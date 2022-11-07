Nuggets 65, Spurs 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (6-3) play against the San Antonio Spurs (5-5) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Denver Nuggets 65, San Antonio Spurs 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Nuggets by 3
DEN takes the 2Q 37-34
Keldon 15 pts
Richardson 13 pts
Devin 10 pts
Both teams tied in paint and 3PT scoring pic.twitter.com/nkIRX7ZIN9 – 10:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Second half hoops on deck!
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/DbGJm7IjzX – 10:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead 65-62.
-MPJ: 14-5-2, 3/4 from 3, +7 again
-Jokić: 14-4-6, missed some bunnies and was frustrated with himself
-Bones: 11 points on 6 shots, propped up the bench group pic.twitter.com/KPqUf29jyn – 10:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The Joker steal with the MPJ +1 three is just what you wanna see pic.twitter.com/Cu3LKs2k48 – 10:32 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not a great close to the half for the Spurs. Too many turnovers. Too many fouls. Had a chance to go into the break ahead. Instead trail 65-62. Still much better than Saturday. – 10:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
When Michael Porter Jr.’s hot, you know Nikola Jokic is going to look for him. Love the early-season chemistry between those two. – 10:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just six first-half minutes for Bruce Brown. Looked like he tweaked an ankle early on tonight. Bones Hyland is getting increased run — he’s got a team-high 11 points in 11 minutes. – 10:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 first half points for Keldon Johnson
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
All 5 Pacers starters each had 3+ 3-pointers. This is the 3rd time in league history a team had 5 starters each with 3 3-pointers.
The other instances:
– Hawks on March 3, 2021 vs Magic
– Nuggets on Feb. 15, 2018 vs Bucks – 10:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nikola Vucevic has recorded his 7th double-double on the year tonight vs. TOR. Vucevic entered tonight’s contest tied for 3rd in the NBA in double-doubles, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and Nikola Jokic (7), according to Bulls PR. – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
One interesting thing to note from Malone’s pregame presser: He saw that Nikola, when asked about Bones’ night on Saturday, wondered whether he could do it consistently every night. Malone had the same question. They both said that’s how you go from good to great in this league. – 10:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“We’ve all been given a voice. We’ve all been given a vote.”
@Josh Richardson addressed the crowd pregame to encourage our Spurs Fam to get out and vote tomorrow on Election Day! pic.twitter.com/oNhovPyCxz – 10:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This game is pretty much chaos right now. No rhythm, lots of turnovers, lots of complaining. Malone’s turning to Christian Braun, the rookie, to settle them down after the TO. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The bench goes as Bones goes, and Bones hasn’t gone great so far. The Spurs are loading up to take him away, and the Nuggets don’t quite have a response yet. – 10:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Can never go wrong with a two-hand slam pic.twitter.com/8WQ6PT0oYZ – 9:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs & Nuggets tied at 28
SA +6 from three
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bit of a sloppy opening quarter for the Nuggets.
All tied up, 28-28.
MPJ – 8 points, 2/2 3FG
Jokic – 5-3-3 – 9:58 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caught the finish of Pacers-Pelicans after my broadcast. This was a very good win. They’re now 5-5 after beating the Pelicans 129-122.
Monster night for Myles (37-12-3b) and the rest of the starters.
