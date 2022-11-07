Mike Conley thought he would be traded to Clippers

At one point, Mike Conley thought he would be on the move to the LA Clippers. He received a message from a person he trusted that a move to the Clippers, a team that coveted Conley for multiple seasons, could be real. But the Clippers went with John Wall.
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I caught up with Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley for a one on one conversation. We talked about this season, the uncertainty of this summer and going forward. His struggles against Dallas. And his role on the shocking Jazz. The story, is here – theathletic.com/3770716/2022/1… – 1:34 PM
I caught up with Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley for a one on one conversation. We talked about this season, the uncertainty of this summer and going forward. His struggles against Dallas. And his role on the shocking Jazz. The story, is here – theathletic.com/3770716/2022/1… – 1:34 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ
* Final 2 plays represent the season
* Will Hardy has been planning for this
* Mike Conley/Collin Sexton combo
YouTube at 11: https://t.co/ida3E96a4d
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAV8hwC
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEnNUQD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZP87x pic.twitter.com/TDYP2QeVOK – 12:56 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ
* Final 2 plays represent the season
* Will Hardy has been planning for this
* Mike Conley/Collin Sexton combo
YouTube at 11: https://t.co/ida3E96a4d
Audacy: https://t.co/juYbAV8hwC
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEnNUQD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZP87x pic.twitter.com/TDYP2QeVOK – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jazz this season:
— Markkanen career high PPG
— Clarkson career high 3PM
— Olynyk career high 3P%
— Conley career high APG
— Vanderbilt career high SPG
Only the Bucks have more wins. pic.twitter.com/AIPd2I7Jez – 10:13 AM
Jazz this season:
— Markkanen career high PPG
— Clarkson career high 3PM
— Olynyk career high 3P%
— Conley career high APG
— Vanderbilt career high SPG
Only the Bucks have more wins. pic.twitter.com/AIPd2I7Jez – 10:13 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In his walk-off interview, Collin Sexton shouts out Mike Conley for helping him out behind the scenes. Feels like I was reading about that somewhere before … Oh yeah! sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:28 AM
In his walk-off interview, Collin Sexton shouts out Mike Conley for helping him out behind the scenes. Feels like I was reading about that somewhere before … Oh yeah! sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:28 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 110, Clippers 102. LAC scores just 17p in 4Q, shooting 7-21 in 4Q. Sexton was huge late in place of Clarkson — 22p on 6-13 FGs, 8-9 FTs. Markkanen 18p/9r/3a. Conley 17p/7r/4a. JC 23p/5a/3r. Jazz overcome 21 TOs leading to 25 points. Now 8-3. At home vs. LAL on Mon. – 12:26 AM
FINAL: Jazz 110, Clippers 102. LAC scores just 17p in 4Q, shooting 7-21 in 4Q. Sexton was huge late in place of Clarkson — 22p on 6-13 FGs, 8-9 FTs. Markkanen 18p/9r/3a. Conley 17p/7r/4a. JC 23p/5a/3r. Jazz overcome 21 TOs leading to 25 points. Now 8-3. At home vs. LAL on Mon. – 12:26 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Brilliant from Utah. Empty PnP from Conley/Olynyk, Clippers switch, Olynyk posts, gets help, Sexton cuts at the perfect time and gets the dunk.
108-102, Jazz, 54 secs left. – 12:20 AM
Brilliant from Utah. Empty PnP from Conley/Olynyk, Clippers switch, Olynyk posts, gets help, Sexton cuts at the perfect time and gets the dunk.
