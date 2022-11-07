Raptors 82, Bulls 97: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (6-4) play against the Chicago Bulls (6-6) at United Center
Game Time: 8:45 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Toronto Raptors 82, Chicago Bulls 97 (Q4 07:41)
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Weird season for Jaylen Brown so far. Scoring and not doing much else. Wrote about dribbling into tough spots after the Chicago game. Weird since he played so well in the preseason focusing on finishing. – 10:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’d be nice to suggest maybe the back to back had something to do with the Raptors sluggish play until you realize the Bulls are on the exact same schedule
Toronto’s just not playing well – 10:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is cookin in the 4th 🔥
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick down the middle! 😳
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Through 3 quarters, Nick Nurse has used all 12 players available to him. With the exception of VanVleet and maybe Trent, none of them have been good enough. Not unrelated: Bulls lead 86-70. – 10:24 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Closing time.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bulls by 16 after 3. They look like a team who a) got an All-Star back; b) are responding to traps much better – 10:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back 10 assist games for Smart after tough showings vs. CLE/CHI. – 10:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Flynn’s appearance means every active player has been in the game for the Raptors.
Nick goes searching – 10:21 PM
Flynn’s appearance means every active player has been in the game for the Raptors.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
LOYOLA CHICAGO with insane play to force OT. pic.twitter.com/3HKCDNaM0R – 10:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nikola Vucevic with his fourth straight double-double-7th on the season. Bulls 77-66 with 2:59 remaining 3rd. @Nikola Vucevic @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore – 10:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Everybody’s cranky, Bulls up 11 with about 3 mins left in the third; game might have some juice left in it after all – 10:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nikola Vucevic has recorded his 7th double-double on the year tonight vs. TOR. Vucevic entered tonight’s contest tied for 3rd in the NBA in double-doubles, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and Nikola Jokic (7), according to Bulls PR. – 10:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls open third quarter with 17-8 run to stretch five-point halftime lead to 75-61
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Been covering the league for over two decades and don’t think I’ve ever seen a player sprint to the scorer’s table to check in faster than Chris Boucher just did after Nick Nurse called on him. Usain Bolt-like. – 10:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is the second annual ex-Cavaliers center #RevengeGame. Clippers have Moses Brown this year after having Isaiah Hartenstein last season.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Weird half. Raptors trail 58-53. Toronto still selling out on DeRozan (3 pts) but LaVine (11 pts) & bench (25 points) help pick slack. Bulls locked up VanVleet after big first quarter. Barnes might have had Raptors dunk of the season, but it was he’s only 1-of-7 from the floor. – 9:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up at the break.
Zach LaVine: 11 pts (5-10 FG)
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
have the raptors had a poster like that since demar detonated on detroit? – 9:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Toronto 58-53 at half, which isn’t bad considering they have 10 turnovers and DeRozan has scored 3 points. LaVine leads Bulls with 11, Gary Trent Jr. has 12 for Raptors – 9:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors can’t make many shots, defence has been suspect, pace too slow and they’re down 5 at the half in Chicago
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 58, Raptors 53 at half
LaVine 11 pts, 4 assists
DeRozan 1-3 FGs, 5 assists
25 bench points
Trent Jr. 12 pts
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo throws it up to the PAW.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lol vooch was about to hand off the rebound to demar, saw o.g. and was like absolutely not – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan’s and-one with 2:43 left in half mark his first points after 5 assists. Bulls up 13. – 9:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes favouring the foot/ankle again. May have come down on the foot of Vucevic. Rough half for Scottie, who’s 0-for-6 in 12 scoreless minutes. – 9:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls giving the Raptors a taste of their own medicine from yesterday on hustle plays and 50-50 balls. – 9:29 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls dominating second quarter play (17-11) up 47-38 Bulls 51%. On the glass..Bulls 21-14. Bench: Bulls: 25-13. 5:34 left 2nd.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is the only Bull who has yet to score
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors transition D’s been lacking, offence can’t get untracked
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan 0 pts, 1 FGA, 4 assists
Bulls up 9
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Juancho sighting. Saw him heading up to Raps’ old practice gym to get in some extra work after the game last night. An opportunity here. – 9:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chi Slama Jama.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls-Raptors would be a helluva playoff series. And damn right it would be seven hard-fought games. – 9:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
DeRozan came into last night averaging 17.2 FGA over his first 10 games. He’s attempted 10 shots in 5 quarters vs the Raptors’ trapping defence. – 9:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Bulls shot 2-for-9 from outside the arc in Q1, 10-for-13 inside of it. They got 17 first-quarter points from their bench, including 8 from… Goran Dragic?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Getting warmed up.
Zach LaVine: 9 pts (4-6 FG)
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso has had a rough start to his season on the offensive end, but there’s a history of streaky moments for the guard. That’s why Billy Donovan wasn’t losing sleep over it. Plus, some key injury updates.