Up next: Wed. v Denver. – 9:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Much better start for the Spurs than two nights ago in Denver. It’s 28-all. Keldon Johnson going wild with 12 points. Some really active Bassey minutes too! – 9:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Quarter ends and Bones heads straight to one official, explaining how *his* wasn’t a travel, while DeAndre Jordan goes to another official, explaining how *his* wasn’t a travel.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. up to 31-61 (51%) shooting from 3-point range on the season. – 9:50 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Early minutes tonight for former San Antonian Charles Bassey, who gets the honor of defending two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. – 9:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We weren’t kidding when we said to put Joker in the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/gZb54ApJ42 – 9:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have the Spurs learned their lesson that helping off MPJ is a bad idea? – 9:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Big Body making Iceman proud on his bobblehead night 🥶
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/YmSJY4R36s – 9:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets started got blitzed a little bit and had a couple mistakes in a row, but Murray makes a great move against Vassell and the team looks much calmer now. – 9:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Speaking to fans from center court at the AT&T Center, Josh Richardson urged them to get out and vote: “If you have already voted, you are so responsible and we are proud of you. But if you procrastinated to the last day, get your votes in tomorrow, and let’s use those voices.” – 9:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets on the board in San Antonio with a three-point play. Denver looking for two wins over the Spurs in three days. – 9:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Devin Vassell is starting for the Spurs over rookie Malaki Branham. My guess is he will guard Jamal Murray for much of the evening. – 9:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Couldn’t make it to the game to get your Iceman bobblehead? We got you!
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Richardson gets the pre-game duty of encouraging the fans to vote tomorrow. – 9:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
You gotta close with this SGA-JDub-Dieng-Kenrich-Muscala lineup, right? – 9:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Nuggets: Murray, KCP, Porter, Gordon, Jokic
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl – 9:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach Malone on the passing of Peter McNab pic.twitter.com/CNJsY3uj8H – 9:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green is available for the Nuggets tonight. Zeke Nnaji and Ish Smith are out. – 9:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some good topics for the pregame lounge. Come join.
✅ Bones and the perfect mixtape
✅ The Nuggets are currently the best shooting team…ever
✅ Nuggets-Spurs II
youtube.com/watch?v=x4rdtZ… – 8:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Spurs Pregame Lounge is LIVE
youtube.com/watch?v=x4rdtZ… – 8:58 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
We are getting ready for Nuggets vs Spurs round two, this time in San Antonio! First of the four-game road trip.
@ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings and I will be with you on @AltitudeTV 🏀 pic.twitter.com/45SaZKYjrf – 8:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
college hoops are back 🤟😈
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Hpos43Wz9y – 8:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The Sombor Shuffle is getting warmed up pic.twitter.com/FTXIZmIB7l – 8:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell will come off the bench for the third straight game tonight as he ramps up conditioning after an 11-day layoff.
As for when Vassell might be ready for starter minutes again, Pop says that is my call. Frankly, I don’t think I’m ready for that kind of responsibility. – 8:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got Charter Level Tickets waiting for you in the Spurs App 🎟📲
Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us for your chance to claim them ⤵️ – 7:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is playing an entirely different game. pic.twitter.com/6rba9eDaFZ – 7:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All 30 teams play today, so you can vote tomorrow 🗳
Sign up now to watch for free ⬇️ – 7:15 PM
All 30 teams play today, so you can vote tomorrow 🗳
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are currently averaging 18.1 fast break points per game. That ranks 4th in the league, their highest ranking since 2012-13.
That season, they led the league with 20.1 FB points per game.
They’re playing at a faster pace than they have in a long time. – 6:14 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Scores? Get them here ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Lr4QFWMyLy – 4:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
All things considered, positive news on Kennard, who Tyronn Lue said was going through testing before they would let him play again. Kennard was not injured on any specific play in San Antonio — the chest issue was something he was dealing with throughout the week. – 4:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight marks the Bulls 5th game in 7 nights and their 4th back to back in their first 12 games—insane ! After Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans, the Bulls get a much needed three day break before Denver rolls in to town Sunday night. Next b/b : Dec. 10/11 Love the grind! – 4:10 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Shai has been ridiculous this season. His defense is a lot better, and it’s impossible to keep him out of the paint. Look at the Nuggets try to wall him off in transition, showing him multiple bodies.
He does not care. pic.twitter.com/DpEQfysyCQ – 4:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Your vote is your voice! 🗣
Tomorrow is Election Day (11/8) #SpursFamily- Make your game plan & be ready!
Go Vote! 🗳 pic.twitter.com/089SKrxWO9 – 4:01 PM
