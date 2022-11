No timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return

Leonard tore his right ACL in Game 4 of the second round against Utah back on June 14, 2021, and sat out all of last season to rehab the injury. “He is progressing well,” Lue said. “We knew coming off an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We are going to follow the lead of our medical staff, we got to be smart about the situation, but he is progressing. “… He is in a good place, he is progressing and he is getting better so that is the most important thing.” -via ESPN / November 7, 2022