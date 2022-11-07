No timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return

Kawhi Leonard has been participating in individual workouts, but there is “really not a time frame” for the LA Clippers star’s return at the moment. Leonard missed his seventh straight game because of right knee injury management Sunday night when the Clippers played the Utah Jazz. The former two-time NBA Finals MVP is also expected to miss Monday’s game against Cleveland, and his return to the court remains uncertain.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers could be pretty shorthanded against Cavs. Reggie Jackson limped out of the locker room tonight. John Wall will be held out of second game in back-to-back. Luke Kennard (chest) is uncertain. And Kawhi remains out. Paul George expects to play some point tomorrow. – 2:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi’s knee continued to progress but there’s not really a time frame for his return. Lue says Kawhi will continue to have testing he has to go through with the medical team espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ty Lue on Kawhi:”We knew coming off an ACL, it wouldn’t be a straight line. We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well & we’re going to follow the lead of our medical staff. We have to be smart about the situation, but he is progressing.” – 9:25 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Ty Lue said there isn’t a timetable for Kawhi’s return. It a day-to-day thing. – 8:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The last time Kawhi Leonard played two consecutive games, Black Widow was still a month away from its theatrical release – 8:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard is “progressing well” according to Ty Lue. Lue said Kawhi has been able to do some individual workouts but they will continue to follow medical’s lead on Kawhi. He said there is no timeframe when asked if Kawhi is considered week to week now. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said that Kawhi Leonard has been “progressing well” but didn’t give any timetable on when he’ll return. He hasn’t done any on-court work with teammates since team hasn’t practiced since trip in Houston and San Antonio. – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is joining the team for shootaround. Not sure if he’s participating but he’s here and dressed. – 1:01 PM
“There’s really not a time frame of when he is going to be back,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said when asked if Leonard’s status is considered more week-to-week than day-to-day now. “The biggest thing is just the testing that he has to go through with the medical and the slow progression of just getting better every single day. And so we’re just taking it day by day right now, not really a timetable.” -via ESPN / November 7, 2022
Leonard tore his right ACL in Game 4 of the second round against Utah back on June 14, 2021, and sat out all of last season to rehab the injury. “He is progressing well,” Lue said. “We knew coming off an ACL, it wasn’t going to be a straight line. We talked about it before the season. The biggest thing is he’s progressing well. We are going to follow the lead of our medical staff, we got to be smart about the situation, but he is progressing. “… He is in a good place, he is progressing and he is getting better so that is the most important thing.” -via ESPN / November 7, 2022
Law Murray: Will Hardy and Kawhi Leonard began their NBA careers with the San Antonio Spurs. Hardy praised Leonard as a player who “impacts winning as much as any player that I’ve ever been around on both ends of the floor” pic.twitter.com/WlTpwXguiI -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 6, 2022