108-102, Jazz, 54 secs left. – 12:20 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of three quarters in Los Angeles: the Jazz trail the Clippers 85-84….the Jazz sat Mike Conley and the offense fell apart in the final minutes of the third. – 11:47 PM
End of three quarters in Los Angeles: the Jazz trail the Clippers 85-84….the Jazz sat Mike Conley and the offense fell apart in the final minutes of the third. – 11:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 63, Clippers 56. JC 17p/3a. Markkanen 14p/3r/3a (4-4 FGs, 5-5 FTs). Conley 10p/2r/2a. Sexton 9p. After committing 8 TOs in 1Q, just 3 in 2Q. PG13 has 24p (on 9-13 FGs), 3r for LAC. – 11:08 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 63, Clippers 56. JC 17p/3a. Markkanen 14p/3r/3a (4-4 FGs, 5-5 FTs). Conley 10p/2r/2a. Sexton 9p. After committing 8 TOs in 1Q, just 3 in 2Q. PG13 has 24p (on 9-13 FGs), 3r for LAC. – 11:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 63-56 at the half… Jordan Clarkson has 17, Markkanen 14, Conley 10.
PG has 24. I think you probably have to make an effort to put Markkanen on him down the stretch in 4Q, but Clippers are so good at forcing switches and getting the defender they want. – 11:06 PM
Jazz up 63-56 at the half… Jordan Clarkson has 17, Markkanen 14, Conley 10.
PG has 24. I think you probably have to make an effort to put Markkanen on him down the stretch in 4Q, but Clippers are so good at forcing switches and getting the defender they want. – 11:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one half in Los Angeles: the Jazz lead the Clippers 63-56…..Clarkson with 17…Markkanen with 14 on four shots from the field….Conley with 10…..Paul George leads everyone with 24 – 11:06 PM
End of one half in Los Angeles: the Jazz lead the Clippers 63-56…..Clarkson with 17…Markkanen with 14 on four shots from the field….Conley with 10…..Paul George leads everyone with 24 – 11:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Getting a real taste this season of how good Mike Conley really is in the pick and roll with a guy like Lauri who gives you so many options off the screen. – 10:57 PM
Getting a real taste this season of how good Mike Conley really is in the pick and roll with a guy like Lauri who gives you so many options off the screen. – 10:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz Mike Conley hit a layup with 4:49 left in the 2nd quarter it was the Jazz first field goal at the rim all night.
10 of 20 from three keeping Jazz rolling.
20 of 32 shots have been three point shots – 10:56 PM
Utah Jazz Mike Conley hit a layup with 4:49 left in the 2nd quarter it was the Jazz first field goal at the rim all night.
10 of 20 from three keeping Jazz rolling.
20 of 32 shots have been three point shots – 10:56 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The difference between Mike Conley running the offense and Collin Sexton running it is so striking – 10:54 PM
The difference between Mike Conley running the offense and Collin Sexton running it is so striking – 10:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Jazz
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley – 9:39 PM
Starters for Clips-Jazz
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Malik Beasley
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jordan Clarkson
Mike Conley – 9:39 PM
More on this storyline
“This was tough at first because I’m 35 and I’m so used to having championship aspirations,” Conley told The Athletic. “I came to the Jazz to play for championships. So I was wondering what would end up happening. But once we got a new coach (Will Hardy) in here and he started laying things out, I knew that I wanted to be here. We are building and developing. I wanted to put my ego aside and focus on the guys. I’ve loved every second of being on this team, and we play a brand of basketball here that we haven’t played in a while.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
“If you had told me in July or August that we would be playing this well, I would’ve said, ‘Hey I’ll take it,’ ” Conley said. “Because it’s so early, I don’t want to take it as validating what we believe because we have a lot of proving to do. We know that we have a lot of room to improve and to get better. We also know who we are and how we can play and how much better we can be. It’s a cool feeling to know we can do some of these things and quiet people in the process.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
We are 11 games into the season and the Jazz are 8-3. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns at the top of the Western Conference. They are the only team in the Western Conference to have as many as eight wins. Of those eight wins, six of those victories are against teams that either made the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament last season. “This was tough at first because I’m 35 and I’m so used to having championship aspirations,” Conley told The Athletic. “I came to the Jazz to play for championships. So I was wondering what would end up happening. But once we got a new coach (Will Hardy) in here and he started laying things out, I knew that I wanted to be here. We are building and developing. “I wanted to put my ego aside and focus on the guys. I’ve loved every second of being on this team, and we play a brand of basketball here that we haven’t played in a while.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.