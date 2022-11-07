Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 7, 2022- by

By |

The New York Knicks play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The New York Knicks are spending $36,035,473 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $29,849,754 per win

Game Time: 9:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Coming off back to back injury addled seasons, Sixers played James Harden as much as they did Tyrese Maxey, whose 11 years younger. Allowing both to hover atop nba minutes leaders. Then it seems they let James play 30+ min on a severely sprained foot.
libertyballers.com/2022/11/6/2344…1:45 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home