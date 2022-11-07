Knicks 82, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (4-5) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5) at Target Center
Game Time: 9:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
New York Knicks 82, Minnesota Timberwolves 64 (Q3 09:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New York Knicks @nyknicks
LOVING this end to the first half 🪣
@Obi Toppin x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/i5RP5qChyr – 10:22 PM
LOVING this end to the first half 🪣
@Obi Toppin x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/i5RP5qChyr – 10:22 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:
Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min
In 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM
Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:
Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min
In 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 76-52 on Minnesota (yes, that’s the correct score)
That’s one short of NY’s franchise record for most points in a half.
20 points, 5 rebs and 6 (!) made three pointers for Julius Randle.
12 points in 10 mins off the bench for Obi.
9/4/3 for Barrett – 10:18 PM
Knicks up 76-52 on Minnesota (yes, that’s the correct score)
That’s one short of NY’s franchise record for most points in a half.
20 points, 5 rebs and 6 (!) made three pointers for Julius Randle.
12 points in 10 mins off the bench for Obi.
9/4/3 for Barrett – 10:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
So just like a fan won a car at MSG for hitting a halfcourt shot, a fan here just hit one to win, let’s check…a signed Timberwolves jersey. – 10:18 PM
So just like a fan won a car at MSG for hitting a halfcourt shot, a fan here just hit one to win, let’s check…a signed Timberwolves jersey. – 10:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 76-52 at the half — 13-for-29 from three. Randle has 20 points, Obi Toppin 12 off the bench. – 10:16 PM
Knicks up 76-52 at the half — 13-for-29 from three. Randle has 20 points, Obi Toppin 12 off the bench. – 10:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves trail 76-52 at the half. Randle with 20. Wolves had 12 turnovers. Just brutal stuff. – 10:15 PM
Wolves trail 76-52 at the half. Randle with 20. Wolves had 12 turnovers. Just brutal stuff. – 10:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Knicks have the 17th-ranked offense in the league this season. They’ve hung 71 with more than 2 minutes to go in the first half. – 10:12 PM
Knicks have the 17th-ranked offense in the league this season. They’ve hung 71 with more than 2 minutes to go in the first half. – 10:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
💥 OBI play NICE 💥
@Evan Fournier ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/k0Vr0idrbx – 10:06 PM
💥 OBI play NICE 💥
@Evan Fournier ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/k0Vr0idrbx – 10:06 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MAKING KNICKS FAM PROUD
@Evan Fournier ➡️ Jericho pic.twitter.com/a7Sqr8UvBV – 10:02 PM
MAKING KNICKS FAM PROUD
@Evan Fournier ➡️ Jericho pic.twitter.com/a7Sqr8UvBV – 10:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A 27-point Knicks lead is down to 20 with 5 minutes left in the second. Towns and Russell(!) carrying the offense in terms of scoring. – 10:02 PM
A 27-point Knicks lead is down to 20 with 5 minutes left in the second. Towns and Russell(!) carrying the offense in terms of scoring. – 10:02 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
one reason the jazz don’t HAVE to tank this season: have you watched the timberwolves? – 10:00 PM
one reason the jazz don’t HAVE to tank this season: have you watched the timberwolves? – 10:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Edwards has looked completely disengaged for Minnesota tonight. – 9:55 PM
Anthony Edwards has looked completely disengaged for Minnesota tonight. – 9:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.
(You thought Clippers only poached former Raptors huh)
JB Bickerstaff praised Brown for always being willing to work pic.twitter.com/d0v5EwCYpv – 9:55 PM
Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.
(You thought Clippers only poached former Raptors huh)
JB Bickerstaff praised Brown for always being willing to work pic.twitter.com/d0v5EwCYpv – 9:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
10 Turnovers for the Wolves. Knicks have 21 points off them. So many unforced errors. – 9:54 PM
10 Turnovers for the Wolves. Knicks have 21 points off them. So many unforced errors. – 9:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have 48 points in less than 15 mins.
11 treys.
Up 19 on the wolves.
Someone text AntMan and let him know the game started – 9:50 PM
Knicks have 48 points in less than 15 mins.
11 treys.
Up 19 on the wolves.
