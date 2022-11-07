Rockets 103, Magic 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (1-9) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:15 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Houston Rockets 103, Orlando Magic 98 (Q4 10:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba’s defense on Alperen Şengün on that possession is what the Magic have needed all night. – 9:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic on a 10-3 run to start the 4th quarter to cut the Rockets’ lead to 5 early. – 9:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Magic scoring way too easily, mostly with the second unit, for Rockets lead that reached 17 to feel safe. Magic within seven, on a 13-3 run in less than two minutes. – 9:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Houston 100, Orlando 88
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/LgDE1aoaC9 – 9:03 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Houston 100, Orlando 88
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 100, Magic 88 after 3 (if Okeke follow at the buzzer stands.) Rockets do give up buzzer beaters.
The Rockets had a 20-4 run, the exact surge Clippers had against them. Martin with 17 in 17 mins, making 7 of 9 shots and adding to his blocked shot collection. Green w/ 27. – 9:03 PM
Rockets 100, Magic 88 after 3 (if Okeke follow at the buzzer stands.) Rockets do give up buzzer beaters.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Rockets 100, Magic 88
Green: 27 points
Gordon: 19 points
Banchero: 24 points
F. Wagner: 14 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds
The Rockets ended the quarter on a 17-7 run. – 9:02 PM
End of 3Q | Rockets 100, Magic 88
Green: 27 points
Gordon: 19 points
Banchero: 24 points
F. Wagner: 14 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Let’s do this
Rockets: 100
Magic: 88
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/7MwunVoGYk – 9:02 PM
Let’s do this
Rockets: 100
Magic: 88
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is the first player to score at least 15 points in each of his first 11 NBA games since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.
Get much more on tonight’s full slate of games delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:02 PM
Paolo Banchero is the first player to score at least 15 points in each of his first 11 NBA games since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
How is it that Wendell Carter Jr takes a bit to the eyes every single game – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green has been terrific reading drop coverages. He’s been working on it. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Rockets have taken their largest lead of the game at 14 points following a 3-pointer by Jalen Green. He has 27 points. – 8:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Martin follows a spectacular blocked shot with a slam and the Rockets have their largest lead — 92-81 — of the season. – 8:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season.
Only Kevin Durant has more (10). pic.twitter.com/MmPPHuHcQU – 8:40 PM
Paolo Banchero has 9 20-point games this season.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
mid-range jumper 👀
@Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/OrA6aC63mE – 8:40 PM
mid-range jumper 👀
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. gets his first bucket and the Rockets have matched their season high of 16 3-pointers with 19 minutes left. – 8:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is up to 22 points after hitting that last 3-pointer. – 8:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
wondering if the Rockets have it in them to miss 27 straight threes again – 8:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown on Trey Lyles: “He’s going to stay in the rotation and, at times, get some critical minutes for us like he did in Orlando.” – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with 17 first-half assists, matching their total from Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers. Ball movement led to all those open 3s. Making them led to the assists. Funny how that works out when moving the ball, even against switches. – 8:27 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Houston 71, Orlando 65
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mai2KO6ekX – 8:16 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Houston 71, Orlando 65
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65.
Paolo Banchero (16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 5 of 6 on FTs) and Franz Wagner (14 points, 5 assists, 6-of-8 shooting) are scoring inside the paint at will. – 8:15 PM
Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 71, Magic 65 at half. Magic with 36 points in the the paint but Rockets with 14 3-pointers. Gordon and Green with 15, Sengun with 14. Banchero with 16. – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
paolo in his bagggg 💥
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/FaEqjZeVZu – 8:15 PM
paolo in his bagggg 💥
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
look, I know Houston is shooting out of its mind rn, but the point stands: you can’t give up 71 in a half, to anyone, at home. – 8:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Rockets 71, Magic 65
Gordon: 15 points
Green: 15 points
Banchero: 16 points
F. Wagner: 14 points – 8:14 PM
Halftime | Rockets 71, Magic 65
Gordon: 15 points
Green: 15 points
Banchero: 16 points
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65
Banchero – 16 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 5 asts
Jalen Suggs – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Mo Bamba – 11 pts, 2 rebs – 8:14 PM
Halftime: Rockets 71, Magic 65
Banchero – 16 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 5 asts
Jalen Suggs – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
🅿️laymaker
@Paolo Banchero » @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/DVK3p2JZ9a – 8:13 PM
🅿️laymaker
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green drive to a three-point play gives him 15 and the Rockets 71 first-half points, their most this season. – 8:13 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
if I were an agent for a mid-career buyout/”second draft” guy, I’d want to go to Houston. My client would be taking 15 3s/36 minutes lmao – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tough return for Jabari Smith so far. Has four fouls, missed his only two shots, has one rebound in 15 minutes. – 8:07 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Mo Bamba made a play. He’s got 11 points in 13 minutes after 0 points in 6 minutes in his most recent outing – 8:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
not sure if I’m fully on board with the Big Cat nickname for Paollo Banchero. It fits, and it’s not just his initials, but Andrés Gallaraga had it first. We need a ruling, @Zach Lowe – 8:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba with an emphatic putback dunk.
