Pelicans 74, Pacers 85: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-4) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:45 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 74, Indiana Pacers 85 (Q3 05:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
3-point shooting so far this quarter:
Pacers: 6/10 3P
Pelicans: 0/1 3P
Pacers up 85-72 with 5:55 to play in the 3Q. – 9:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Haliburton and Hield are a combined 9/17 from three-point range, staking Pacers to 13-point lead mid 3Q. Those two and Bennedict Mathurin are all shooting over 40% on 3s in high volume this season – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tyrese Haliburton hits his fifth 3 of the night. Pacers have hit 16 as a team. Their lead up to 13. Pels having serious issues containing him. – 9:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I know most of these tweets on my timeline are about the Saints but many of them could easily apply to the Pelicans right now – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pacers’ starting lineup is 14-29 from the 3-point line. They are shooting the ball extremely well. And Haliburton has been creating good looks for them all night. – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans starters having so much difficulty staying with the Pacers defensively. Indiana is getting open shots, running down 50/50 balls, you name it. – 9:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
all the waayy
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/X6qbXtEEs6 – 8:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re up at the half, so you win $10 in free credits with @PointsBetIN!
learn more & redeem: https://t.co/uVSSQ5fPkH pic.twitter.com/aAVmVJSmk2 – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Times #Pelicans have been held to single-digit free throw attempts in a game in recent seasons
2019-20: twice
2020-21: once
2021-22: three times
New Orleans shot 1/2 at the foul line in 1H vs. Pacers tonight (Larry Nance Jr. both attempts) – 8:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb gets it to close the first half 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D4GVHQUzUH – 8:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Myles Turner in the first half:
🏎️ 19 PTS
🏎️ 8 REB
🏎️ 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/20G8YP9PCN – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55
Williamson 14 pts (2-2 on 3s)
Graham 9 pts (3-5 on 3s)
McCollum 6 pts, 3 rebs & 3 assts
Ingram 6 pts (2-8 FG)
Despite having their best 3-point shooting half of the season (10-19), Pels go into the half still down by 3. – 8:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
10 points in the first half for @AndrewNembhard.🎯
#BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/pKQ4NlqyI3 – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pacers 58, Pelicans 55
– Zion: 14p, 4r, 6/8 FG, 2/2 3P
– Every other starter with 6p
– Devonte: 9p, 3/6 3P
Pels: 46.8 FG%, 10/19 3P, 1/2 FT
Pacers: 47.6 FG%, 10/26 3P, 8/8 FT – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Pacers tonight remind me of facing Utah: hungry and playing with good energy, a bunch of players getting a tremendous opportunity to contribute. As a group, they look determined to prove they should not have been projected to finish at bottom of standings – 8:34 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Haliburton has a shooting motion like that Asian pop-a-shot robot. But he’s wildly accurate, so idc – 8:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
plus the foul.💪
Myles Turner has 17 points. pic.twitter.com/3Yqzk50K2y – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.
Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers – 8:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
BEAUTIFUL feed by CJ to Zion. Willie Green has made sure Zion is the focal point of the offense tonight and it is working. So. Much. Gravity – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb with the steal and the slam 🔒 pic.twitter.com/5OyzMXLH7M – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion has famously scored the vast vast vast majority of his points in the paint or right at the rim this season, but tonight he’s showing a little more in his game, including a couple threes and a nifty in-between 12-foot jumper. He has 12 pts in 11 mins, 5/7 FGs – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson with a running, fading away from the rim short jumper in the lane???
His game is expanding all in one night. 🔥 – 8:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Zion is 2/2 from three with 12 points already 💪 pic.twitter.com/riLP9NQdXx – 8:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson is feeling it. Get ready for the hard double teams. Others will be open. Hopefully more 3’s coming – 8:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion looks comfortable right now. Up to 12 points already. Overall activity has been good. – 8:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Defensive energy has really really picked up for the Pelicans after a sluggish start – 8:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte Graham with a great start. Two 3-pointers and now takes a charge against Mathurin.
He doesn’t deserve all the slander he’s been getting. Not even close. – 8:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner in the first quarter:
12 PTS
5-5 FG
6 REB
1 BLK
😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/2de2rYdf8n – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Down 2 going into the 2nd
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/YDRvngLoAo – 8:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans hit 7 3-pointers against Atlanta on Saturday night in overtime. They’ve hit 8 in a game three times already this season.
First quarter tonight, they are 7-of-10 from deep.
Some of that comes from Indy’s 2-3 zone. But Pelicans taking – and making – 3s early. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 30
Williamson 8 pts (2-2 on 3s)
Ingram 6 pts
Jones 4 pts
3-pointers:
NOP: 7-10
IND: 6-13 – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson with his second 3-pointer of the first quarter. He’s now 2 for 4 from deep on the season, 18 for 52 in his career.
(That’s 34.6% 👀) – 8:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up 32-30 after one quarter against the Pelicans. Myles Turner was great with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton had good quarters as well.
New Orleans figures things out more and more as the quarter went on. Pacers will need to step up on D. – 8:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Took the Pelicans almost four minutes to score in the first quarter, but they’re only down two. Zion hit a pair of 3s. Most he’s ever hit in a game is four. You probably remember that night. – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion just knocked down his 2nd 3-pointer of the night.
