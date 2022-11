Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Starting a thread of Jokic running PnR as both the screener and the ball handler with every player on the Nuggets.First up, the most common: Murray-Jokic pic.twitter.com/nRtaaFkdwT

When the game is underway, you can follow it here !

The Denver Nuggets are spending $27,148,961 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $19,356,797 per win

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.