaller, looking at JaMychal Green at the 5 instead of the 4. That would hint at a Kuminga/JaMychal frontline in the second unit. – 8:22 PM
Steve Kerr indicated the Warriors’ new rotation will include “scaling down” and going smaller, looking at JaMychal Green at the 5 instead of the 4. That would hint at a Kuminga/JaMychal frontline in the second unit. – 8:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr said the Warriors are going to start playing some smaller lineups moving forward.
Jonathan Kuminga is already set to be in the new rotation and Kerr said that JaMychal Green could be spending some time at the 5 instead of the 4. – 8:20 PM
Steve Kerr said the Warriors are going to start playing some smaller lineups moving forward.
Jonathan Kuminga is already set to be in the new rotation and Kerr said that JaMychal Green could be spending some time at the 5 instead of the 4. – 8:20 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Kings player Donte DiVincenzo working his way back to his Warriors team, still out with a left hamstring strain pic.twitter.com/Gu9mMYWRc3 – 8:19 PM
Former Kings player Donte DiVincenzo working his way back to his Warriors team, still out with a left hamstring strain pic.twitter.com/Gu9mMYWRc3 – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will start playing JaMychal Green more at the 5 instead of the 4, and we might see some more smaller lineups – 8:19 PM
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will start playing JaMychal Green more at the 5 instead of the 4, and we might see some more smaller lineups – 8:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says the team could start playing JaMychal Green at the 5 instead of the 4. – 8:19 PM
Kerr says the team could start playing JaMychal Green at the 5 instead of the 4. – 8:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo won’t play tonight due to his hamstring injury but he’s on the court pregame. Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful Donte can play Friday vs. Cavs. pic.twitter.com/xJF1SLNggo – 8:12 PM
Donte DiVincenzo won’t play tonight due to his hamstring injury but he’s on the court pregame. Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful Donte can play Friday vs. Cavs. pic.twitter.com/xJF1SLNggo – 8:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo out pregame going through his normal shooting routine. Won’t play tonight vs Kings but Warriors sound hopeful he could return Friday against Cavaliers. – 8:08 PM
Donte DiVincenzo out pregame going through his normal shooting routine. Won’t play tonight vs Kings but Warriors sound hopeful he could return Friday against Cavaliers. – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Loud, emphatic, confident and a major sign of growth.
The sequence that can spark James Wiseman’s progression nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:55 PM
Loud, emphatic, confident and a major sign of growth.
The sequence that can spark James Wiseman’s progression nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Ahead of tonight’s game in San Francisco with the Warriors, Kings rookie Keegan Murray gets some shots up from the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/CAPwTeTnCY – 7:51 PM
Ahead of tonight’s game in San Francisco with the Warriors, Kings rookie Keegan Murray gets some shots up from the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/CAPwTeTnCY – 7:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Now THAT is how you make an entrance.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/yMvyIccxX0 – 7:49 PM
Now THAT is how you make an entrance.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/yMvyIccxX0 – 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Best. Arrivals. EVER. 🐶
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sTVSUan9WJ – 7:40 PM
Best. Arrivals. EVER. 🐶
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sTVSUan9WJ – 7:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Feels good to be back home.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/4Iljqevjqc – 7:31 PM
Feels good to be back home.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/4Iljqevjqc – 7:31 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/HWBF0Msybj – 7:04 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/HWBF0Msybj – 7:04 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Fully expect the Sacramento Kings to look engaged and active on defense tonight, based on how the Orlando game, and the last game in Golden State, started. – 6:12 PM
Fully expect the Sacramento Kings to look engaged and active on defense tonight, based on how the Orlando game, and the last game in Golden State, started. – 6:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Have a passion for social media and sports? Join the Kings Digital team as our Digital Intern! 📲👑
Learn more & apply ➡️ https://t.co/LNM3dr0jrk pic.twitter.com/UXUhva1mtc – 6:00 PM
Have a passion for social media and sports? Join the Kings Digital team as our Digital Intern! 📲👑
Learn more & apply ➡️ https://t.co/LNM3dr0jrk pic.twitter.com/UXUhva1mtc – 6:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tell your friends
tell your family
tell EVERYBODY
Election Day is tomorrow.
Have you voted yet? pic.twitter.com/E4zQxXr9DB – 5:42 PM
Tell your friends
tell your family
tell EVERYBODY
Election Day is tomorrow.
Have you voted yet? pic.twitter.com/E4zQxXr9DB – 5:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Congratulations to Stanford basketball, they got a good one. Andrej Stojakovic, (Sacramento’s Jesuit HS) the son of former Kings legend Peja Stojakovic, officially commits to Stanford. @AndrejSto2 – 5:00 PM
Congratulations to Stanford basketball, they got a good one. Andrej Stojakovic, (Sacramento’s Jesuit HS) the son of former Kings legend Peja Stojakovic, officially commits to Stanford. @AndrejSto2 – 5:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Dubs have 53 dunks so far this season, resulting in $106,000 raised for the Warriors Community Foundation courtesy of @Rakuten 👏
Dunks for Donations || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6cy129WPRY – 5:00 PM
The Dubs have 53 dunks so far this season, resulting in $106,000 raised for the Warriors Community Foundation courtesy of @Rakuten 👏
Dunks for Donations || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/6cy129WPRY – 5:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Hoops on Monday. Vote on Tuesday. 🗳
All 15 games are available for free TONIGHT ONLY in honor of Election Eve.
Download the NBA app to watch, including Kings vs Warriors at 7PM PT 📲 https://t.co/rKS7gykHOv pic.twitter.com/JlVbxDgmZP – 5:00 PM
Hoops on Monday. Vote on Tuesday. 🗳
All 15 games are available for free TONIGHT ONLY in honor of Election Eve.
Download the NBA app to watch, including Kings vs Warriors at 7PM PT 📲 https://t.co/rKS7gykHOv pic.twitter.com/JlVbxDgmZP – 5:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/hP8c1CBaXD – 4:36 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/hP8c1CBaXD – 4:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Andrej Stojakovic, a Jesuit High School basketball standout and the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic, announces he will attend @Stanford University. – 4:32 PM
Andrej Stojakovic, a Jesuit High School basketball standout and the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic, announces he will attend @Stanford University. – 4:32 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Seventy six years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans in Philadelphia.
Box Score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/jCOVzATOGh – 4:27 PM
Seventy six years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans in Philadelphia.
Box Score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/jCOVzATOGh – 4:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I like keeping an eye on the Warriors dunk count for fun. Here are the totals after ten games. pic.twitter.com/SmvnewyoTl – 4:19 PM
I like keeping an eye on the Warriors dunk count for fun. Here are the totals after ten games. pic.twitter.com/SmvnewyoTl – 4:19 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.