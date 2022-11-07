Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 7, 2022- by

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $27,148,961 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $19,356,797 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
Starting a thread of Jokic running PnR as both the screener and the ball handler with every player on the Nuggets.
First up, the most common: Murray-Jokic pic.twitter.com/nRtaaFkdwT2:17 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home