Someone text AntMan and let him know the game started – 9:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards just isn’t here tonight. Some truly bad turnovers, and has only taken 2 shots – 9:49 PM
Anthony Edwards just isn’t here tonight. Some truly bad turnovers, and has only taken 2 shots – 9:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Knicks 10 for 19 from 3 in the first quarter.
This shouldn’t be confused as shooting variance because it is almost completely a product of playing a different scheme with Gobert not playing — the corner is consistently open, for either a shot or swing back up above the break. – 9:42 PM
Knicks 10 for 19 from 3 in the first quarter.
This shouldn’t be confused as shooting variance because it is almost completely a product of playing a different scheme with Gobert not playing — the corner is consistently open, for either a shot or swing back up above the break. – 9:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
FIVE threes in the FIRST QUARTER for @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/E7Jl7QMBJq – 9:41 PM
FIVE threes in the FIRST QUARTER for @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/E7Jl7QMBJq – 9:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Doublechecking but I think the Knicks just set a franchise record for most 3’s in a quarter with 10 in the first quarter. Leading 38-29 on Timberwolves either way. – 9:41 PM
Doublechecking but I think the Knicks just set a franchise record for most 3’s in a quarter with 10 in the first quarter. Leading 38-29 on Timberwolves either way. – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unlike in Minnesota, the #Bucks haven’t gotten their offense going while the #Hawks continue to make their twos. Also…free throws. They lead 74-67 now. – 9:41 PM
Unlike in Minnesota, the #Bucks haven’t gotten their offense going while the #Hawks continue to make their twos. Also…free throws. They lead 74-67 now. – 9:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The category is: SPLASH.
@RjBarrett6 getting in on the action. pic.twitter.com/76Zurc6eOG – 9:41 PM
The category is: SPLASH.
@RjBarrett6 getting in on the action. pic.twitter.com/76Zurc6eOG – 9:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves give the Knicks a ton of open looks from 3 and they cash in with 10 in the first quarter.
Wolves also turn it over 7 times.
Not a good start. Down 38-29 – 9:40 PM
Timberwolves give the Knicks a ton of open looks from 3 and they cash in with 10 in the first quarter.
Wolves also turn it over 7 times.
Not a good start. Down 38-29 – 9:40 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Has to be cool for Knicks center Jericho Sims making his first start of the season here in his hometown. The former Cristo Rey high school star has close to 20 family and friends in attendance, including his HS coach @CoachClayCRJ. pic.twitter.com/sa7xN8ZUvb – 9:38 PM
Has to be cool for Knicks center Jericho Sims making his first start of the season here in his hometown. The former Cristo Rey high school star has close to 20 family and friends in attendance, including his HS coach @CoachClayCRJ. pic.twitter.com/sa7xN8ZUvb – 9:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JU turning up the HEAT.
@Julius Randle is 4-6 from beyond the arc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/384DhlgHxb – 9:34 PM
JU turning up the HEAT.
@Julius Randle is 4-6 from beyond the arc 🔥 pic.twitter.com/384DhlgHxb – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Prior to Saturday, Julius Randle was 1-for-19 from downtown over his previous 5+ games.
He is now 7-for-13 from downtown over his last 5 quarters. – 9:33 PM
Prior to Saturday, Julius Randle was 1-for-19 from downtown over his previous 5+ games.
He is now 7-for-13 from downtown over his last 5 quarters. – 9:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
11 of the 15 made field goals in this game have been threes. Julius Randle (four threes) making his pitch to be in the 3-point contest, apprently. – 9:33 PM
11 of the 15 made field goals in this game have been threes. Julius Randle (four threes) making his pitch to be in the 3-point contest, apprently. – 9:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Towns with 7 boards already. Has been really good against the smaller Knicks frontline. The five turnovers for the Wolves have been the issue. – 9:33 PM
Towns with 7 boards already. Has been really good against the smaller Knicks frontline. The five turnovers for the Wolves have been the issue. – 9:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle has taken 6 shots in 826 — all from beyond the arc. Knicks have taken 12 so far — and T-Wolves have taken 11. – 9:33 PM
Julius Randle has taken 6 shots in 826 — all from beyond the arc. Knicks have taken 12 so far — and T-Wolves have taken 11. – 9:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hand in DLo’s face?
it doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/tlYfzvFyCH – 9:31 PM
hand in DLo’s face?
it doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/tlYfzvFyCH – 9:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Julius Randle was shooting 24% on 3s this season. He’s 3-5 from deep tonight. – 9:29 PM
Julius Randle was shooting 24% on 3s this season. He’s 3-5 from deep tonight. – 9:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we call that the SLOWMO splash pic.twitter.com/GSULSif9Ln – 9:24 PM
we call that the SLOWMO splash pic.twitter.com/GSULSif9Ln – 9:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels said earlier today his goal is to go into halftime with just one or two fouls. He’s up to 2 less than halfway through the first. – 9:23 PM
Jaden McDaniels said earlier today his goal is to go into halftime with just one or two fouls. He’s up to 2 less than halfway through the first. – 9:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First start ✅ First play of the game ✅ pic.twitter.com/kBT7pO17zC – 9:23 PM
First start ✅ First play of the game ✅ pic.twitter.com/kBT7pO17zC – 9:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Thibodeau talked pregame about wanting to up how many 3’s the Knicks shoot — 7 of first 9 shots from three. – 9:22 PM
Thibodeau talked pregame about wanting to up how many 3’s the Knicks shoot — 7 of first 9 shots from three. – 9:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the big fella gets things started. pic.twitter.com/jzX1wL1Jne – 9:21 PM
the big fella gets things started. pic.twitter.com/jzX1wL1Jne – 9:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims swats Jaden McDaniels shot to open the game. I don’t root one way or the other, but I am rooting for the Timberwolves to score so fans will sit down. – 9:16 PM
Jericho Sims swats Jaden McDaniels shot to open the game. I don’t root one way or the other, but I am rooting for the Timberwolves to score so fans will sit down. – 9:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 58-52 at the break. It reminds me a little bit of the other night in Minnesota…like, the game is within a couple possessions but it doesn’t feel that close.
Bucks shot 46%, Hawks 45%.
The difference has been Milwaukee’s 11 threes to Atlanta’s 3. – 9:07 PM
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 58-52 at the break. It reminds me a little bit of the other night in Minnesota…like, the game is within a couple possessions but it doesn’t feel that close.
Bucks shot 46%, Hawks 45%.
The difference has been Milwaukee’s 11 threes to Atlanta’s 3. – 9:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
some Naz Reid warming up content for your tl. pic.twitter.com/iHSSMCmzP8 – 9:05 PM
some Naz Reid warming up content for your tl. pic.twitter.com/iHSSMCmzP8 – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kyle Anderson starting again tonight with Gobert out. Wolves moved the ball really well with him in the lineup. That will be key tonight. – 8:54 PM
Kyle Anderson starting again tonight with Gobert out. Wolves moved the ball really well with him in the lineup. That will be key tonight. – 8:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT vs. New York. pic.twitter.com/WnJYAXwOxr – 8:54 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT vs. New York. pic.twitter.com/WnJYAXwOxr – 8:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Don’t forget to vote on Election Day, November 8th! pic.twitter.com/2UDDr5AYWA – 8:51 PM
Don’t forget to vote on Election Day, November 8th! pic.twitter.com/2UDDr5AYWA – 8:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims gets first start of season against Timberwolves
He’s not going to try too much:
“The most I’m going to do on offense is get downhill, look for lobs. Like Mitch, I’ll pick up the offensive rebounds. That’s pretty much what I’ll be doing.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:49 PM
Jericho Sims gets first start of season against Timberwolves
He’s not going to try too much:
“The most I’m going to do on offense is get downhill, look for lobs. Like Mitch, I’ll pick up the offensive rebounds. That’s pretty much what I’ll be doing.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has given the Wizards a big lift with 11 pts in 14 min off the bench. Wiz lead the Hornets 76-72 at the end of the 3rd. – 8:40 PM
Rui Hachimura has given the Wizards a big lift with 11 pts in 14 min off the bench. Wiz lead the Hornets 76-72 at the end of the 3rd. – 8:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Reddish, Jericho Sims starting for the Knicks tonight, per team. – 8:31 PM
Cam Reddish, Jericho Sims starting for the Knicks tonight, per team. – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sims is starting along with Reddish, Barrett, Brunson and Randle. – 8:30 PM