Bamba (11 points in 12 minutes off the bench) has given the Magic quality minutes so far tonight. – 8:06 PM
Mo Bamba with an emphatic putback dunk.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Magic in a zone. Rockets promptly turn it over. They are up to 10 in 20 minutes. – 8:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ALPEREN SENGUN WHAT?!
@Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/VmX4l3ewmI – 8:02 PM
ALPEREN SENGUN WHAT?!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando is so enthusiastic on the Rockets bench, Theo Pinson thinks he might need to chill. It’s actually good to see, and very much, to hear. – 8:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with 10 points in 5 1/2 second quarter minutes. But Rockets getting clobbered on drives to the rim. Magic with 30 points in the paint in 17 1/2 minutes. – 7:57 PM
Sengun with 10 points in 5 1/2 second quarter minutes. But Rockets getting clobbered on drives to the rim. Magic with 30 points in the paint in 17 1/2 minutes. – 7:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s drives have been on a different level these last few games. – 7:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Sengun has also improved as a screener. Out of dribble hand-offs and high pick-and-roll, he’s setting screens to free up ball-handlers, but also getting better at timing and positioning on rolls and slips. Gonna open up so much more for him. #Rockets – 7:55 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Alperen Sengun is having his way down low against the Magic. He is up to 10 points early in the second — 4-5 from the line. – 7:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
franz with the left 🤧
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/VDSYCxvKPC – 7:51 PM
franz with the left 🤧
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
It’s not just that the Magic do not seem to have an answer for Alperen Sengun in the low post; he’s drawing fouls like crazy. Magic with three fouls less than two minutes into the second quarter. Carter out with three. – 7:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Paolo Banchero with some mean intentions 😤
pic.twitter.com/fpJJ9HyQBX – 7:46 PM
Paolo Banchero with some mean intentions 😤
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Sengun always moving his feet in the post. Hard to know as a defender where he’ll turn or when he’ll gather. – 7:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Alperen Şengün is playing like a force in the post.
Wendell draws his third foul guarding Şengün in the post. Mo Bamba just checked back in for Wendell. – 7:46 PM
Alperen Şengün is playing like a force in the post.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 down
Rockets: 33
Magic: 30
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/bYi48nzjpr – 7:45 PM
1 down
Rockets: 33
Magic: 30
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Houston 33, Orlando 30
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FFwx3GtwsT – 7:43 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Houston 33, Orlando 30
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Rockets 33, Magic 30.
Franz hits a runner at the buzzer to close out the quarter.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points (4 of 5 shooting)
Jalen Suggs: 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
Franz Wagner: 6 points, 2 assists – 7:42 PM
End of 1Q: Rockets 33, Magic 30.
Franz hits a runner at the buzzer to close out the quarter.
Paolo Banchero: 9 points (4 of 5 shooting)
Jalen Suggs: 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Rockets on pace for 36 made threes. If they’re that hot, they deserve to win. – 7:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 33, Magic 30 after 1. Rockets shooting 43.5 %, Magic 63.6 %, but Rockets with nine 3-pointers. They average 12.3 per game. The nine is their most in any quarter this season. Green and Gordon with three 3s each. – 7:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
If you have a link to the quarter zips the Magic coaching staff are wearing, please drop it – 7:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Rockets 33, Magic 30
Gordon: 12 points
Green: 10 points
Banchero: 9 points
Suggs: 8 points, 3 rebounds – 7:41 PM
End of 1Q | Rockets 33, Magic 30
Gordon: 12 points
Green: 10 points
Banchero: 9 points
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Not gonna happen ❌
KPJ’s handles at the end 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJvUHcjAk2 – 7:39 PM
Not gonna happen ❌
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Rockets entered tonight No. 1 in the league in offensive rebounding with 13.9 per game — they have 3 in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets lead the NBA in second-chance scoring. They just scored their first three, on a Porter 3-pointer, on a four-shot possession. – 7:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Paolo Banchero is many things. Most amazing is that he is just 19! He’s going to end up looking like Terry Cummings with the skills to do, well, everything. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green took a shot to the face from Kevon Harris. Ruled a flagrant foul after a review. Green with 10 points in eight minutes. – 7:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun getting us started 🙌
@Toyota pic.twitter.com/tLfVnk6rUt – 7:29 PM
Sengun getting us started 🙌
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I like the action the Magic just ran there, a pin-down for T. Ross with Bamba relocating to the corner after the screen. If the opponent flubs the coverage, that’s a wide-open corner triple for Bamba and an easy pass for Ross. More of that, please. – 7:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero’s ability to play through contact isn’t typical for most rookies. – 7:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
From the what else is new department, Rockets up to four turnovers in seven minutes. – 7:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba are the first two Magic players off the bench.
