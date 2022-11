Lakers have significant concerns about prospect of adding Kyrie Irving

Yet in the wake of Irving’s recent suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, and after all these years in which he missed more Nets games than he played because of injuries, his vaccination stance and “personal reasons,” most of the 11 team executives who spoke with The Athletic on the subject made this much clear: If given the opportunity to trade for him this season or sign him if the Nets waived him or when he becomes a free agent this summer, they’ll be running the other way. “He’s the opposite of a commodity, which is what you want a player who’s getting paid that much to be,” one general manager said. “I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again,” said another general manager. “It’s gonna be one-year deals from here on out (for Irving),” a front office executive said . “With Nike pulling away, that makes it even tougher for him,” one owner said of the shoe company’s decision to suspend its longstanding relationship with Irving. -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022