Read it:
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Big finish to the quarter for Chicago, they’re up 3 on Raptors after one
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dancing with the Stars 🤩
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Raptors hold DeMar DeRozan to one shot attempt in first quarter
Zach LaVine (9), Goran Dragic (8), Javonte Green (7) combine for 24 points
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bulls up 30-27 after 1. Offence isn’t getting much done when Fred isn’t out there. – 9:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Early Banton minutes coming to add some pace to the game, Raptors a tad sluggish – 9:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Javonte Green’s energy has again flipped the momentum for the Bulls. He’s got seven points in six minutes with a 3, a putback and a hard drive that earned him two free throws. – 9:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green (7 points) and Goran Dragic (4 points) — each in earlier than their typical rotation turns for P-Will and Ayo — both playing part in Bulls getting back into this one
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Tied at second timeout in Chicago, Raptors don’t seem to be recovering as well from their double teaming defence – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dragic played 21 minutes last night. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him go past that tonight. He’s exactly what you need against this defense—a quick and smart decision-maker. – 9:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Since missing 11 straight 3s, Fred VanVleet is 8 for his last 14, including 3-for-4 so far tonight. Yeah, he’s back. – 9:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan’s former Florida star* Joakim Noah is in the house for Bulls-Raptors.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
There are two different scores being displayed on the United Center scoreboards right now and neither is correct. #Bulls trail TOR 18-12 early – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach goes two hands for safety.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine is whistled for his second foul with 7:51 left in the first. Donovan leaves him in. And he immediately scores on a baseline driving dunk. – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Goran Dragic also in earlier than usual for Ayo Dosunmu at the 7:51 mark – 8:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine has 2 fouls and Raptors are shooting FTs for final 7:51 of 1st with Bulls over limit – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The PWill stint did not go well. Green put in for Williams earlier than usual. – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Javonte Green in for Patrick Williams earlier than usual at the 9:14 mark – 8:53 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
so far in these two-game series early in the season we’ve seen the losing team from the first game come out with a point to prove in the second but it’s the raptors instead who have done a great job setting the tone early – 8:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors are still trapping DeRozan, even with LaVine out there. It’s helped lead to 3 Bulls turnovers in 3 minutes. – 8:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
First 2 minutes, 46 seconds:
Bulls have four fouls, three turnovers and two points.
Raptors 8, Bulls 2.
Early Billy Donovan timeout. – 8:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps are everywhere defensively so far. Who says you can’t double DeMar when LaVine is out there? – 8:50 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan timeout, 9:14 Q1. Raptors lead 8-2
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Raptors double DeMar DeRozan on first touch
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ready for tip-off 👀
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tomorrow is Election Day.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar score first for the Bulls tonight?”
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Total respect for @Goran Dragic 900 NBA games..he’s been a great player—fantastic person..great get by the @Chicago Bulls -he talks about his longevity as he plays in his 900th game tonight vs Raps. @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio @Audacy (Halftime interview) – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight against Toronto.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls-Raps tonight. Pre game..Billy Donovan on back to back games against Toronto- Halftime @Goran Dragic talks about playing in his 900th NBA game tonight ! @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 7:30 tonight. Pre game. @Chicago Bulls @Raptors – 8:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ya dance with who brung ya
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Is Chicago star DeMar DeRozan underrated in this list of MVP candidates? bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/bul… – 7:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Some Bulls warming up tonight in ‘VOTE’ shirts, including Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Don Corleone flows.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nick Nurse, laughing, when asked how Zach LaVine playing for Bulls will impact aggressive defensive gameplan on DeMar DeRozan from Sunday: “We’re gonna double him too.” – 7:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine WILL play tonight vs. Toronto, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/WRZGEf3emz – 7:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Andre Drummond (shoulder) is a game-time decision tonight. LaVine will play. #Bulls – 7:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond has been upgraded to questionable and is gametime decision. – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Raptors at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol T-Shirt!
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tuesday is Illinois Election Day!
The @UnitedCenter will be an official ballot drop off location. Any Chicago voter can return their Vote By Mail ballot at the UC from 6 am to 7 pm on Tuesday.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight marks the Bulls 5th game in 7 nights and their 4th back to back in their first 12 games—insane ! After Wednesday’s home game against New Orleans, the Bulls get a much needed three day break before Denver rolls in to town Sunday night. Next b/b : Dec. 10/11 Love the grind! – 4:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA League Pass will air all 15 games FREE —-if you head is spinning I suggest you join us on the radio @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio NBA League Audio Pass. Abraham Lincoln approves of this tweet. Go Bulls. @Chicago Bulls – 4:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Ball, White-Out. Drummond: Doubtful (shoulder) LaVine: Questionable ( knee) Raps: Birch, Siakam-Out. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me with the call. 7:30 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @chicagobulls radio network. Always A Pleasure! – 3:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
You can question former Bears executive Ryan Pace on a number of decisions ( that’s why he’s no longer here) but years from now he’ll be remembered as the Rod Thorn of the NFL. It was Thorn who drafted MJ in ‘84. Pace brought Fields to Chicago. Superstar in the making. Truth. – 3:42 PM
