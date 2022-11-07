Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The New York Knicks are spending $36,035,473 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $29,849,754 per win

Game Time: 9:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