They check in for Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. – 7:25 PM
Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba are the first two Magic players off the bench.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Magic switch everything, which makes sense with four starters between 6-10 and 7-2. Rockets ball movement often stops against switches, but not bad early. – 7:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/8aT9RcT5Oy – 7:19 PM
Starting 🖐
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Eric Gordon was blocked by Bol Bol and laughed it off afterward toward the Rockets bench. A funny reaction. – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,222 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:18 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,222 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bol Bol blocks a Gordon fadeaway jumper. Gordon turns and sheepishly smiles at the Rockets bench. – 7:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Rockets and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/QX9MM1MtQ5 – 7:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alperen Sengun introduced as “from Germany …” News to him. – 7:11 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Tipoff in 15 minutes. We’re talking #Rockets-Magic in pregame right now… playback.tv/rocketswatch – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Magic starters: Bol, Banchero, Carter Jr., Wagner, Suggs. – 6:49 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Fully expect the Sacramento Kings to look engaged and active on defense tonight, based on how the Orlando game, and the last game in Golden State, started. – 6:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. all cleared to play for the Rockets in Orlando. And there was a miscommunication earlier: TyTy Washington Jr. had already been cleared, and is also available to make his NBA debut. – 6:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jabari Smith Jr. told me a few minutes ago that he will play tonight versus the Magic. – 6:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. started feeling sick last week. “The night of the game we played (Wednesday against the Clippers,) I had chills. I didn’t know I had the flu. After (the game,) that night, I felt kind of sick. The next morning, I was dead.” – 5:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Few updates for Rockets on the injury report other than TyTy Washington Jr. remains out. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green are probable; Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with an illness. – 5:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jabari Smith Jr. warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight in Orlando. He is listed as probable to play after sitting Saturday due to an illness. pic.twitter.com/RZaXtwlgTF – 5:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five out 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/1cHVbATL7W – 5:22 PM
first five out 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic sticking with the same starters vs. Rockets: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The total combined score after one quarter of tonight’s game will be 30.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:04 PM
The total combined score after one quarter of tonight’s game will be 30.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it.”
Latest for @orlandosports on Jonathan Isaac using the “next few weeks” to get into game shape & integrate himself with the team and feeling closer than ever to returning: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:40 PM
“In my mind, I’m like ‘yo, I can play 10 minutes.’ But at the same time, I get it.”
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Our @Khobi Price gets 1-on-1 with Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, who is using ‘next few weeks’ to get into game shape. “I’m closer than I’ve ever been.” @orlandosports 👇🏾
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 4:34 PM
Our @Khobi Price gets 1-on-1 with Magic’s Jonathan Isaac, who is using ‘next few weeks’ to get into game shape. “I’m closer than I’ve ever been.” @orlandosports 👇🏾
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* Jazz and Cavs both winning in blockbuster Mithcell trade
* Quick thoughts on Pellies and Nuggets
* Scouting Houston’s Jabari Smith, Jr.
theathletic.com/3772305/2022/1… – 3:16 PM
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
* Jazz and Cavs both winning in blockbuster Mithcell trade
* Quick thoughts on Pellies and Nuggets
* Scouting Houston’s Jabari Smith, Jr.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
👋 @Orlando Magic
⏰ 6:15 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/rPTfGuXHBD – 3:15 PM
👋 @Orlando Magic
⏰ 6:15 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero per game averages over the first ten games of his @NBA career:
22.9 PTS
8.5 REB
3.6 AST
7.7 FTA
🧘🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/edM9ZjwATb – 3:10 PM
Paolo Banchero per game averages over the first ten games of his @NBA career:
22.9 PTS
8.5 REB
3.6 AST
7.7 FTA
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“For me, it’s just being aggressive from the start. Any time that I’m aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end, that’s when I play at my best.” – @Orlando Magic’s @Bol Bol
on.nba.com/3TfqEU8 – 2:37 PM
“For me, it’s just being aggressive from the start. Any time that I’m aggressive from the beginning of the game to the end, that’s when I play at my best.” – @Orlando Magic’s @Bol Bol
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kevin Porter Jr. joins Rockets’ growing injury report for Magic game ift.tt/Rg61y2k – 2:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Despite positional uncertainty, Rockets’ K.J. Martin stays productive ift.tt/NxKRnCW – 2:18 PM