Sims is starting along with Reddish, Barrett, Brunson and Randle. – 8:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Out:
Quentin Grimes (Sore left foot) pic.twitter.com/VUcJn7ud6O – 7:44 PM
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Out:
Quentin Grimes (Sore left foot) pic.twitter.com/VUcJn7ud6O – 7:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 26-18 at the end of the 1st. Porzingis and Goodwin lead the team with 5 pts apiece, Goodwin in only 4 min off the bench. – 7:29 PM
Wizards lead the Hornets 26-18 at the end of the 1st. Porzingis and Goodwin lead the team with 5 pts apiece, Goodwin in only 4 min off the bench. – 7:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims is a man of few words but he knows his job nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:10 PM
Jericho Sims is a man of few words but he knows his job nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves (5-5) and Knicks (4-5) have pretty similar stat profiles thus far:
– below average offenses
– turn it over too much
– strong offensive rebounding
– haven’t got to free throw line much
– struggle on defensive glass
– haven’t fouled much
Wolves have been more effective on D – 7:05 PM
Wolves (5-5) and Knicks (4-5) have pretty similar stat profiles thus far:
– below average offenses
– turn it over too much
– strong offensive rebounding
– haven’t got to free throw line much
– struggle on defensive glass
– haven’t fouled much
Wolves have been more effective on D – 7:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m truly struggling to remember a more blatant season-long tank move than the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday. This would be like the Timberwolves making Mark Madsen take seven 3’s in every game for four months. – 6:11 PM
I’m truly struggling to remember a more blatant season-long tank move than the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday. This would be like the Timberwolves making Mark Madsen take seven 3’s in every game for four months. – 6:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza doin work down in Iowa for the Timberwolves G-League team.
Garza got a two-way contact from the Wolves after a strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/73VRqlFqYU – 5:32 PM
Luka Garza doin work down in Iowa for the Timberwolves G-League team.
Garza got a two-way contact from the Wolves after a strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/73VRqlFqYU – 5:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
college basketball is BACK pic.twitter.com/nARZPp7MNP – 5:26 PM
college basketball is BACK pic.twitter.com/nARZPp7MNP – 5:26 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Gonna sound the small sample size siren🚨 but the early returns on the Timberwolves big ball are interesting:
— Gobert/Towns lineups this seasons are -6.4 points/100 possessions (via @Ben Falk)
— Towns lineups without Gobert are -2.5
— Gobert lineups without Towns are +2.2 – 5:03 PM
Gonna sound the small sample size siren🚨 but the early returns on the Timberwolves big ball are interesting:
— Gobert/Towns lineups this seasons are -6.4 points/100 possessions (via @Ben Falk)
— Towns lineups without Gobert are -2.5
— Gobert lineups without Towns are +2.2 – 5:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks tipping off at 9:15 pm on a weekday because apparently the NBA wants zero people to watch the game. – 4:20 PM
Knicks tipping off at 9:15 pm on a weekday because apparently the NBA wants zero people to watch the game. – 4:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein ready to play bigger role newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:15 PM
Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein ready to play bigger role newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. New York:
Salad Bar
Penne in Cream Sauce with Chicken,
Polenta
Wood-Fire Grilled Garlic Broccolini
Baked Olive and Tomato Cod
Assorted Italian Bread Basket
Post-Game Pizzas – 4:02 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. New York:
Salad Bar
Penne in Cream Sauce with Chicken,
Polenta
Wood-Fire Grilled Garlic Broccolini
Baked Olive and Tomato Cod
Assorted Italian Bread Basket
Post-Game Pizzas – 4:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
D’Angelo Russell: big fan of Austin Rivers 🤝
full @D’Angelo Russell Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR at 7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/j9AOsptvDA – 4:02 PM
D’Angelo Russell: big fan of Austin Rivers 🤝
full @D’Angelo Russell Wolves+ episode premieres tonight on @BallySportsNOR at 7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/j9AOsptvDA – 4:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.