This is the first time he’s made 2+ threes in a game since he hit 4 in his pro debut. – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
SPLASH.💦
@Tyrese Haliburton from way out. pic.twitter.com/rHVaMqMQZW – 8:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion draws two on the drive, kicks it out to Jose who makes the extra pass for a great look to Devonte’.
Zion’s gravity is unmatched – 8:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy. Bang from deep. Great find by Jose.
Seems like every time Alvarado dribbles into/thru the lane, something good happens for him or someone else. – 8:06 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans were 7-23 on 3s in Saturday’s OT loss to Atlanta.
They’re already 5-8 from deep in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
three ball
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/mW8sevE8em – 8:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After starting 0-3 from the field, Brandon Ingram has hit two straight 3-pointers.
Pelicans trailed 9-0. Now they’re just down two points at 22-20. – 8:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion left wide open. Connects on his first 3 since April 26, 2021. – 7:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
no look left-handed dime from @Tyrese Haliburton.😮💨
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/Ff6zuF4peL pic.twitter.com/xx646KSjfl – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson with a nice defensive play seconds in, blocking Buddy Hield at the rim in transition. 👀 – 7:47 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
For the Pacers perspective follow @Tony East who is also a super sub on Locked On NBA – 7:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
game time. tune in to Bally Sports NO or the NBA app to watch 😎 pic.twitter.com/pz1XCGK9MO – 7:43 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Trayce, Race and Xavier Johnson were all on bench and Indiana went on a run with second unit.
Love the energy that freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino have given the Hoosiers.
Can really be difference-makers for this team. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin 🤝 Dyson Daniels.
first time two NBA Academy graduates will face off in an @NBA game. pic.twitter.com/5f1XwTdM23 – 7:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana struggling early with Morehead State – up 23-21 with 8:20 left in the first.
Mark Freeman on fire and has 14 of Morehead State’s 21.
Wonder if @goodmansport is nervous yet … – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a new face in the starting five tonight. pic.twitter.com/X3XO3ZBUDU – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready for game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/C70kmJoLIQ – 7:19 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Per our good friend Jumbotron, with Duarte and Nesmith out, looks like Andrew Nembhard gets his first NBA start. It’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, and Turner. pic.twitter.com/4Td0wgSI01 – 7:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans took 85 2s against Atlanta compared to 23 3s. Here’s what Willie Green said about it pregame. pic.twitter.com/4ORCGzh7Fw – 7:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans:
Andrew Nembhard – Available (sore left knee)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/EptNixBENW – 6:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro tweaked his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Pacers. Spoelstra added that Herro’s absence is expected to be a “short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro hurt ankle in the Indiana game. “He’s been making progress. It’ll be a short-term deal.” – 6:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans are listed as 5.0 favorites against the Pacers tonight.
Maybe more attention should be paid to New Orleans possessing a top 10 offense and defense as oddsmakers are showing faith. https://t.co/wjYoWifO5N pic.twitter.com/Ln1JmPUG5Q – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
setting the pace 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dBQIIdNdR5 – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new addition to the hallway leading to the locker room.👀 pic.twitter.com/pTgNRvc1Zz – 6:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jose Alvarado: 15 of 32 from 3 this season pic.twitter.com/nXNaAszi6X – 5:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re excited to honor our first @hoosierlottery #CommunityImpactAward recipient, Jim Nungester.
last winter, the Indy firefighter spoke to a patient experiencing mental health distress for nearly an hour and a half on an icy ledge 60-ft high and successfully led them to safety. pic.twitter.com/vnamJhmH9R – 5:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
While we wait for tip off… go over to the #Pelicans app and play Pick ‘Em in the Fan Zone!
@CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/RagpaLf6fa – 5:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
don’t miss tonight’s game night special!
grab your Pacers mesh back hat for $15!
🛍️: https://t.co/55cMyPex3l pic.twitter.com/iIWu8LsgJA – 5:25 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight marks the Bulls 5th game in 7 nights and their 4th back to back in their first 12 games—insane ! After Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans, the Bulls get a much needed three day break before Denver rolls in to town Sunday night. Next b/b : Dec. 10/11 Love the grind! – 4:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans TV play-by-play announcer talks about the game tonight and what fans should look forward to this season.
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 3:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion sits during crunch time–concerning or expected?
🏀 Struggles apparent in loss to Hawks
🏀 Fixes the Pelicans need to make to win close games
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/GrQd908cct – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points off the bench this season:
186 — Bennedict Mathurin
[gap]
139 — Collin Sexton
134 — Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/fr2zWhtRcv – 2:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pelicans-Pacers game tonight will mark the first time two NBA Academy graduates are featured in a game. Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin attended the NBA Academy Latin America (2018-20) and Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels attended the NBA Global Academy (2019-21). – 2:32 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Our @CBSSportsCBB team put out preseason predictions that you should check out here because they put in work to really know the country: cbssports.com/college-basket…
My Final Four picks: UCLA (champion), Baylor (runner-up), Indiana, Tennessee – 1:47 PM
