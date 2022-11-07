Nets 50, Mavericks 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (4-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 9:45 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 50, Dallas Mavericks 51 (Q2 00:35)
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
During the Nets game, the @YESNetwork ran a commercial urging people to #StandUptoJewishHate sponsored by the Robert K. Kraft Family Foundation and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism – 10:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jason Kidd: “Any time KD puts a uniform on, there’s a problem.” 😂😂 – 10:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets could really benefit from Seth Curry and Joe Harris’ normal secondary shot creation.
Harris was actually one of the league’s better finishers in recent years. Curry a high-level midrange threat.
They need both to get their legs back. – 10:30 PM
The Nets could really benefit from Seth Curry and Joe Harris’ normal secondary shot creation.
Harris was actually one of the league’s better finishers in recent years. Curry a high-level midrange threat.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Josh Green is blossoming into a really nice role player for the Mavs. Athletic, high energy, unselfish and worked to smooth out his shot. Came into tonight a team-best +69 for the season. – 10:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Yuta Watanabe has a sprained left ankle and won’t return tonight against the Mavericks – 10:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
ICYMI during the preseason: Josh Green’s trainer @Joe_Abunassar with @impactbball detailed how Green worked to make *this* big of a jump in Year 3:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:28 PM
ICYMI during the preseason: Josh Green’s trainer @Joe_Abunassar with @impactbball detailed how Green worked to make *this* big of a jump in Year 3:
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yuta Watanabe is out for the remainder of the game with a sprained left ankle. – 10:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Third triple of the half for @Royce O’Neale 👌 pic.twitter.com/yCWLga0FEO – 10:27 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Yuta Watanabe is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. – 10:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe is OUT for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle.
Ankle is positive though as opposed for foot or Achilles. – 10:26 PM
Yuta Watanabe is OUT for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Yuta Watanabe is out for the remainder of the game due to a sprained left ankle. – 10:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons’ first nine minute stint is over. He seemed to be moving around fine — but he missed a couple shots near the rim. He seemed a little winded when he checked out. – 10:26 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:
Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min
In 2016-17 season opener vs. Rick Carlisle’s Dallas team, which went overtime – 30 pts, 13-19 fg, 16 reb, 4 blk, 2 TO, 38 min – 10:22 PM
Tonight, @Myles Turner had 1 of his 2 best home games w/ the @Indiana Pacers. Take your pick:
Tonight – 37 points, 11-18 fg, 12 reb, 3 blk, 1 TO, 37 min
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I get not being able to hit a 3 but how has nobody taught Ben Simmons how to set a screen? – 10:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Watanabe heads off the floor and down the tunnel with a pronounced limp, followed by #Nets training staff. – 10:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Oh no. Yuta Watanabe came up limping. He’s being assisted to the locker room. Looks like it’s his left leg. Doesn’t look promising. Terrible break for the Nets who are already short handed. Watanabe had cracked the rotation as a reliable second unit player. Tough. – 10:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe is hurt. And it does not look good.
Cannot put any weight on his leg as he’s helped off the floor. – 10:18 PM
Yuta Watanabe is hurt. And it does not look good.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe being helped off, not putting pressure on his left foot. #nets – 10:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just looked like he was heading to the hoop with some intent.
Got fouled. – 10:14 PM
Ben Simmons just looked like he was heading to the hoop with some intent.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have 9 assists on 14 made buckets vs just 2 turnovers through the first quarter in Dallas, and they’re up 34-29. Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton all stood out in Q1. And of course Kevin Durant, who played the entire period and has 7 PTS & 3 AST – 10:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Copy and paste: Luka Doncic finished the first quarter with 14 points (4-7 FG), 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.
Also copy and paste: Mavs trail Nets 34-29, their 5th deficit after Q1 in the last 6 games. – 10:11 PM
Copy and paste: Luka Doncic finished the first quarter with 14 points (4-7 FG), 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tough shot-making by both sides early. Some very nice ball movement off each side trying to take away KD and Luka.
That was a fun 1st quarter. Nets lead 34-29. – 10:11 PM
Tough shot-making by both sides early. Some very nice ball movement off each side trying to take away KD and Luka.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is an outstanding corner three-point shooter for his career.
That’s the spot for him on the KD-Simmons high pick and roll. – 10:07 PM
Royce O’Neale is an outstanding corner three-point shooter for his career.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are rolling again — it’s 25-11 and the ball is moving all over the floor. The Nets already have 7 assists and they’re getting a lift from everybody. Nic Claxton off to another nice start with six points and six rebounds. His college coach Tom Crean is here in Dallas. – 10:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have six rebounds, same as Nic Claxton. Mavs getting smoked so far, 25-11. – 10:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Watching the NBA app in Oklahoma tonight. Getting the Nets’ feed, not the Mavericks’ feed. But no matter what feed you get, it’s not as good as the feeds the Nets are getting for easy buckets so far. Nets lead 15-11. – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
195-pound Edmond Sumner probably isn’t the ideal matchup on Luka Doncic. – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dallas is selling out on doubles on KD early. Similar to Washington.
