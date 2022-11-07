Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The New York Knicks are spending $36,035,473 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $29,849,754 per win
Game Time: 9:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DavidEarly
Coming off back to back injury addled seasons, Sixers played James Harden as much as they did Tyrese Maxey, whose 11 years younger. Allowing both to hover atop nba minutes leaders. Then it seems they let James play 30+ min on a severely sprained foot.
libertyballers.com/2022/11/6/2344… – 1:45 AM