Mike Conley thought he would be traded to Clippers

We are 11 games into the season and the Jazz are 8-3. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns at the top of the Western Conference. They are the only team in the Western Conference to have as many as eight wins. Of those eight wins, six of those victories are against teams that either made the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament last season. “This was tough at first because I’m 35 and I’m so used to having championship aspirations,” Conley told The Athletic. “I came to the Jazz to play for championships. So I was wondering what would end up happening. But once we got a new coach (Will Hardy) in here and he started laying things out, I knew that I wanted to be here. We are building and developing . “I wanted to put my ego aside and focus on the guys. I’ve loved every second of being on this team, and we play a brand of basketball here that we haven’t played in a while.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022