NBPA expects to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension?

Clutch Points: “I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.” NBPA VP Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving (via @Gary Washburn) pic.twitter.com/RMu3Qq2xwV
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown expects #NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s #Nets ban. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/07/nbp… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“We know Kyrie to be a good person. He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.”
@Will Guillory and I spoke with half of the NBPA Executive Committee about Kyrie Irving’s future as a VP representing the players.
theathletic.com/3770434/?sourc… – 8:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/07/rep… – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets will stick with the same lineup tonight vs. the #Mavericks and try to keep building some consistency. Adds he has not yet spoken with Kyrie Irving since the suspension. #NBA – 8:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 7:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: Kyrie Irving ‘made a mistake,’ NBPA has issues with stipulations from #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:43 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/hP8c1CBaXD – 4:36 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Kyrie Irving wants to be known as Rie. Moreover, Rie wants everyone to know he’s anti-semantics… – 3:20 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Last Word on Kyrie — After Watching “the” Movie shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:13 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST: Maybe the Pedestal Was a Mistake? (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Adam Silver and the NBA’s PR Malaise) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Several reports hint at Brooklyn backing off of the Ime Udoka hiring amid severe uncertainty following Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Full story on this coming soon. – 2:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Several reports hint at Brooklyn backing off of Ime Udoka amid severe uncertainty following Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Full story on this coming soon. – 2:56 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
KD and Kyrie to team up with Mike James in Monaco? Sign me up 😬 – 1:45 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Anonymous NBA GM to @Sam Amick: “I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again.”
Imagine Kyrie Irving in the EuroLeague… – 11:50 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Kyrie was elected in 2020 & it was a 3-year term & that’s the extent of where we’re at with that.”
Will Kyrie Irving remain an NBPA VP after his suspension? We spoke with NBPA President CJ McCollum & other VPs about his future.
New w/ @Will Guillory theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:48 AM
“Kyrie was elected in 2020 & it was a 3-year term & that’s the extent of where we’re at with that.”
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kyrie Irving’s suspension by the Nets has been settled, but what happens next with the prominent role he holds at the NBPA?
@Jared Weiss and I spoke to several members of the PA’s executive committee (including CJ McCollum) to find out what comes next theathletic.com/3770434/2022/1… – 11:37 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
. @Will Guillory and @Jared Weiss asked a number of NBPA exec board members one-on-one (including CJ McCollum) about the Kyrie situation.
Still trying to digest the answers, particularly this one.
https://t.co/f1rWea8un8 pic.twitter.com/h6ZGhf3z4Z – 11:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s weird how some things keep coming back around…
When I first joined @celticsblog a lot of my early pieces were about the cap mechanics of the Hayward/Kyrie summer.
Then it became about the Hayward DPE.
Then the Hayward TPE.
Now, it’s back to being about a DPE again! – 11:27 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Silver: “I’ll tell you what, when I say ‘Are you antisemitic?’, and I tap your foot, you say, ‘No.’ Got it?”
Irving: “Check.”
Silver: “Let’s try. Are you antisemitic?” *taps Irving’s foot*
*beat*
Irving, to Sean Marks: “I think he’s talking to you.” – 11:05 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say.
More to come soon: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:00 AM
Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as early as Tuesday, league sources say.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI Friday/weekend: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie fallout, potential KD trade landscape 2.0 (if Nets ever get there), Kyrie’s career so far (HOF case), + the fantastic + fun Cavs of Cleveland:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv – 9:58 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Lakers have significant concerns about acquiring Kyrie Irving at any price and have not been focused on that idea this season per @Sam Amick.
“It’s quite clear that Laker Land is a highly unlikely, if not impossible, landing spot.” – 9:52 AM
The Lakers have significant concerns about acquiring Kyrie Irving at any price and have not been focused on that idea this season per @Sam Amick.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Cam Thomas proving value while filling in for Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2022/11/06/net… via @nypostsports – 9:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“My hope is that Kyrie is being sincere & this is the beginning of a positive path forward…This is a time to build bridges”
Mike Dube, who wore ‘FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM’ shirt at Barclays, sees opportunity for growth, understanding after last week’s events: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 7:19 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Deion Sanders’ Impact on HBCUs
🏀 Kyrie Irving Controversy
🏀 LeBron’s New Allegiance
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/cGXZj8cDMl pic.twitter.com/qQYKSjzq0V – 11:12 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Tonight on @fox5ny #SportsXtra, @JenXperience reports on the #JETS big WIN! @TermineRadio joins me for a serious conversation about the Kyrie Irving suspension, will he ever play for the #Nets again? Rangers lose, but everyone wins at #NYCMARATHON !!! pic.twitter.com/hhit2PYcQ6 – 10:04 PM
As vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said the players union is not comfortable with the conditions placed by the Brooklyn Nets on Kyrie Irving’s return from his suspension. According to Brown, Irving will meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of Irving’s controversial posting of a link to a movie with antisemitic references and his refusal to apologize or say he is not antisemitic in multiple interviews. -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022
Brown said Irving’s future and how the league approaches the issue of expression on social media could be clarified after Irving’s meeting with Silver. “There is an interesting distinction between what somebody says verbally and what somebody posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it,” Brown said. “Some people will argue there’s no difference and some people will argue there is a difference. There’s no language in our CBA. There’s no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everybody, and everybody is trying to figure out the difference between the two.” -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022
“I’ve been talking to Kyrie, I’ve talked to Adam, I talked to Tamika, I’ve talked to pretty much everybody about this situation. “It’s definitely a conversation that’s going on,” Brown said. “I told people that are participating in this ongoing discussion that everybody is watching. I think there’s a big meeting on Tuesday amongst Adam, Kyrie, and whomever they decided to be there. But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return.” -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022
