Kyrie Irving expected to meet soon with Adam Silver

Marc Stein: Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say. More to come soon: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Kyrie was elected in 2020 & it was a 3-year term & that’s the extent of where we’re at with that.”
Will Kyrie Irving remain an NBPA VP after his suspension? We spoke with NBPA President CJ McCollum & other VPs about his future.
New w/ @Will Guillory theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:48 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kyrie Irving’s suspension by the Nets has been settled, but what happens next with the prominent role he holds at the NBPA?
@Jared Weiss and I spoke to several members of the PA’s executive committee (including CJ McCollum) to find out what comes next theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:37 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
. @Will Guillory and @Jared Weiss asked a number of NBPA exec board members one-on-one (including CJ McCollum) about the Kyrie situation.
Still trying to digest the answers, particularly this one.
https://t.co/f1rWea8un8 pic.twitter.com/h6ZGhf3z4Z – 11:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s weird how some things keep coming back around…
When I first joined @celticsblog a lot of my early pieces were about the cap mechanics of the Hayward/Kyrie summer.
Then it became about the Hayward DPE.
Then the Hayward TPE.
Now, it’s back to being about a DPE again! – 11:27 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Silver: “I’ll tell you what, when I say ‘Are you antisemitic?’, and I tap your foot, you say, ‘No.’ Got it?”
Irving: “Check.”
Silver: “Let’s try. Are you antisemitic?” *taps Irving’s foot*
*beat*
Irving, to Sean Marks: “I think he’s talking to you.” – 11:05 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say.
More to come soon: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:00 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI Friday/weekend: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie fallout, potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if Nets ever get there), Kyrie’s career so far (HOF case), + the fantastic + fun Cavs of Cleveland:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 9:58 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Lakers have significant concerns about acquiring Kyrie Irving at any price and have not been focused on that idea this season per @Sam Amick.
“It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot.” – 9:52 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Cam Thomas proving value while filling in for Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2022/11/06/net… via @nypostsports – 9:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“My hope is that Kyrie is being sincere & this is the beginning of a positive path forward…This is a time to build bridges”
Mike Dube, who wore ‘FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM’ shirt at Barclays, sees opportunity for growth, understanding after last week’s events: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:19 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Deion Sanders’ Impact on HBCUs
🏀 Kyrie Irving Controversy
🏀 LeBron’s New Allegiance
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/cGXZj8cDMl pic.twitter.com/qQYKSjzq0V – 11:12 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Tonight on @fox5ny #SportsXtra, @JenXperience reports on the #JETS big WIN! @TermineRadio joins me for a serious conversation about the Kyrie Irving suspension, will he ever play for the #Nets again? Rangers lose, but everyone wins at #NYCMARATHON !!! pic.twitter.com/hhit2PYcQ6 – 10:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A few days ago, Georges Niang tweeted:
“Let’s put our arms around people and spread love! The world needs more of it!”
At today’s practice, on whether it had any relation to the Kyrie Irving controversy: pic.twitter.com/0Y127uQt2I – 4:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The American Jewish Committee called on Amazon to remove the antisemitic documentary that Kyrie Irving recently promoted pic.twitter.com/VAaP8ZuRFW – 1:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
C.J. McCollum spoke on Kyrie’s post, saying “I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it.”
Kyrie said that he did watch the movie, so it’s unclear if McCollum is unaware or was told differently. C.J. is president of the NBAPA. Kyrie is VP. – 1:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving appears to be his own worst enemy, and the mess in Brooklyn continues to spiral bostonglobe.com/2022/11/05/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 12:29 PM
More on this storyline
When Kyrie Irving strongly considered opting out of the final season of his deal worth $37 million in late June, there were rumblings that he might be willing to sign a taxpayer midlevel deal with the Lakers ($6.4 million) as a way of getting where he reportedly wanted to go. Yet as we reported in early October and a sentiment that still exists, sources say the Lakers have significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long. It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot. -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
Yet in the wake of Irving’s recent suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, and after all these years in which he missed more Nets games than he played because of injuries, his vaccination stance and “personal reasons,” most of the 11 team executives who spoke with The Athletic on the subject made this much clear: If given the opportunity to trade for him this season or sign him if the Nets waived him or when he becomes a free agent this summer, they’ll be running the other way. “He’s the opposite of a commodity, which is what you want a player who’s getting paid that much to be,” one general manager said. “I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again,” said another general manager. “It’s gonna be one-year deals from here on out (for Irving),” a front office executive said. “With Nike pulling away, that makes it even tougher for him,” one owner said of the shoe company’s decision to suspend its longstanding relationship with Irving. -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
“It’s gonna take a special organization and coach to want to deal with the guy. Miami comes to mind, but Miami might say, ‘We’re good; we don’t want to deal with it.’ … But if you don’t have the reputation with one of your players or the coach or the front office guy, where you’re one of the larger figures in the league, I just don’t know why you take that on because he seems pretty hard to manage. -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
