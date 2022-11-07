Nuggets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $27,148,961 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $19,356,797 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?