Lots of openings. – 9:53 PM
Dallas is selling out on doubles on KD early. Similar to Washington.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dallas is selling out on doubles on KD early. Similar to Washington.
Lots of opening. – 9:52 PM
Dallas is selling out on doubles on KD early. Similar to Washington.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood has checked in for JaVale McGee just 3:25 into the game. – 9:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero tonight:
30 PTS*
6 REB
4 AST
50% FG
12-14 FT
He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory
to have consecutive 30+ point games:
– LeBron James (2003)
– Devin Booker (2016)
– Luka Doncic (2019)
– Zion Williamson (2020)
(H/T @Sportradar) pic.twitter.com/TdEbKLgVXn – 9:40 PM
Paolo Banchero tonight:
30 PTS*
6 REB
4 AST
50% FG
12-14 FT
He becomes the 5th teenager in @NBAHistory
to have consecutive 30+ point games:
– LeBron James (2003)
– Devin Booker (2016)
– Luka Doncic (2019)
– Zion Williamson (2020)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has five turnovers thus far, tying a season-high (Brooklyn). – 9:38 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you from Dallas for @Brooklyn Nets v @Dallas Mavericks on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/qLbn8b4w83 – 9:37 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Checking in from the Huntsman Center, where college basketball is imminent this evening.
Luka Tarlac is dressed and getting loose with a brace on his injured right ankle. – 9:37 PM
Checking in from the Huntsman Center, where college basketball is imminent this evening.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For the second time in 11 days, the Mavs are warming up to face the Nets at the same time the Ravens play in primetime.
Devil works hard, but the NBA schedule makers apparently work harder. pic.twitter.com/HuH24qlHK5 – 9:35 PM
For the second time in 11 days, the Mavs are warming up to face the Nets at the same time the Ravens play in primetime.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.
He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.
Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM
Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.
He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Player of the Game is @PJ Washington. pic.twitter.com/Jl7JzO4k3Y – 9:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Nets starters: O’Neale, Durant, Claxton, Harris, Sumner
8:45 tip @971TheFreak – 9:25 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Nets starters: O’Neale, Durant, Claxton, Harris, Sumner
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/KJ09U4w29q – 9:16 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: The NBA has solved the Bally Sports Southwest access issues for tonight’s game against the Nets.
One game is better than none, I guess!
More on the free NBA app stream: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:12 PM
Reminder: The NBA has solved the Bally Sports Southwest access issues for tonight’s game against the Nets.
One game is better than none, I guess!
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs and Nets, Javale McGee will start at center tonight after Dwight Powell started Friday. Also, Frank Ntilikina is available for the first time this season. Although, Jason Kidd says Ntilikina will only be a break glass in case of emergency role tonight. – 8:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Led by a season-best seven offensive rebounds from @Mason Plumlee, the @Charlotte Hornets have equaled their season high with 15 offensive rebounds. (7:23 4Q) – 8:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown expects #NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s #Nets ban. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/07/nbp… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Stay focused for the 4th.
Presented by @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/i4c9EIu8XV – 8:44 PM
Stay focused for the 4th.
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season.
Only Kevin Durant has more (10). pic.twitter.com/MmPPHuHcQU – 8:40 PM
Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“We know Kyrie to be a good person. He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.”
@Will Guillory and I spoke with half of the NBPA Executive Committee about Kyrie Irving’s future as a VP representing the players.
theathletic.com/3770434/?sourc… – 8:36 PM
“We know Kyrie to be a good person. He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.”
@Will Guillory and I spoke with half of the NBPA Executive Committee about Kyrie Irving’s future as a VP representing the players.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Walk in, lock in 🔒
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/vGsphMu941 – 8:34 PM
Walk in, lock in 🔒
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/07/rep… – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets will stick with the same lineup tonight vs. the #Mavericks and try to keep building some consistency. Adds he has not yet spoken with Kyrie Irving since the suspension. #NBA – 8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets recorded 22 points in the paint in the second quarter and 36 points in the paint in the first half, both of which are season highs for any quarter or half. – 8:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will come off the bench tonight vs. Mavs after 4 games out with left knee soreness. – 8:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: McGee returns to starting lineup tonight. Matchup based – 8:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
JaVale McGee is back in the starting lineup for the Mavs vs. Nets. It will be a game-to-game decision between Dwight Powell and McGee. “Just matchups,” Jason Kidd said. – 8:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said JaVale McGee will start tonight vs. Nets after one game off the bench. Dwight Powell as a reserve.
Why?
“So you can ask that question every game.”
Actually: “Matchups.” – 8:08 PM
Jason Kidd said JaVale McGee will start tonight vs. Nets after one game off the bench. Dwight Powell as a reserve.
