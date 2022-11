NBPA expects to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension?

As vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said the players union is not comfortable with the conditions placed by the Brooklyn Nets on Kyrie Irving’s return from his suspension. According to Brown, Irving will meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of Irving’s controversial posting of a link to a movie with antisemitic references and his refusal to apologize or say he is not antisemitic in multiple interviews. -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022