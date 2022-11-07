Kings vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 7, 2022

The Sacramento Kings play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $44,937,751 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $64,458,034 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Warriors ready for a fresh start after “the road trip from hell” sportando.basketball/en/golden-stat…3:39 AM