Why?
“So you can ask that question every game.”
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Pregame warm ups ft. Spence and Miniwiddie 🥹
@Spencer Dinwiddie // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/QwCGtoX4Yn – 8:05 PM
Pregame warm ups ft. Spence and Miniwiddie 🥹
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Half time mood 🕺
@James Bouknight x @Kai Jones | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/z17ghXFIcf – 8:02 PM
Half time mood 🕺
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando is so enthusiastic on the Rockets bench, Theo Pinson thinks he might need to chill. It’s actually good to see, and very much, to hear. – 8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🗳️ 𝗧𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗪 𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗔𝗬! 🗳️
Your vote is your voice and every voice matters. Make yours count! VOTE from 7AM – 7PM CT tomorrow and ride FREE on DART with code VOTE08.
More 👉 https://t.co/KoyectFAB5
@NBACoalition @NBA | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2pGYGiaA6R – 8:00 PM
🗳️ 𝗧𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗪 𝗜𝗦 𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗔𝗬! 🗳️
Your vote is your voice and every voice matters. Make yours count! VOTE from 7AM – 7PM CT tomorrow and ride FREE on DART with code VOTE08.
More 👉 https://t.co/KoyectFAB5
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sorry, excuse us, @Terry Rozier coming through…
📹 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/aJccWOd4gn – 7:49 PM
Sorry, excuse us, @Terry Rozier coming through…
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GO PJ GO
@Terry Rozier x @PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/gjPJ6WjXE9 – 7:33 PM
GO PJ GO
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CONGRATS to Kate Fellman with @youcanvotenc, our first Social Justice Power Forward recipient. 👏 Thank you for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues in our community.
Learn more about our Social Justice Power Forward Program: https://t.co/shLgXQVZmB pic.twitter.com/JCjHvnFvz5 – 7:23 PM
CONGRATS to Kate Fellman with @youcanvotenc, our first Social Justice Power Forward recipient. 👏 Thank you for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues in our community.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe hanging out before the game wondering why Billups won’t give him 40 minutes like @ChadinRipCity would. pic.twitter.com/xSZRKB07xc – 7:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LET’S FLY, Y’ALL.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ATNR6nfqej – 6:57 PM
LET’S FLY, Y’ALL.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Voices urging against Ime Udoka hire growing louder in and around #Nets nypost.com/2022/11/07/net… via @nypostsports – 6:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: Kyrie Irving ‘made a mistake,’ NBPA has issues with stipulations from #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Nets.
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:42 PM
Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Nets.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and Wizards: pic.twitter.com/3EGJXk5uKS – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/VXAhISst3J – 6:30 PM
5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ fresh 💦 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GvxuDLmsvl – 6:18 PM
Feelin’ fresh 💦 — #ULTRADrip
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah should be close to full strength tonight for the opener. Only thing in doubt is the availability of freshman wing Luka Tarlac, who re-tweaked a lower-body injury in practice on Friday.
Marco Anthony will be a go and is a safe bet to start tonight. – 6:18 PM
Utah should be close to full strength tonight for the opener. Only thing in doubt is the availability of freshman wing Luka Tarlac, who re-tweaked a lower-body injury in practice on Friday.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Dennis Smith Jr has been upgraded to available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UTyN3K2M8I – 6:02 PM
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Dennis Smith Jr has been upgraded to available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Sprain) is out.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Why the Nets potentially backing off an Ime Udoka hiring could signal the team is past the point of saving. clutchpoints.com/nets-second-th… – 5:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Luka Garza doin work down in Iowa for the Timberwolves G-League team.
Garza got a two-way contact from the Wolves after a strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/73VRqlFqYU – 5:32 PM
Luka Garza doin work down in Iowa for the Timberwolves G-League team.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for Coach Cliff’s Pregame Availability 🤝 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week, plus more #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld trib.al/G8Tvy8p – 4:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Celebrating our guy @Day’Ron Sharpe! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YtyeUvVQdD – 4:45 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/hP8c1CBaXD – 4:36 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Just Terry doing Terry things.
@Terry Rozier | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/l5V62w8Bpu – 4:30 PM
Just Terry doing Terry things.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
MOOD.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/nqIrnSpGlK – 4:02 PM
MOOD.
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Time to blow up the Nets?
-How worried should the Warriors be?
-Are the Jazz for real?
-Can anyone in the East stop the Bucks?
Plus an epic Ro rant about Danny Ainge
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 3:59 PM
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Time to blow up the Nets?
-How worried should the Warriors be?
-Are the Jazz for real?
-Can anyone in the East stop the Bucks?
Plus an epic Ro rant about Danny Ainge
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 boards and 6.5 assists. – 3:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant is the #NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 30.8 points, 8.8 boards and 6.5 assists. #Nets – 3:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Kevin Durant has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/SJ8Vff8r07 – 3:55 PM
