Knicks 82, Timberwolves 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks tipping off at 9:15 pm on a weekday because apparently the NBA wants zero people to watch the game. – 4:20 PM

Gonna sound the small sample size siren🚨 but the early returns on the Timberwolves big ball are interesting:— Gobert/Towns lineups this seasons are -6.4 points/100 possessions (via @Ben Falk — Towns lineups without Gobert are -2.5— Gobert lineups without Towns are +2.2 – 5:03 PM

Luka Garza doin work down in Iowa for the Timberwolves G-League team.Garza got a two-way contact from the Wolves after a strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/73VRqlFqYU

I’m truly struggling to remember a more blatant season-long tank move than the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday. This would be like the Timberwolves making Mark Madsen take seven 3’s in every game for four months. – 6:11 PM

Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra

Wolves (5-5) and Knicks (4-5) have pretty similar stat profiles thus far:– below average offenses– turn it over too much– strong offensive rebounding– haven’t got to free throw line much– struggle on defensive glass– haven’t fouled muchWolves have been more effective on D – 7:05 PM

Jericho Sims is a man of few words but he knows his job nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Wizards lead the Hornets 26-18 at the end of the 1st. Porzingis and Goodwin lead the team with 5 pts apiece, Goodwin in only 4 min off the bench. – 7:29 PM

Rui Hachimura has given the Wizards a big lift with 11 pts in 14 min off the bench. Wiz lead the Hornets 76-72 at the end of the 3rd. – 8:40 PM

13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire

Jericho Sims gets first start of season against TimberwolvesHe’s not going to try too much:“The most I’m going to do on offense is get downhill, look for lobs. Like Mitch, I’ll pick up the offensive rebounds. That’s pretty much what I’ll be doing.”

If you ask Thibs what he likes about Jericho Sims, consistently one of the first things he’ll mention is Sims’ foot speed. Can’t imagine it’s a coincidence he’s getting a start with sharp-shooting Towns on the other side. Thibs trusts Sims guarding outside the paint. – 8:51 PM

Kyle Anderson starting again tonight with Gobert out. Wolves moved the ball really well with him in the lineup. That will be key tonight. – 8:54 PM

Jericho Sims swats Jaden McDaniels shot to open the game. I don’t root one way or the other, but I am rooting for the Timberwolves to score so fans will sit down. – 9:16 PM

Thibodeau talked pregame about wanting to up how many 3’s the Knicks shoot — 7 of first 9 shots from three. – 9:22 PM

Jaden McDaniels said earlier today his goal is to go into halftime with just one or two fouls. He’s up to 2 less than halfway through the first. – 9:23 PM

Playing the role of the Boston Celtics for today’s first quarter will be the New York Knicks. – 9:32 PM

Julius Randle has taken 6 shots in 826 — all from beyond the arc. Knicks have taken 12 so far — and T-Wolves have taken 11. – 9:33 PM

Towns with 7 boards already. Has been really good against the smaller Knicks frontline. The five turnovers for the Wolves have been the issue. – 9:33 PM

11 of the 15 made field goals in this game have been threes. Julius Randle (four threes) making his pitch to be in the 3-point contest, apprently. – 9:33 PM

Prior to Saturday, Julius Randle was 1-for-19 from downtown over his previous 5+ games.He is now 7-for-13 from downtown over his last 5 quarters. – 9:33 PM

Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM

Has to be cool for Knicks center Jericho Sims making his first start of the season here in his hometown. The former Cristo Rey high school star has close to 20 family and friends in attendance, including his HS coach @CoachClayCRJ. pic.twitter.com/sa7xN8ZUvb

The Knicks are getting whatever looks they want beyond the arc. So many of these 3s are so open. – 9:39 PM

Timberwolves give the Knicks a ton of open looks from 3 and they cash in with 10 in the first quarter.Wolves also turn it over 7 times.Not a good start. Down 38-29 – 9:40 PM

Unlike in Minnesota, the #Bucks haven’t gotten their offense going while the #Hawks continue to make their twos. Also…free throws. They lead 74-67 now. – 9:41 PM

Doublechecking but I think the Knicks just set a franchise record for most 3’s in a quarter with 10 in the first quarter. Leading 38-29 on Timberwolves either way. – 9:41 PM

Knicks 10 for 19 from 3 in the first quarter.This shouldn’t be confused as shooting variance because it is almost completely a product of playing a different scheme with Gobert not playing — the corner is consistently open, for either a shot or swing back up above the break. – 9:42 PM

Anthony Edwards just isn’t here tonight. Some truly bad turnovers, and has only taken 2 shots – 9:49 PM

Maybe I’m just noticing it more. Maybe it’s just happening because he’s a more confident jump shooter so he’s more fluid. But Obi has a little Fournier-ish fadeaway to his jumper this year. – 9:50 PM

Knicks have 48 points in less than 15 mins.11 treys.Up 19 on the wolves.Someone text AntMan and let him know the game started – 9:50 PM

The Knicks’ strategy of making every single shot is going quite well for them. – 9:53 PM

10 Turnovers for the Wolves. Knicks have 21 points off them. So many unforced errors. – 9:54 PM

Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.(You thought Clippers only poached former Raptors huh)JB Bickerstaff praised Brown for always being willing to work pic.twitter.com/d0v5EwCYpv

The Knicks are winning 60-33 and there’s still 6 and a half minutes to go in the second quarter. – 9:59 PM

one reason the jazz don’t HAVE to tank this season: have you watched the timberwolves? – 10:00 PM

A 27-point Knicks lead is down to 20 with 5 minutes left in the second. Towns and Russell(!) carrying the offense in terms of scoring. – 10:02 PM

Been somewhat under the radar, but after a slow start, RJ Barrett has really gotten his footing back. Reeled off some really nice performances. People will lock in on the 3-point shooting, which has been good, but he’s had some nifty paint finishes, too. – 10:07 PM

Knicks have the 17th-ranked offense in the league this season. They’ve hung 71 with more than 2 minutes to go in the first half. – 10:12 PM

Knicks up 76-52 at the half — 13-for-29 from three. Randle has 20 points, Obi Toppin 12 off the bench. – 10:16 PM

So just like a fan won a car at MSG for hitting a halfcourt shot, a fan here just hit one to win, let’s check…a signed Timberwolves jersey. – 10:18 PM

Knicks up 76-52 on Minnesota (yes, that’s the correct score)That’s one short of NY’s franchise record for most points in a half.20 points, 5 rebs and 6 (!) made three pointers for Julius Randle.12 points in 10 mins off the bench for Obi.9/4/3 for Barrett – 10:18 PM

Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers . Take your pick:Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 minIn 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM

